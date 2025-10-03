Sports on TV for Oct. 6 – 12

Adv04-05
Monday, Oct. 6
MLB BASEBALL
6 p.m.
TBS — Division Series: TBD
NBA BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Oklahoma City at Dallas
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.
ABC — Kansas City at Jacksonville
ESPN — Kansas City at Jacksonville
ESPN2 — Kansas City at Jacksonville (MNF with Peyton and Eli)
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Hentz vs. Team Kingdon Rishel, Mesa, Ariz.
9 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team De La Cruz-Mejia vs. Team Abercrombie, Mesa, Ariz.
_____
Tuesday, Oct. 7
COLLEGE GOLF
5:30 p.m.
GOLF — 2025 NB3 Collegiate: Match Play – Day 1, Twin Warriors Golf Course, Santa Ana Pueblo, N.M.
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Denver at Georgetown
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
PEACOCK — Preseason: Chicago at Cleveland
NHL HOCKEY
5 p.m.
ESPN — Chicago at Florida
8 p.m.
ESPN — Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers
10:30 p.m.
ESPN — Colorado at Los Angeles
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3:15 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: TBA
7 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: TBA
_____
Wednesday, Oct. 8
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Missouri St. at MTSU
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Liberty at UTEP
COLLEGE GOLF
4:30 p.m.
GOLF — 2025 NB3 Collegiate: Match Play – Final Day, Twin Warriors Golf Course, Santa Ana Pueblo, N.M.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
ACCN — NC State at Wake Forest
SECN — Kentucky at Texas A&M
8 p.m.
BTN — UCLA at Minnesota
GOLF
11 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Baycurrent Classic, First Round, Yokohama Country Club, Yokohama, Japan
MLB BASEBALL
5 p.m.
TBS — Division Series: TBD
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: San Antonio at Miami
10 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Portland at Golden State
NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Boston at Washington
10 p.m.
TNT — Los Angeles at Vegas
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3:15 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: TBA
6:45 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: TBA
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN — WNBA Finals: TBD, Game 3
_____
Thursday, Oct. 9
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)
4 a.m. (Thursday)
FS2 — AFL: TBA
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Louisiana Tech at Kennesaw St.
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — East Carolina at Tulane
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Jacksonville St. at Sam Houston St.
ESPN2 — Southern Miss. at Georgia Southern
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
BTN — Clarkson at Penn St.
9 p.m.
BTN — Boston College at Minnesota
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
SECN — Texas at South Carolina
7 p.m.
ACCN — Florida St. at Notre Dame
8 p.m.
SECN — Tennessee at Oklahoma
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
FS1 — Purdue at Ohio St.
9 p.m.
FS1 — Oregon at Southern Cal
GOLF
8 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Open de Espana presented by Madrid, First Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid
3 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, First Round, French Lick Golf Resort – Pete Dye Course, French Lick, Ind.
7 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Buick LPGA Shanghai, First Round, Qizhong Garden Golf Club, Shanghai (Taped)
11 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Baycurrent Classic, Second Round, Yokohama Country Club, Yokohama, Japan
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
8:30 p.m.
TBS — Division Series: TBD
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Minnesota at New York
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:20 p.m.
FS2 — International Friendly: England vs. Wales, Wembley, England
6:45 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: TBA
_____
Friday, Oct. 10
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)
4 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: TBA
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
4 p.m.
BTN — Maryland at Iowa
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Cornell at Harvard
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — South Florida at North Texas
9 p.m.
CBSSN — Fresno St. at Colorado St.
FS1 — Rutgers at Washington
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
ACCN — Clemson at NC State
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Penn St.
SECN — Mississippi at Mississippi St.
9 p.m.
BTN — Washington at Nebraska
GOLF
8 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Open de Espana presented by Madrid, Second Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid
3 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, Second Round, French Lick Golf Resort – Pete Dye Course, French Lick, Ind.
7 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, First Round, Prestonwood CC, Cary, N.C. (Taped)
9 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Buick LPGA Shanghai, Second Round, Qizhong Garden Golf Club, Shanghai (Taped)
11 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Baycurrent Classic, Third Round, Yokohama Country Club, Yokohama, Japan
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
4:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
7 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
NBA BASKETBALL
8 a.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Phoenix vs. Brooklyn, Macau, China
7 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Orlando at San Antonio
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9:50 a.m.
FS2 — 2026 UEFA World Cup Qualifier Group Stage: Kazakhstan vs. Liechtenstein, Group J, Astana, Kazakhstan
2:30 p.m.
FS2 — 2026 UEFA World Cup Qualifier Group Stage: France vs. Azerbaijan, Group D, Paris
8:30 p.m.
TNT — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Ecuador, Austin, Texas
TRACK AND FIELD
7 p.m.
