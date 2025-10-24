Sports on TV for Oct. 25 – 26

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, Oct. 25
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)
4 a.m.
FS2 — Melbourne at Brisbane
AUTO RACING
1:25 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City
4:30 p.m.
TRUTV — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.
4:55 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Qualifying, Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City
5:40 p.m.
TRUTV — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.
7:30 p.m.
CW — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff Race at Martinsville, Playoffs – Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.
2:30 a.m. (Sunday)
FS1 — FIM MotoGP: The Petronas Grand Prix of Malaysia, Sepang International Circuit, Sepang, Malaysia
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon
ABC — Mississippi at Oklahoma
ACCN — Virginia at North Carolina
BTN — Rutgers at Purdue
CBSSN — Ohio at E. Michigan
CW — SMU at Wake Forest
ESPN — Syracuse at Georgia Tech
ESPN2 — South Florida at Memphis
ESPNU — Appalachian St. Old Dominion
FOX — UCLA at Indiana
FS1 — Northwestern at Nebraska
TNT — Kansas St. at Kansas
TRUTV — Kansas St. at Kansas
12:45 p.m.
SECN — Auburn at Arkansas
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Alabama at South Carolina
ACCN — NC State at Pittsburgh
BTN — Illinois at Washington
CBS — Minnesota at Iowa
CBSSN — FAU at Navy
CW — Toledo at Washington St.
ESPN — Missouri at Vanderbilt
FOX — BYU at Iowa St.
FS1 — San Diego St. at Fresno St.
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Baylor at Cincinnati
ESPNU — Oklahoma St. at Texas Tech
4:15 p.m.
SECN — Texas at Mississippi St.
7 p.m.
ESPN — Stanford at Miami
FS1 — Wisconsin at Oregon
7:30 p.m.
ABC — Texas A&M at LSU
ACCN — Boston College at Louisville
CBSSN — Colorado St. at Wyoming
NBC — Michigan at Michigan St.
7:45 p.m.
SECN — Tennessee at Kentucky
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Houston at Arizona St.
ESPNU — N. Dakota St. at S. Dakota St.
10:15 p.m.
ESPN — Colorado at Utah
11 p.m.
ESPNU — Alabama St. at Alabama A&M (Taped)
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
8:30 p.m.
BTN — Michigan St. at Nebraska
10:30 p.m.
BTN — Maryland at UCLA
FIGURE SKATING
3 p.m.
NBC — 2025 ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating: The Cup of China, Chongquing, China
GOLF
4 a.m.
ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: Third Round, Emirates Golf Club’s Majlis Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
5 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Genesis Championship, Third Round, Woo Jeong Hills CC, Cheonan, South Korea (Taped)
1:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Simmons Bank Championship, Second Round, Pleasant Valley Coluntry Club, Little Rock, Ark.
4:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Bank of Utah Championship, Second Round, Black Desert Resort, Ivins, Utah
7:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown, Final Round, New Korea Country Club, Goyang-si, Gyeonggi-do, Korea
Midnight
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown, Final Round, New Korea Country Club, Goyang-si, Gyeonggi-do, Korea
5 a.m. (Sunday)
ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: Final Round, Emirates Golf Club’s Majlis Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
6 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Genesis Championship, Final Round, Woo Jeong Hills CC, Cheonan, South Korea (Taped)
HORSE RACING
Noon
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
7:30 p.m.
FS2 — Breeders Crown: From Woodbine Mohawk Park, Ontario, Canada
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
10 a.m.
FX — UFC 321 Early Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Noon
FX — UFC 321 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.
FOX — World Series: L.A. Dodgers at Toronto, Game 2
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
NBATV — Oklahoma City at Atlanta
NHL HOCKEY
3 p.m.
NHLN — Colorado at Boston
7 p.m.
NHLN — Montreal at Vancouver
RODEO
10:30 p.m.
CW — PBR: Team Series – Day 2, Las Vegas
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:25 a.m.
CBSSN — English League Championship: Watford at Coventry City
9:55 a.m.
