Sports on TV for Sunday, Oct. 19

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, Oct. 19
AUTO RACING
2 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The YellaWood 500, Playoffs – Round of 8, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
3 p.m.
ABC — Formula 1: The MSC Cruises United States Grand Prix, Circuit of the Americas, Del Valle, Texas
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
5 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at North Carolina
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
Noon
ACCN — Stanford at Miami
3 p.m.
ESPNU — Texas Tech at Arizona
4 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Washington
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Tennessee at Vanderbilt
SECN — Auburn at Georgia
6 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Purdue
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
Noon
BTN — Ohio St. at Indiana
1 p.m.
ESPN — Pittsburgh at Louisville
SECN — Alabama at Georgia
2 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Syracuse
BTN — Southern Cal at Wisconsin
3 p.m.
ESPN — Florida at Kentucky
SECN — LSU at Missouri
8:30 p.m.
ESPN — Oklahoma at Texas
GERMAN BASKETBALL LEAGUE
10:30 a.m.
NBATV — Postseason: Alba Berlin vs. Ratiopharm Ulm, Round of 16
GOLF
3 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The DP World India Championship, Final Round, Delhi GC, New Delhi, India
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Final Round, The Country Club of Virginia, Richmond, Va.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.
FS1 — A.L. Championship Series: Seattle at Toronto, Game 6
NFL FOOTBALL
9:30 a.m.
NFLN — L.A. Rams vs. Jacksonville, London
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Miami at Cleveland, New England at Tennessee, Las Vegas at Kansas City
FOX — Regional Coverage: New Orleans at Chicago, Philadelphia at Minnesota, Carolina at N.Y. Jets
4:05 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Giants at Denver OR Indianapolis at L.A Chargers
4:25 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Washington at Dallas OR Green Bay at Arizona
8:20 p.m.
NBC — Atlanta at San Francisco
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NHLN — Boston at Utah
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6:55 a.m.
CBSSN — SPFL Premiership: Celtic at Dundee
9 a.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Bologna FC at Cagliari Calcio
USA — English Premier League: Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur
11:30 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Manchester United at Liverpool
1:45 p.m.
FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al Qadsiah at Neom
5 p.m.
CBSSN — USL Championship: Oakland at New Mexico
6:45 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: Argentina vs. Morocco, Final, Santiago, Chile
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
8:45 a.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: Japan vs. New Zealand, Group F, Sale, Morocco
5 p.m.
ESPN — NWSL: Portland at Angel City
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Juventus at Lazio (Taped)
11:45 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: France vs. Samoa, Group D, Sale, Morocco
SPEEDSKATING
2 p.m.
CNBC — ISU: Short Track Speedskating World Tour – Event 2, Montreal
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Almaty-ATP Singles Final
9 a.m.
TENNIS — Stockholm-ATP & Brussels-ATP Finals
9:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Basel-ATP, Vienna-ATP, Tokyo-WTA & Guangzhou-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Basel-ATP, Vienna-ATP, Tokyo-WTA & Guangzhou-WTA Early Rounds