ION — The Athlos NYC 2025: From New York
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN — WNBA Finals: TBD, Game 4
_____
Saturday, Oct. 11
AUTO RACING
Noon
NBC — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Motul Petit le Mans, Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, Braselton, Ga.
4:30 p.m.
TRUTV — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
5:40 p.m.
TRUTV — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
7:30 p.m.
CW — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Focused Health 302, Playoffs – Round of 8, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon
ABC — Alabama at Missouri
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Florida St. (Command Center)
BTN — UCLA at Michigan St.
CBSSN — Charlotte at Army
CW — Stanford at SMU
ESPN — Pittsburgh at Florida St.
ESPN2 — Louisiana-Lafayette at James Madison
ESPNU — Toledo at Bowling Green
FOX — Ohio St. at Illinois
FS1 — UCF at Cincinnati
TNT — Houston at Oklahoma St.
TRUTV — Houston at Oklahoma St.
12:45 p.m.
SECN — Washington St. at Mississippi
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Oklahoma at Texas
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech
BTN — Nebraska at Maryland
CBS — Indiana at Oregon
CBSSN — Air Force at UNLV
CW — Wake Forest at Oregon St.
ESPN — Iowa St. at Colorado
FOX — TCU at Kansas St.
FS1 — Northwestern at Penn St.
PEACOCK — NC State at Notre Dame
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Navy at Temple
4:15 p.m.
SECN — Arkansas at Tennessee
7 p.m.
CBSSN — San Jose St. at Wyoming
ESPN — TBA
FS1 — Iowa at Wisconsin
7:30 p.m.
ABC — TBA
ACCN — Clemson at Boston College
BTN — Purdue at Minnesota
ESPNU — Rice at UTSA
FOX — Kansas at Texas Tech
NBC — Michigan at Southern Cal
7:45 p.m.
SECN — TBA
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — BYU at Arizona
9:45 p.m.
FS1 — New Mexico at Boise St.
10:15 p.m.
ESPN — Arizona St. at Utah
10:30 p.m.
CBSSN — San Diego St. at Nevada
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
3 p.m.
NBC — TBA
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Open de Espana presented by Madrid, Third Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid
3 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, Third Round, French Lick Golf Resort – Pete Dye Course, French Lick, Ind.
7 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Second Round, Prestonwood CC, Cary, N.C. (Taped)
9 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Buick LPGA Shanghai, Third Round, Qizhong Garden Golf Club, Shanghai (Taped)
11 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Baycurrent Classic, Final Round, Yokohama Country Club, Yokohama, Japan
6:30 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Open de Espana presented by Madrid, Final Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Oklahoma City at Indiana
RODEO
1:30 p.m.
CBS — PBR: Camping World Team Series
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.
ION — NWSL: NJ/NY at Kansas City
7:30 p.m.
ION — NWSL: Washington at North Carolina
_____
Sunday, Oct. 12
AUTO RACING
5:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The South Point 400, Playoffs – Round of 8, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Noon
ACCN — Louisville at North Carolina
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
ESPNU — North Carolina at Duke
3 p.m.
ESPNU — Harvard at Yale
3:30 p.m.
ACCN — SMU at Notre Dame
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
ESPN — Kentucky at LSU
1:30 p.m.
ACCN — SMU at Miami
3 p.m.
ESPN — Pittsburgh at Florida St.
GOLF
6:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Open de Espana presented by Madrid, Final Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid
3 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, Final Round, French Lick Golf Resort – Pete Dye Course, French Lick, Ind.
7 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Final Round, Prestonwood CC, Cary, N.C. (Taped)
9 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Buick LPGA Shanghai, Final Round, Qizhong Garden Golf Club, Shanghai (Taped)
NBA BASKETBALL
7 a.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Brooklyn vs. Phoenix, Macau, China
3 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Toronto at Washington
7 p.m.
ESPN — Preseason: Cleveland at Boston
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Preseason: Denver at L.A. Clippers
NFL FOOTBALL
9:30 a.m.
NFLN — Denver vs. N.Y. Jets, London
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: L.A. Chargers at Miami, New England at New Orleans, Cleveland at Pittsburgh
FOX — Regional Coverage: Arizona at Indianapolis, Dallas at Carolina, Seattle at Jacksonville, L.A. Rams at Baltimore
4:05 p.m.
FOX — Tennessee at Las Vegas
4:25 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at Green Bay OR San Francisco at Tampa Bay
8:20 p.m.
NBC — Detroit at Kansas City
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.
ESPN — NWSL: Houston at Angel City
SWIMMING
4 p.m.
NBC — 2025 World Aquatics: Swimming World Cup, Carmel, Ind.
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Mesa, Ariz.
WNBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
ABC — WNBA Finals: TBD, Game 5 (If Necessary)
_____
