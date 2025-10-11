Sports on TV for Sunday, Oct. 12

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Sunday, Oct. 12 AUTO RACING 10 a.m. FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying,…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, Oct. 12

AUTO RACING

10 a.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Texas Motorplex, Ennis, Texas (Taped)

4:30 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: NHRA: The Texas NHRA FallNationals, Texas Motorplex, Ennis, Texas (Taped)

5:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The South Point 400, Playoffs – Round of 8, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

Noon

ACCN — Louisville at North Carolina

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

Noon

BTN — Indiana at Michigan

1 p.m.

ESPNU — North Carolina at Duke

3 p.m.

ESPNU — Harvard at Yale

3:30 p.m.

ACCN — SMU at Notre Dame

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

ESPN — Kentucky at LSU

1:30 p.m.

ACCN — SMU at Miami

2 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Maryland

3 p.m.

ESPN — Pittsburgh at Florida St.

4 p.m.

BTN — Washington at Oregon

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Open de Espana presented by Madrid, Final Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid

3 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, Final Round, French Lick Golf Resort – Pete Dye Course, French Lick, Ind.

7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Final Round, Prestonwood CC, Cary, N.C. (Taped)

9 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Buick LPGA Shanghai, Final Round, Qizhong Garden Golf Club, Shanghai (Taped)

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

8 p.m.

FOX — A.L. Championship Series: Seattle at Toronto, Game 1

NBA BASKETBALL

7 a.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Brooklyn vs. Phoenix, Macau, China

3 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Toronto at Washington

7 p.m.

ESPN — Preseason: Cleveland at Boston

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Preseason: Denver at L.A. Clippers

NFL FOOTBALL

9:30 a.m.

NFLN — Denver vs. N.Y. Jets, London

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: L.A. Chargers at Miami, New England at New Orleans, Cleveland at Pittsburgh

FOX — Regional Coverage: Arizona at Indianapolis, Dallas at Carolina, Seattle at Jacksonville, L.A. Rams at Baltimore

4:05 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Tennessee at Las Vegas

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at Green Bay OR San Francisco at Tampa Bay

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Detroit at Kansas City

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Washington at N.Y. Rangers

RODEO

4 p.m.

CW — PBR: Camping World Team Series – Day 3, Glendale, Ariz.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8:50 a.m.

FS2 — 2026 UEFA World Cup Qualifier Group Stage: San Marino vs. Cyprus, Group H, Serravalle, San Marino

11:50 a.m.

FS2 — 2026 UEFA World Cup Qualifier Group Stage: Scotland vs. Belarus, Group C, Glasgow, Scotland

11:55 a.m.

FS1 — 2026 UEFA World Cup Qualifier Group Stage: Netherlands vs. Finland, Group G, Amsterdam

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — 2026 UEFA World Cup Qualifier Group Stage: Lithuania vs. Poland, Group G, Kaunas, Lithuania

6:55 p.m.

FS1 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: Norway vs. France, Quarterfinal, Valparaiso, Chile

9 p.m.

FS1 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: U.S. vs. Morocco, Quarterfinal, Rancagua, Chile (Taped)

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

6:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Super League: Tottenham Hotspur at Chelsea

Noon

CBSSN — Serie A: Sassuolo at Parma

5 p.m.

ESPN — NWSL: Houston at Angel City

SPEEDSKATING

1:30 p.m.

CNBC — ISU: Short Track World Tour, Montreal (Taped)

SWIMMING

3 p.m.

NBC — 2025 World Aquatics: Swimming World Cup, Carmel, Ind.

TENNIS

4:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP & Wuhan-WTA Finals

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP & Wuhan-WTA Finals

10:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Stockholm-ATP, Brussels-ATP, Almaty-ATP, Osaka-WTA & Ningbo-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Stockholm-ATP, Brussels-ATP, Almaty-ATP, Osaka-WTA & Ningbo-WTA Early Rounds

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Hentz vs. Team Thompson, Ralston, Neb.

YOUTH SOCCER (BOY’S)

10 a.m.

ESPNU — LALIGA FC Futures U-12: TBD, Final

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.