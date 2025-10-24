Sports on TV for Oct. 25 – 26

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Saturday, Oct. 25 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S) 4 a.m. FS2 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, Oct. 25

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)

4 a.m.

FS2 — Melbourne at Brisbane

AUTO RACING

1:25 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City

4:30 p.m.

TRUTV — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

4:55 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Qualifying, Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City

5:40 p.m.

TRUTV — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

7:30 p.m.

CW — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff Race at Martinsville, Playoffs – Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

2:30 a.m. (Sunday)

FS1 — FIM MotoGP: The Petronas Grand Prix of Malaysia, Sepang International Circuit, Sepang, Malaysia

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon

ABC — Mississippi at Oklahoma

ACCN — Virginia at North Carolina

BTN — Rutgers at Purdue

CBSSN — Ohio at E. Michigan

CW — SMU at Wake Forest

ESPN — Syracuse at Georgia Tech

ESPN2 — South Florida at Memphis

ESPNU — Appalachian St. Old Dominion

FOX — UCLA at Indiana

FS1 — Northwestern at Nebraska

TNT — Kansas St. at Kansas

TRUTV — Kansas St. at Kansas

12:45 p.m.

SECN — Auburn at Arkansas

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Alabama at South Carolina

ACCN — NC State at Pittsburgh

BTN — Illinois at Washington

CBS — Minnesota at Iowa

CBSSN — FAU at Navy

CW — Toledo at Washington St.

ESPN — Missouri at Vanderbilt

FOX — BYU at Iowa St.

FS1 — San Diego St. at Fresno St.

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Baylor at Cincinnati

ESPNU — Oklahoma St. at Texas Tech

4:15 p.m.

SECN — Texas at Mississippi St.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Stanford at Miami

FS1 — Wisconsin at Oregon

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Texas A&M at LSU

ACCN — Boston College at Louisville

CBSSN — Colorado St. at Wyoming

NBC — Michigan at Michigan St.

7:45 p.m.

SECN — Tennessee at Kentucky

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Houston at Arizona St.

ESPNU — N. Dakota St. at S. Dakota St.

10:15 p.m.

ESPN — Colorado at Utah

11 p.m.

ESPNU — Alabama St. at Alabama A&M (Taped)

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Michigan St. at Nebraska

10:30 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at UCLA

FIGURE SKATING

3 p.m.

NBC — 2025 ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating: The Cup of China, Chongquing, China

GOLF

4 a.m.

ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: Third Round, Emirates Golf Club’s Majlis Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

5 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Genesis Championship, Third Round, Woo Jeong Hills CC, Cheonan, South Korea (Taped)

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Simmons Bank Championship, Second Round, Pleasant Valley Coluntry Club, Little Rock, Ark.

4:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Bank of Utah Championship, Second Round, Black Desert Resort, Ivins, Utah

7:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown, Final Round, New Korea Country Club, Goyang-si, Gyeonggi-do, Korea

Midnight

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown, Final Round, New Korea Country Club, Goyang-si, Gyeonggi-do, Korea

5 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: Final Round, Emirates Golf Club’s Majlis Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

6 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Genesis Championship, Final Round, Woo Jeong Hills CC, Cheonan, South Korea (Taped)

HORSE RACING

Noon

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

7:30 p.m.

FS2 — Breeders Crown: From Woodbine Mohawk Park, Ontario, Canada

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

10 a.m.

FX — UFC 321 Early Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Noon

FX — UFC 321 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

MLB BASEBALL

8 p.m.

FOX — World Series: L.A. Dodgers at Toronto, Game 2

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Oklahoma City at Atlanta

NHL HOCKEY

3 p.m.

NHLN — Colorado at Boston

7 p.m.

NHLN — Montreal at Vancouver

RODEO

10:30 p.m.

CW — PBR: Team Series – Day 2, Las Vegas

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:25 a.m.

CBSSN — English League Championship: Watford at Coventry City

9:55 a.m.

