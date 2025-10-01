Sports on TV for Oct. 6 – 12

Adv04-05 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, Oct. 6 MLB BASEBALL 6 p.m. TBS — Division…

Adv04-05

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, Oct. 6

MLB BASEBALL

6 p.m.

TBS — Division Series: TBD

NBA BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Oklahoma City at Dallas

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

ABC — Kansas City at Jacksonville

ESPN — Kansas City at Jacksonville

ESPN2 — Kansas City at Jacksonville (MNF with Peyton and Eli)

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Hentz vs. Team Kingdon Rishel, Mesa, Ariz.

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team De La Cruz-Mejia vs. Team Abercrombie, Mesa, Ariz.

_____

Tuesday, Oct. 7

COLLEGE GOLF

5:30 p.m.

GOLF — 2025 NB3 Collegiate: Match Play – Day 1, Twin Warriors Golf Course, Santa Ana Pueblo, N.M.

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Denver at Georgetown

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

PEACOCK — Preseason: Chicago at Cleveland

NHL HOCKEY

5 p.m.

ESPN — Chicago at Florida

8 p.m.

ESPN — Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Colorado at Los Angeles

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3:15 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: TBA

7 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: TBA

_____

Wednesday, Oct. 8

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Missouri St. at MTSU

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Liberty at UTEP

COLLEGE GOLF

4:30 p.m.

GOLF — 2025 NB3 Collegiate: Match Play – Final Day, Twin Warriors Golf Course, Santa Ana Pueblo, N.M.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ACCN — NC State at Wake Forest

SECN — Kentucky at Texas A&M

8 p.m.

BTN — UCLA at Minnesota

GOLF

11 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Baycurrent Classic, First Round, Yokohama Country Club, Yokohama, Japan

MLB BASEBALL

5 p.m.

TBS — Division Series: TBD

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: San Antonio at Miami

10 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Portland at Golden State

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Boston at Washington

10 p.m.

TNT — Los Angeles at Vegas

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3:15 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: TBA

6:45 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: TBA

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN — WNBA Finals: TBD, Game 3

_____

Thursday, Oct. 9

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)

4 a.m. (Thursday)

FS2 — AFL: TBA

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Louisiana Tech at Kennesaw St.

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — East Carolina at Tulane

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Jacksonville St. at Sam Houston St.

ESPN2 — Southern Miss. at Georgia Southern

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Clarkson at Penn St.

9 p.m.

BTN — Boston College at Minnesota

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

SECN — Texas at South Carolina

7 p.m.

ACCN — Florida St. at Notre Dame

8 p.m.

SECN — Tennessee at Oklahoma

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

FS1 — Purdue at Ohio St.

9 p.m.

FS1 — Oregon at Southern Cal

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Open de Espana presented by Madrid, First Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid

3 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, First Round, French Lick Golf Resort – Pete Dye Course, French Lick, Ind.

7 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Buick LPGA Shanghai, First Round, Qizhong Garden Golf Club, Shanghai (Taped)

11 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Baycurrent Classic, Second Round, Yokohama Country Club, Yokohama, Japan

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

8:30 p.m.

TBS — Division Series: TBD

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Minnesota at New York

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:20 p.m.

FS2 — International Friendly: England vs. Wales, Wembley, England

6:45 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: TBA

_____

Friday, Oct. 10

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)

4 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: TBA

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

4 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Iowa

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Cornell at Harvard

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — South Florida at North Texas

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Fresno St. at Colorado St.

FS1 — Rutgers at Washington

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at NC State

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Penn St.

SECN — Mississippi at Mississippi St.

9 p.m.

BTN — Washington at Nebraska

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Open de Espana presented by Madrid, Second Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid

3 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, Second Round, French Lick Golf Resort – Pete Dye Course, French Lick, Ind.

7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, First Round, Prestonwood CC, Cary, N.C. (Taped)

9 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Buick LPGA Shanghai, Second Round, Qizhong Garden Golf Club, Shanghai (Taped)

11 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Baycurrent Classic, Third Round, Yokohama Country Club, Yokohama, Japan

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

4:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

7 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL

8 a.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Phoenix vs. Brooklyn, Macau, China

7 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Orlando at San Antonio

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9:50 a.m.

FS2 — 2026 UEFA World Cup Qualifier Group Stage: Kazakhstan vs. Liechtenstein, Group J, Astana, Kazakhstan

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — 2026 UEFA World Cup Qualifier Group Stage: France vs. Azerbaijan, Group D, Paris

8:30 p.m.

TNT — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Ecuador, Austin, Texas

TRACK AND FIELD

7 p.m.

