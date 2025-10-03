Sports on TV for Oct. 4 – 5

(All times Eastern)
Saturday, Oct. 4
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)
3 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Brisbane at Gold Coast
5 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Western at Port Adelaide
AUTO RACING
5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore
8:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore
2 p.m.
TRUTV — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, N.C.
3:10 p.m.
TRUTV — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, N.C.
4 p.m.
FS2 — ARCA Menards Series: The Owens Corning 200, Toledo Speedway, Toledo, Ohio
5 p.m.
CW — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Blue Cross NC 250, Playoffs – Round of 12, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, N.C.
2:30 a.m. (Sunday)
FS1 — FIM MotoGP: The Indonesia Grand Prix, Tenggara, Indonesia
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon
ABC — Kentucky at Georgia
ACCN — Boston College at Pittsburgh
BTN — Illinois at Purdue
CBS — Air Force at Navy
CBSSN — Ohio at Ball St.
ESPN — Clemson at North Carolina
ESPN2 — Iowa St. at Cincinnati
ESPNU — Army at UAB
FOX — Wisconsin at Michigan
SECN — Kentucky at Georgia (SkyCast)
1 p.m.
CW — Wake Forest at Virginia Tech
3 p.m.
TNT — Oklahoma St. at Arizona
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Vanderbilt at Alabama
ACCN — Syracuse at SMU
BTN — Regional Coverage: Washington at Maryland OR Louisiana-Monroe at Northwestern
CBS — Penn St. at UCLA
CBSSN — FIU at UConn
ESPN — Texas at Florida
ESPN2 — Virginia at Louisville
NBC — Boise St. at Notre Dame
PEACOCK — Boise St. at Notre Dame
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Texas St. at Arkansas St.
FS1 — Michigan St. at Nebraska
SECN — Kent St. at Oklahoma
7 p.m.
CBSSN — UNLV at Wyoming
ESPN — Texas Tech at Houston
7:30 p.m.
ABC — Miami at Florida St.
ACCN — Miami at Florida St. (Field Pass)
ESPN2 — Kansas at UCF
FOX — Colorado at TCU
NBC — Minnesota at Ohio St.
PEACOCK — Minnesota at Ohio St.
SECN — Mississippi St. at Texas A&M
8 p.m.
ESPNU — Tulsa at Memphis
10:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Nevada at Fresno St.
ESPN — Duke at California
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
8 p.m.
NHLN — Penn St. at Arizona St.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7:30 p.m.
BTN — Iowa at Washington
9:30 p.m.
BTN — Purdue at Southern Cal
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Third Round, The Old Course at St. Andrews, Fife, Scotland
Noon
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Compliance Solutions Championship, Third Round, The Patriot Golf Club, Owasso, Okla.
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS, Second Round, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Fla.
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Third Round, The Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.
7 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship presented by Hoakalei, Final Round, Hoakalei Country Club, Oahu, Hawaii
6:30 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Final Round, The Old Course at St. Andrews, Fife, Scotland
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)
2:30 p.m.
NBATV — The Border League: Prolific Prep (Fla.) vs. Mega Mis (Belgrade, Serbia), Las Vegas
4 p.m.
NBATV — The Border League: Notre Dame (Calif.) vs. Blair Academy (N.J.), Las Vegas
HORSE RACING
Noon
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
4 p.m.
CNBC — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The Thoroughbred Club of America Stakes, Keeneland Racecourse, Lexington, Ky.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
6 p.m.
FX — UFC 320 Early Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
8 p.m.
ESPNEWS — UFC 320 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
FX — UFC 320 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
MLB BASEBALL
2:05 p.m.
TBS— N.L. Division Series: Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, Game 1
4:05 p.m.
FOX — A.L. Division Series: N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, Game 1
6:35
TBS — N.L. Division Series: L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, Game 1
TRUTV — N.L. Division Series: L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, Game 1
8:35 p.m.
FS1 — A.L. Division Series: Detroit at Seattle, Game 1
NBA BASKETBALL
11 a.m.
NBATV — Preseason: New York vs. Philadelphia, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
8 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Orlando vs. Miami, San Juan Puerto Rico
11 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Melbourne United vs. New Orleans, Melbourne, Australia
NHL HOCKEY
2 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: N.Y. Rangers at Boston
RODEO
8 p.m.
CW — PBR: Camping World Team Series – Day 2, Kansas City, Mo.
RUGBY (MEN’S)
4:25 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — NRL Postseason: Brisbane at Melbourne, Grand Final
RUGBY (WOMEN’S)
12:50 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — NRL Postseason: Brisbane at Sydney, Grand Final
SAILING
9:30 a.m.
CBSSN — Sail GP: Event 11 – Day 1, Andalucia-Cadiz, Spain
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:25 a.m.
CBSSN — English League Championship: Sheffield United at Hull City
7:30 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Leeds United
10 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Sunderland at Manchester United
12:30 p.m.