CBSSN — English League Championship: Wrexham at Middlesbrough
10 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Fulham at Newcastle United
12:30 p.m.
NBC — English Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Manchester United
3 p.m.
USA — English Premier League: Liverpool at Brentford FC
11 p.m.
CBSSN — CF Monterrey at Cruz Azul
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
8:45 a.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: Ivory Coast vs. Spain, Group E, Sale, Morocco
TENNIS
4:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Guangzhou-WTA Semifinals
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Guangzhou-WTA Semifinals
9 a.m.
TENNIS — Basel-ATP & Vienna-ATP Semifinals
11 p.m.
TENNIS — Tokyo-WTA Singles Final
4 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — Guangzhou-WTA Singles Final
_____
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, Oct. 26
AUTO RACING
2 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Xfinity 500, Playoffs – Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.
4 p.m.
ABC — Formula 1: The Mexico City Grand Prix, Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Exhibition: Duke at Tennessee
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
Noon
ESPNU — Oklahoma St. at West Virginia
3 p.m.
BTN — Washington at Oregon
SECN — Vanderbilt at South Carolina
5 p.m.
BTN — Southern Cal at UCLA
SECN — Kentucky at Texas A&M
7 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at NC State
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
Noon
ACCN — Stanford at Georgia Tech
1 p.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Iowa
ESPN — Florida at Arkansas
SECN — Auburn at Oklahoma
3 p.m.
ESPN — Louisville at North Carolina
GERMAN LEAGUE BASKETBALL
10 a.m.
NBATV — Bayern Munich at Alba Berlin
GOLF
5 a.m.
ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: Final Round, Emirates Golf Club’s Majlis Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
6 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Genesis Championship, Final Round, Woo Jeong Hills CC, Cheonan, South Korea (Taped)
1:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Simmons Bank Championship, Final Round, Pleasant Valley Coluntry Club, Little Rock, Ark.
4:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Bank of Utah Championship, Final Round, Black Desert Resort, Ivins, Utah
GYMNASTICS
Noon
NBC — FIG: 2025 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships: From Jakarta, Indonesia (Taped)
2 p.m.
CNBC — FIG: 2025 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships, Jakarta, Indonesia (Taped)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Miami at Atlanta, N.Y. Jets at Cincinnati, Chicago at Baltimore
FOX — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at New England, N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, San Francisco at Houston, Buffalo at Carolina
4:05 p.m.
FOX — Tampa Bay at New Orleans
4:25 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Dallas at Denver OR Tennessee at Indianapolis
8:20 p.m.
NBC — Green Bay at Pittsburgh
NHL HOCKEY
1 p.m.
NHLN — Colorado at New Jersey
RODEO
5 p.m.
CW — PBR: Team Series – Day 3, Las Vegas
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:55 a.m.
CBSSN — Scottish Premier League: Celtic at Heart of Midlothian
10 a.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: AS Roma at Sassuolo
USA — English Premier League: Manchester City at Aston Villa
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — LaLiga: Barcelona at Real Madrid
12:30 p.m.
USA — English Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Everton
1 p.m.
TRUTV — U.S. Men’s Deaf National Team vs. German Men’s Deaf National Team, East Hartford, Conn.
2 p.m.
FS2 — Canadian Premier League Postseason: Atletico Ottawa at Forge FC, Semifinal
5:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: Chicago at Philadelphia, First Round – Game 1
6 p.m.
FS2 — Canadian Premier League Postseason: York United at Cavalry FC, Semifinal
TENNIS
4 a.m.
TENNIS — Guangzhou-WTA Singles Final
9 a.m.
TENNIS — Basel-ATP & Vienna-ATP Singles Finals
11 p.m.
TENNIS — Paris-ATP, Jiujiang-WTA, Hong Kong-WTA & Chennai-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Paris-ATP, Jiujiang-WTA, Hong Kong-WTA & Chennai-WTA Early Rounds
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team McCage vs. Team Valentin-Anderson, Madison, Wis.
9 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Coopers vs. Team Thompson, Madison, Wis.
_____
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.