ION — The Athlos NYC 2025: From New York

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN — WNBA Finals: TBD, Game 4

_____

Saturday, Oct. 11

AUTO RACING

Noon

NBC — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Motul Petit le Mans, Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, Braselton, Ga.

4:30 p.m.

TRUTV — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

5:40 p.m.

TRUTV — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

7:30 p.m.

CW — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Focused Health 302, Playoffs – Round of 8, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon

ABC — Alabama at Missouri

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Florida St. (Command Center)

BTN — UCLA at Michigan St.

CBSSN — Charlotte at Army

CW — Stanford at SMU

ESPN — Pittsburgh at Florida St.

ESPN2 — Louisiana-Lafayette at James Madison

ESPNU — Toledo at Bowling Green

FOX — Ohio St. at Illinois

FS1 — UCF at Cincinnati

TNT — Houston at Oklahoma St.

TRUTV — Houston at Oklahoma St.

12:45 p.m.

SECN — Washington St. at Mississippi

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Oklahoma at Texas

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech

BTN — Nebraska at Maryland

CBS — Indiana at Oregon

CBSSN — Air Force at UNLV

CW — Wake Forest at Oregon St.

ESPN — Iowa St. at Colorado

FOX — TCU at Kansas St.

FS1 — Northwestern at Penn St.

PEACOCK — NC State at Notre Dame

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Navy at Temple

4:15 p.m.

SECN — Arkansas at Tennessee

7 p.m.

CBSSN — San Jose St. at Wyoming

ESPN — TBA

FS1 — Iowa at Wisconsin

7:30 p.m.

ABC — TBA

ACCN — Clemson at Boston College

BTN — Purdue at Minnesota

ESPNU — Rice at UTSA

FOX — Kansas at Texas Tech

NBC — Michigan at Southern Cal

7:45 p.m.

SECN — TBA

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — BYU at Arizona

9:45 p.m.

FS1 — New Mexico at Boise St.

10:15 p.m.

ESPN — Arizona St. at Utah

10:30 p.m.

CBSSN — San Diego St. at Nevada

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

3 p.m.

NBC — TBA

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Open de Espana presented by Madrid, Third Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid

3 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, Third Round, French Lick Golf Resort – Pete Dye Course, French Lick, Ind.

7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Second Round, Prestonwood CC, Cary, N.C. (Taped)

9 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Buick LPGA Shanghai, Third Round, Qizhong Garden Golf Club, Shanghai (Taped)

11 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Baycurrent Classic, Final Round, Yokohama Country Club, Yokohama, Japan

6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Open de Espana presented by Madrid, Final Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Oklahoma City at Indiana

RODEO

1:30 p.m.

CBS — PBR: Camping World Team Series

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

ION — NWSL: NJ/NY at Kansas City

7:30 p.m.

ION — NWSL: Washington at North Carolina

_____

Sunday, Oct. 12

AUTO RACING

5:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The South Point 400, Playoffs – Round of 8, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

Noon

ACCN — Louisville at North Carolina

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

ESPNU — North Carolina at Duke

3 p.m.

ESPNU — Harvard at Yale

3:30 p.m.

ACCN — SMU at Notre Dame

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

ESPN — Kentucky at LSU

1:30 p.m.

ACCN — SMU at Miami

3 p.m.

ESPN — Pittsburgh at Florida St.

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Open de Espana presented by Madrid, Final Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid

3 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, Final Round, French Lick Golf Resort – Pete Dye Course, French Lick, Ind.

7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Final Round, Prestonwood CC, Cary, N.C. (Taped)

9 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Buick LPGA Shanghai, Final Round, Qizhong Garden Golf Club, Shanghai (Taped)

NBA BASKETBALL

7 a.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Brooklyn vs. Phoenix, Macau, China

3 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Toronto at Washington

7 p.m.

ESPN — Preseason: Cleveland at Boston

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Preseason: Denver at L.A. Clippers

NFL FOOTBALL

9:30 a.m.

NFLN — Denver vs. N.Y. Jets, London

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: L.A. Chargers at Miami, New England at New Orleans, Cleveland at Pittsburgh

FOX — Regional Coverage: Arizona at Indianapolis, Dallas at Carolina, Seattle at Jacksonville, L.A. Rams at Baltimore

4:05 p.m.

FOX — Tennessee at Las Vegas

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at Green Bay OR San Francisco at Tampa Bay

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Detroit at Kansas City

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPN — NWSL: Houston at Angel City

SWIMMING

4 p.m.

NBC — 2025 World Aquatics: Swimming World Cup, Carmel, Ind.

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Mesa, Ariz.

WNBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

ABC — WNBA Finals: TBD, Game 5 (If Necessary)

_____

