Sports on TV for Sunday, Oct. 19

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Sunday, Oct. 19 AUTO RACING 2 p.m. NBC — NASCAR Cup…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, Oct. 19

AUTO RACING

2 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The YellaWood 500, Playoffs – Round of 8, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

3 p.m.

ABC — Formula 1: The MSC Cruises United States Grand Prix, Circuit of the Americas, Del Valle, Texas

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

5 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at North Carolina

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ACCN — Stanford at Miami

3 p.m.

ESPNU — Texas Tech at Arizona

4 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Washington

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Tennessee at Vanderbilt

SECN — Auburn at Georgia

6 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Purdue

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

Noon

BTN — Ohio St. at Indiana

1 p.m.

ESPN — Pittsburgh at Louisville

SECN — Alabama at Georgia

2 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Syracuse

BTN — Southern Cal at Wisconsin

3 p.m.

ESPN — Florida at Kentucky

SECN — LSU at Missouri

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — Oklahoma at Texas

GERMAN BASKETBALL LEAGUE

10:30 a.m.

NBATV — Postseason: Alba Berlin vs. Ratiopharm Ulm, Round of 16

GOLF

3 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The DP World India Championship, Final Round, Delhi GC, New Delhi, India

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Final Round, The Country Club of Virginia, Richmond, Va.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

8 p.m.

FS1 — A.L. Championship Series: Seattle at Toronto, Game 6

NFL FOOTBALL

9:30 a.m.

NFLN — L.A. Rams vs. Jacksonville, London

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Miami at Cleveland, New England at Tennessee, Las Vegas at Kansas City

FOX — Regional Coverage: New Orleans at Chicago, Philadelphia at Minnesota, Carolina at N.Y. Jets

4:05 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Giants at Denver OR Indianapolis at L.A Chargers

4:25 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Washington at Dallas OR Green Bay at Arizona

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Atlanta at San Francisco

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Boston at Utah

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:55 a.m.

CBSSN — SPFL Premiership: Celtic at Dundee

9 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Bologna FC at Cagliari Calcio

USA — English Premier League: Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur

11:30 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Manchester United at Liverpool

1:45 p.m.

FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al Qadsiah at Neom

5 p.m.

CBSSN — USL Championship: Oakland at New Mexico

6:45 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: Argentina vs. Morocco, Final, Santiago, Chile

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

8:45 a.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: Japan vs. New Zealand, Group F, Sale, Morocco

5 p.m.

ESPN — NWSL: Portland at Angel City

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Juventus at Lazio (Taped)

11:45 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: France vs. Samoa, Group D, Sale, Morocco

SPEEDSKATING

2 p.m.

CNBC — ISU: Short Track Speedskating World Tour – Event 2, Montreal

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Almaty-ATP Singles Final

9 a.m.

TENNIS — Stockholm-ATP & Brussels-ATP Finals

9:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Basel-ATP, Vienna-ATP, Tokyo-WTA & Guangzhou-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Basel-ATP, Vienna-ATP, Tokyo-WTA & Guangzhou-WTA Early Rounds

