Sports on TV for Oct. 18 – 19

Saturday, Oct. 18
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)
4 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: St. Kilda at Carlton
Midnight
FS2 — AFL: Richmond at Collingwood
2 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — AFL: Western at Gold Coast
AUTO RACING
12:55 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Sprint Race, Circuit of the Americas, Del Valle, Texas
1:30 p.m.
TRUTV — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
4 p.m.
CW — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The United Rentals 250, Playoffs – Round of 8, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
4:55 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit of the Americas, Del Valle, Texas
10:30 p.m.
FS2 — FIM MotoGP: The Australia Grand Prix, Victoria, Australia
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon
ABC — LSU at Vanderbilt
ACCN — UConn at Boston College
CBSSN — Cent. Michigan at Bowling Green
ESPN — Georgia Tech at Duke
ESPN2 — Baylor at TCU
ESPNU — Army at Tulane
FOX — Washington at Michigan
FS1 — Arizona at Houston
12:45 p.m.
SECN — Oklahoma at South Carolina
1 p.m.
TNT — West Virginia at UCF
3 p.m.
BTN — Purdue at Northwestern
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Mississippi at Georgia
ACCN — SMU at Clemson
CBS — Ohio St. at Wisconsin
CBSSN — Wyoming at Air Force
ESPN — Texas A&M at Arkansas
ESPNU — Old Dominion at James Madison
FS1 — UNLV at Boise St.
PEACOCK — Michigan St. at Indiana
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Memphis at UAB
FOX — Texas Tech at Arizona St.
4:15 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi St. at Florida
6:30 p.m.
BTN — Oregon at Rutgers
CW — Washington St. at Virginia
7 p.m.
ESPN — Texas at Kentucky
FS1 — Maryland at UCLA
PEACOCK — Penn St. at Iowa
7:30 p.m.
ABC — Tennessee at Alabama
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Syracuse
ESPNU — FAU at South Florida
NBC — Southern Cal at Notre Dame
PEACOCK — Southern Cal at Notre Dame
7:45 p.m.
SECN — Missouri at Auburn
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Cincinnati at Oklahoma St.
FOX — Utah at BYU
9:45 p.m.
FS1 — Nevada at New Mexico
10 p.m.
CW — Lafayette at Oregon St.
10:30 p.m.
ESPN — Florida St. at Stanford
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
Noon
BTN — Maryland at Ohio St.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
10:30 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Oregon
FIGURE SKATING
3:30 p.m.
NBC — 2025 ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating: The Grand Prix de France, Angers, France
GOLF
3 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The DP World India Championship, Third Round, Delhi GC, New Delhi, India
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Second Round, The Country Club of Virginia, Richmond, Va.
11 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, Final Round, Pine Beach Golf Links, Haenam, South Korea
3 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The DP World India Championship, Final Round, Delhi GC, New Delhi, India
HORSE RACING
8 a.m.
FS1 — QIPCO British Champions Day: From Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire, England
11 a.m.
FS2 — QIPCO British Champions Day: From Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire, England
Noon
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
8:05 p.m.
TBS — N.L. Championship Series: Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, Game 5 (If Necessary)
TRUTV — N.L. Championship Series: Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, Game 5 (If Necessary)
NBL BASKETBALL
11:30 p.m.
NBATV — New Zealand at Melbourne
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NHLN — Seattle at Toronto
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Chelsea at Nottingham Forest
9 a.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Hellas Verona at Pisa SC
10 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Newcastle United at Brighton & Hove Albion
12:30 p.m.
NBC — English Premier League: Arsenal at Fulham
9 p.m.
CBSSN — Liga MX: Pumas UNAM at CF Monterrey
11 p.m.
CBSSN — Liga MX: Club America at Cruz Azul
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
12:30 p.m.
CBS — NWSL: Orlando at Washington
7:30 p.m.
ION — NWSL: Kansas City at Houston
10 p.m.
ION — NWSL: Chicago at San Diego
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Almaty-ATP Semifinal 1
8:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Stockholm-ATP & Brussels-ATP & Almaty-ATP Semifinals
11 p.m.
TENNIS — Osaka-WTA Singles Final
6 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — Almaty-ATP Singles Final
Sunday, Oct. 19
AUTO RACING
2 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The YellaWood 500, Playoffs – Round of 8, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
3 p.m.
ABC — Formula 1: The MSC Cruises United States Grand Prix, Circuit of the Americas, Del Valle, Texas
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
5 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at North Carolina
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
Noon
ACCN — Stanford at Miami
3 p.m.
ESPNU — Texas Tech at Arizona
4 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Washington
5 p.m.
ESPNU — Tennessee at Vanderbilt
SECN — Auburn at Georgia
6 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Purdue
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
Noon
BTN — Ohio St. at Indiana
1 p.m.
ESPN — Pittsburgh at Louisville
SECN — Alabama at Georgia
2 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Syracuse
BTN — Southern Cal at Wisconsin
3 p.m.
ESPN — Florida at Kentucky
SECN — LSU at Missouri
8:30 p.m.
ESPN — Oklahoma at Texas
GERMAN BASKETBALL LEAGUE
10:30 a.m.
NBATV — Postseason: Alba Berlin vs. Ratiopharm Ulm, Round of 16
GOLF
3 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The DP World India Championship, Final Round, Delhi GC, New Delhi, India
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Final Round, The Country Club of Virginia, Richmond, Va.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.
FS1 — A.L. Championship Series: Seattle at Toronto, Game 6 (If Necessary)
NFL FOOTBALL
9:30 a.m.
NFLN — L.A. Rams vs. Jacksonville, London
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Miami at Cleveland, New England at Tennessee, Las Vegas at Kansas City
FOX — Regional Coverage: New Orleans at Chicago, Philadelphia at Minnesota, Carolina at N.Y. Jets
4:05 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Giants at Denver OR Indianapolis at L.A Chargers
4:25 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Washington at Dallas OR Green Bay at Arizona
8:20 p.m.
NBC — Atlanta at San Francisco
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NHLN — Boston at Utah
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6:55 a.m.
CBSSN — SPFL Premiership: Celtic at Dundee
9 a.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Bologna FC at Cagliari Calcio
USA — English Premier League: Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur
11:30 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Manchester United at Liverpool
1:45 p.m.
FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al Qadsiah at Neom
5 p.m.
CBSSN — USL Championship: Oakland at New Mexico
6:45 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: Argentina vs. Morocco, Final, Santiago, Chile
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.
ESPN — NWSL: Portland at Angel City
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Juventus at Lazio (Taped)
SPEEDSKATING
2 p.m.
CNBC — ISU: Short Track Speedskating World Tour – Event 2, Montreal
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Almaty-ATP Singles Final
9 a.m.
TENNIS — Stockholm-ATP & Brussels-ATP Finals
9:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Basel-ATP, Vienna-ATP, Tokyo-WTA & Guangzhou-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Basel-ATP, Vienna-ATP, Tokyo-WTA & Guangzhou-WTA Early Rounds
