Sports on TV for Sunday, Oct. 12

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, Oct. 12
AUTO RACING
10 a.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Texas Motorplex, Ennis, Texas (Taped)
4:30 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: NHRA: The Texas NHRA FallNationals, Texas Motorplex, Ennis, Texas (Taped)
5:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The South Point 400, Playoffs – Round of 8, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Noon
ACCN — Louisville at North Carolina
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
Noon
BTN — Indiana at Michigan
1 p.m.
ESPNU — North Carolina at Duke
3 p.m.
ESPNU — Harvard at Yale
3:30 p.m.
ACCN — SMU at Notre Dame
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
ESPN — Kentucky at LSU
1:30 p.m.
ACCN — SMU at Miami
2 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Maryland
3 p.m.
ESPN — Pittsburgh at Florida St.
4 p.m.
BTN — Washington at Oregon
GOLF
6:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Open de Espana presented by Madrid, Final Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid
3 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, Final Round, French Lick Golf Resort – Pete Dye Course, French Lick, Ind.
7 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Final Round, Prestonwood CC, Cary, N.C. (Taped)
9 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Buick LPGA Shanghai, Final Round, Qizhong Garden Golf Club, Shanghai (Taped)
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.
FOX — A.L. Championship Series: Seattle at Toronto, Game 1
NBA BASKETBALL
7 a.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Brooklyn vs. Phoenix, Macau, China
3 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Toronto at Washington
7 p.m.
ESPN — Preseason: Cleveland at Boston
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Preseason: Denver at L.A. Clippers
NFL FOOTBALL
9:30 a.m.
NFLN — Denver vs. N.Y. Jets, London
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: L.A. Chargers at Miami, New England at New Orleans, Cleveland at Pittsburgh
FOX — Regional Coverage: Arizona at Indianapolis, Dallas at Carolina, Seattle at Jacksonville, L.A. Rams at Baltimore
4:05 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Tennessee at Las Vegas
4:25 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at Green Bay OR San Francisco at Tampa Bay
8:20 p.m.
NBC — Detroit at Kansas City
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NHLN — Washington at N.Y. Rangers
RODEO
4 p.m.
CW — PBR: Camping World Team Series – Day 3, Glendale, Ariz.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
8:50 a.m.
FS2 — 2026 UEFA World Cup Qualifier Group Stage: San Marino vs. Cyprus, Group H, Serravalle, San Marino
11:50 a.m.
FS2 — 2026 UEFA World Cup Qualifier Group Stage: Scotland vs. Belarus, Group C, Glasgow, Scotland
11:55 a.m.
FS1 — 2026 UEFA World Cup Qualifier Group Stage: Netherlands vs. Finland, Group G, Amsterdam
2:30 p.m.
FS1 — 2026 UEFA World Cup Qualifier Group Stage: Lithuania vs. Poland, Group G, Kaunas, Lithuania
6:55 p.m.
FS1 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: Norway vs. France, Quarterfinal, Valparaiso, Chile
9 p.m.
FS1 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: U.S. vs. Morocco, Quarterfinal, Rancagua, Chile (Taped)
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Super League: Tottenham Hotspur at Chelsea
Noon
CBSSN — Serie A: Sassuolo at Parma
5 p.m.
ESPN — NWSL: Houston at Angel City
SPEEDSKATING
1:30 p.m.
CNBC — ISU: Short Track World Tour, Montreal (Taped)
SWIMMING
3 p.m.
NBC — 2025 World Aquatics: Swimming World Cup, Carmel, Ind.
TENNIS
4:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP & Wuhan-WTA Finals
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP & Wuhan-WTA Finals
10:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Stockholm-ATP, Brussels-ATP, Almaty-ATP, Osaka-WTA & Ningbo-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Stockholm-ATP, Brussels-ATP, Almaty-ATP, Osaka-WTA & Ningbo-WTA Early Rounds
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Hentz vs. Team Thompson, Ralston, Neb.
YOUTH SOCCER (BOY’S)
10 a.m.
ESPNU — LALIGA FC Futures U-12: TBD, Final
_____
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.