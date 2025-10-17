Sports on TV for Oct. 18 – 19

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Saturday, Oct. 18 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S) 4 a.m. FS2 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, Oct. 18

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)

4 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: St. Kilda at Carlton

Midnight

FS2 — AFL: Richmond at Collingwood

2 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — AFL: Western at Gold Coast

AUTO RACING

12:55 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Sprint Race, Circuit of the Americas, Del Valle, Texas

1:30 p.m.

TRUTV — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

4 p.m.

CW — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The United Rentals 250, Playoffs – Round of 8, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

4:55 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit of the Americas, Del Valle, Texas

10:30 p.m.

FS2 — FIM MotoGP: The Australia Grand Prix, Victoria, Australia

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon

ABC — LSU at Vanderbilt

ACCN — UConn at Boston College

CBSSN — Cent. Michigan at Bowling Green

ESPN — Georgia Tech at Duke

ESPN2 — Baylor at TCU

ESPNU — Army at Tulane

FOX — Washington at Michigan

FS1 — Arizona at Houston

12:45 p.m.

SECN — Oklahoma at South Carolina

1 p.m.

TNT — West Virginia at UCF

3 p.m.

BTN — Purdue at Northwestern

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Mississippi at Georgia

ACCN — SMU at Clemson

CBS — Ohio St. at Wisconsin

CBSSN — Wyoming at Air Force

ESPN — Texas A&M at Arkansas

ESPNU — Old Dominion at James Madison

FS1 — UNLV at Boise St.

PEACOCK — Michigan St. at Indiana

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Memphis at UAB

FOX — Texas Tech at Arizona St.

4:15 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi St. at Florida

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Oregon at Rutgers

CW — Washington St. at Virginia

7 p.m.

ESPN — Texas at Kentucky

FS1 — Maryland at UCLA

PEACOCK — Penn St. at Iowa

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Tennessee at Alabama

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Syracuse

ESPNU — FAU at South Florida

NBC — Southern Cal at Notre Dame

PEACOCK — Southern Cal at Notre Dame

7:45 p.m.

SECN — Missouri at Auburn

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Cincinnati at Oklahoma St.

FOX — Utah at BYU

9:45 p.m.

FS1 — Nevada at New Mexico

10 p.m.

CW — Lafayette at Oregon St.

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Florida St. at Stanford

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

Noon

BTN — Maryland at Ohio St.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

10:30 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Oregon

FIGURE SKATING

3:30 p.m.

NBC — 2025 ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating: The Grand Prix de France, Angers, France

GOLF

3 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The DP World India Championship, Third Round, Delhi GC, New Delhi, India

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Second Round, The Country Club of Virginia, Richmond, Va.

11 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, Final Round, Pine Beach Golf Links, Haenam, South Korea

3 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The DP World India Championship, Final Round, Delhi GC, New Delhi, India

HORSE RACING

8 a.m.

FS1 — QIPCO British Champions Day: From Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire, England

11 a.m.

FS2 — QIPCO British Champions Day: From Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire, England

Noon

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

8:05 p.m.

TBS — N.L. Championship Series: Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, Game 5 (If Necessary)

TRUTV — N.L. Championship Series: Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, Game 5 (If Necessary)

NBL BASKETBALL

11:30 p.m.

NBATV — New Zealand at Melbourne

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Seattle at Toronto

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Chelsea at Nottingham Forest

9 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Hellas Verona at Pisa SC

10 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Newcastle United at Brighton & Hove Albion

12:30 p.m.

NBC — English Premier League: Arsenal at Fulham

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Liga MX: Pumas UNAM at CF Monterrey

11 p.m.

CBSSN — Liga MX: Club America at Cruz Azul

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

12:30 p.m.

CBS — NWSL: Orlando at Washington

7:30 p.m.

ION — NWSL: Kansas City at Houston

10 p.m.

ION — NWSL: Chicago at San Diego

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Almaty-ATP Semifinal 1

8:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Stockholm-ATP & Brussels-ATP & Almaty-ATP Semifinals

11 p.m.

TENNIS — Osaka-WTA Singles Final

6 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — Almaty-ATP Singles Final

Sunday, Oct. 19

AUTO RACING

2 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The YellaWood 500, Playoffs – Round of 8, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

3 p.m.

ABC — Formula 1: The MSC Cruises United States Grand Prix, Circuit of the Americas, Del Valle, Texas

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

5 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at North Carolina

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ACCN — Stanford at Miami

3 p.m.

ESPNU — Texas Tech at Arizona

4 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Washington

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Tennessee at Vanderbilt

SECN — Auburn at Georgia

6 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Purdue

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

Noon

BTN — Ohio St. at Indiana

1 p.m.

ESPN — Pittsburgh at Louisville

SECN — Alabama at Georgia

2 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Syracuse

BTN — Southern Cal at Wisconsin

3 p.m.

ESPN — Florida at Kentucky

SECN — LSU at Missouri

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — Oklahoma at Texas

GERMAN BASKETBALL LEAGUE

10:30 a.m.

NBATV — Postseason: Alba Berlin vs. Ratiopharm Ulm, Round of 16

GOLF

3 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The DP World India Championship, Final Round, Delhi GC, New Delhi, India

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Final Round, The Country Club of Virginia, Richmond, Va.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

8 p.m.

FS1 — A.L. Championship Series: Seattle at Toronto, Game 6 (If Necessary)

NFL FOOTBALL

9:30 a.m.

NFLN — L.A. Rams vs. Jacksonville, London

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Miami at Cleveland, New England at Tennessee, Las Vegas at Kansas City

FOX — Regional Coverage: New Orleans at Chicago, Philadelphia at Minnesota, Carolina at N.Y. Jets

4:05 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Giants at Denver OR Indianapolis at L.A Chargers

4:25 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Washington at Dallas OR Green Bay at Arizona

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Atlanta at San Francisco

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Boston at Utah

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:55 a.m.

CBSSN — SPFL Premiership: Celtic at Dundee

9 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Bologna FC at Cagliari Calcio

USA — English Premier League: Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur

11:30 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Manchester United at Liverpool

1:45 p.m.

FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al Qadsiah at Neom

5 p.m.

CBSSN — USL Championship: Oakland at New Mexico

6:45 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: Argentina vs. Morocco, Final, Santiago, Chile

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPN — NWSL: Portland at Angel City

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Juventus at Lazio (Taped)

SPEEDSKATING

2 p.m.

CNBC — ISU: Short Track Speedskating World Tour – Event 2, Montreal

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Almaty-ATP Singles Final

9 a.m.

TENNIS — Stockholm-ATP & Brussels-ATP Finals

9:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Basel-ATP, Vienna-ATP, Tokyo-WTA & Guangzhou-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Basel-ATP, Vienna-ATP, Tokyo-WTA & Guangzhou-WTA Early Rounds