CBSSN — English League Championship: Wrexham at Middlesbrough

10 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Fulham at Newcastle United

12:30 p.m.

NBC — English Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Manchester United

3 p.m.

USA — English Premier League: Liverpool at Brentford FC

11 p.m.

CBSSN — CF Monterrey at Cruz Azul

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

8:45 a.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: Ivory Coast vs. Spain, Group E, Sale, Morocco

TENNIS

4:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Guangzhou-WTA Semifinals

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Guangzhou-WTA Semifinals

9 a.m.

TENNIS — Basel-ATP & Vienna-ATP Semifinals

11 p.m.

TENNIS — Tokyo-WTA Singles Final

4 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — Guangzhou-WTA Singles Final

Sunday, Oct. 26

AUTO RACING

2 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Xfinity 500, Playoffs – Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

4 p.m.

ABC — Formula 1: The Mexico City Grand Prix, Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Exhibition: Duke at Tennessee

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ESPNU — Oklahoma St. at West Virginia

3 p.m.

BTN — Washington at Oregon

SECN — Vanderbilt at South Carolina

5 p.m.

BTN — Southern Cal at UCLA

SECN — Kentucky at Texas A&M

7 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at NC State

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ACCN — Stanford at Georgia Tech

1 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Iowa

ESPN — Florida at Arkansas

SECN — Auburn at Oklahoma

3 p.m.

ESPN — Louisville at North Carolina

GERMAN LEAGUE BASKETBALL

10 a.m.

NBATV — Bayern Munich at Alba Berlin

GOLF

5 a.m.

ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: Final Round, Emirates Golf Club’s Majlis Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

6 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Genesis Championship, Final Round, Woo Jeong Hills CC, Cheonan, South Korea (Taped)

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Simmons Bank Championship, Final Round, Pleasant Valley Coluntry Club, Little Rock, Ark.

4:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Bank of Utah Championship, Final Round, Black Desert Resort, Ivins, Utah

GYMNASTICS

Noon

NBC — FIG: 2025 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships: From Jakarta, Indonesia (Taped)

2 p.m.

CNBC — FIG: 2025 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships, Jakarta, Indonesia (Taped)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Miami at Atlanta, N.Y. Jets at Cincinnati, Chicago at Baltimore

FOX — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at New England, N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, San Francisco at Houston, Buffalo at Carolina

4:05 p.m.

FOX — Tampa Bay at New Orleans

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Dallas at Denver OR Tennessee at Indianapolis

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Green Bay at Pittsburgh

NHL HOCKEY

1 p.m.

NHLN — Colorado at New Jersey

RODEO

5 p.m.

CW — PBR: Team Series – Day 3, Las Vegas

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:55 a.m.

CBSSN — Scottish Premier League: Celtic at Heart of Midlothian

10 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: AS Roma at Sassuolo

USA — English Premier League: Manchester City at Aston Villa

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — LaLiga: Barcelona at Real Madrid

12:30 p.m.

USA — English Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Everton

1 p.m.

TRUTV — U.S. Men’s Deaf National Team vs. German Men’s Deaf National Team, East Hartford, Conn.

2 p.m.

FS2 — Canadian Premier League Postseason: Atletico Ottawa at Forge FC, Semifinal

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: Chicago at Philadelphia, First Round – Game 1

6 p.m.

FS2 — Canadian Premier League Postseason: York United at Cavalry FC, Semifinal

TENNIS

4 a.m.

TENNIS — Guangzhou-WTA Singles Final

9 a.m.

TENNIS — Basel-ATP & Vienna-ATP Singles Finals

11 p.m.

TENNIS — Paris-ATP, Jiujiang-WTA, Hong Kong-WTA & Chennai-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Paris-ATP, Jiujiang-WTA, Hong Kong-WTA & Chennai-WTA Early Rounds

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team McCage vs. Team Valentin-Anderson, Madison, Wis.

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Coopers vs. Team Thompson, Madison, Wis.