NBC — English Premier League: Liverpool at Chelsea
6:45 p.m.
FS2 — 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: Argentina vs. Italy, Group D, Valparaiso, Chile
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7:30 p.m.
ION — NWSL: Louisville at North Carolina
10 p.m.
ION — NWSL: Bay at Portland
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Beijing-WTA Semifinals; Shanghai-ATP 2nd Round
12:30 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — Beijing-WTA Final; Shanghai-ATP 3rd Round
6 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — Beijing-WTA Final; Shanghai-ATP 3rd Round
Sunday, Oct. 5
AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula 1: The Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore
ESPNU — Formula 1: The Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore (F1 Kids)
1 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: Motocross of Nations – Race 1, Crawfordsville, Ind.
2:30 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: Motocross of Nations – Race 2, Crawfordsville, Ind.
4 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: Motocross of Nations – Race 3, Crawfordsville, Ind.
3 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Bank of America ROVAL 400, Playoffs – Round of 12, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, N.C.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Noon
BTN — Rutgers at Michigan
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at NC State
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
2 p.m.
ACCN — California at SMU
BTN — Ohio St. at Michigan St.
3 p.m.
SECN — Alabama at Missouri
4 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at North Carolina
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
Noon
ACCN — Georgia Tech at Pittsburgh
1 p.m.
SECN — Georgia at South Carolina
4 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Maryland
5 p.m.
ESPN — Louisville at Stanford
GOLF
6:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Final Round, The Old Course at St. Andrews, Fife, Scotland
Noon
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS, Final Round, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Fla.
3:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Final Round, The Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.
7:30
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Compliance Solutions Championship, Final Round, The Patriot Golf Club, Owasso, Okla. (Taped)
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)
Noon
NBATV — The Border League: Dream City (Ariz.) vs. Sierra Canyon (Calif.), Las Vegas
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — The Border League: OC Knights (Calif.) vs. The St. James Academy (Va.), Las Vegas
5 p.m.
ESPNU — The Border League: New York Crusaders (N.Y.) vs. Explorers (Fla.), Las Vegas
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — The Border League: Prolific Prep (Fla.) vs. The Tribe (Calif.), Las Vegas
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — The Border League: Dynamic Prep (Texas) vs. Blue Knights (Calif.), Las Vegas
HORSE RACING
9:30 a.m.
FS1 — 2025 Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe: From Longchamp Racecourse, Paris
1 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
3:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
4 p.m.
NBC — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The Falls Star Sunday, Keeneland Racecourse, Lexington, Ky.
MLB BASEBALL
4:05 p.m.
FS1 — A.L. Division Series: N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, Game 2
8 p.m.
FS1 — A.L. Division Series: Detroit at Seattle, Game 2
NBA BASETBALL
8:30 p.m.
ESPN — Preseason: L.A. Lakers at Golden State
NFL FOOTBALL
9:30 a.m.
NFLN — Minnesota vs. Cleveland, London
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Giants at New Orleans, Denver at Philadelphia, Houston at Baltimore
FOX — Regional Coverage: Las Vegas at Indianapolis, Dallas at N.Y. Jets, Miami at Carolina
4:05 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Tennessee at Arizona OR Tampa Bay at Seattle
4:25 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Detroit at Cincinnati OR Washington at L.A. Chargers
8:20 p.m.
NBC — New England at Buffalo
RODEO
12:30 p.m.
CW — PBR: Camping World Team Series – Day 3, Kansas City, Mo.
5 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: PBR: Camping World Team Series, Kansas City, Mo. (Taped)
RUGBY (MEN’S)
4:25 a.m.
FS2 — NRL Postseason: Brisbane at Melbourne, Grand Final
SAILING
9:30 a.m.
CBSSN — Sail GP: Event 11 – Day 2, Andalucia-Cadiz, Spain
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6:55 a.m.
CBSSN — English League Championship: Norwich City at Ipswich Town
9 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Newcastle United
11:30 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Manchester City at Brentford
3:45 p.m.
FS2 — 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: South Africa vs. U.S., Group F, Rancagua, Chile
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — USL Championship: Las Vegas at Rhode Island
6:45 p.m.
FS2 — 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: Nigeria vs. Colombia, Group E, Talca, Maule, Chile
9 p.m.
CBSSN — Liga MX: Guadalajara at Pumas UNAM
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
ESPN — NWSL: San Diego at Washington
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Beijing-WTA Final; Shanghai-ATP 3rd Round
11 p.m.
TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP 3rd Round; Wuhan-WTA 1st Round
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP 3rd Round; Wuhan-WTA 1st Round
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Hentz vs. Team De la Cruz-Mejia, Ralston, Neb.
9 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Kingdon Rishel vs. Team Abercrombie, Ralston, Neb.
WNBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
ABC — WNBA Finals: Phoenix at Las Vegas, Game 2
