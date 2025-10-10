Sports on TV for Oct. 13 – 19

Adv11-12 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, Oct. 13 COLLEGE GOLF 9 a.m. GOLF — The…

Adv11-12

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, Oct. 13

COLLEGE GOLF

9 a.m.

GOLF — The 2025 St Andrews Links Collegiate: First Round, St. Andrews Links, St. Andrews, United Kingdom

NBA BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Miami at Atlanta

9 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Dallas at Utah

NFL FOOTBALL

7:15 p.m.

ESPN — Buffalo at Atlanta

8:15 p.m.

ABC — Chicago at Washington

NHL HOCKEY

1 p.m.

NHLN — Tampa Bay at Boston

SOCCER (MEN’S)

11:50 a.m.

FS2 — International Friendly: Montenegro vs. Liechtenstein, Podgorica, Montenegro

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — 2026 UEFA World Cup Qualifier Group Stage: Northern Ireland vs. Germany, Group A, Belfast, Northern Ireland

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Hoffman vs. Team Hentz, Ralston, Neb.

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Valentin-Anderson vs. Team Thompson, Ralston, Neb.

_____

Tuesday, Oct. 14

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — New Mexico St. at Liberty

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Arkansas St. at South Alabama

8 p.m.

ESPNU — FIU at W. Kentucky

COLLEGE GOLF

9 a.m.

GOLF — The 2025 St Andrews Links Collegiate: Second Round, St. Andrews Links, St. Andrews, United Kingdom

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Ohio St.

7 p.m.

ACCN — Denver at Pittsburgh

8 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Maryland

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

PEACOCK — Preseason: Oklahoma City at Milwaukee

SOCCER (MEN’S)

11:50 a.m.

FS2 — 2026 UEFA World Cup Qualifier Group Stage: Estonia vs. Moldova, Group I, Belfast, Tallinn, Estonia

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — 2026 UEFA World Cup Qualifier Group Stage: Latvia vs. England, Group K, Riga, Latvia

_____

Wednesday, Oct. 15

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — UTEP at Sam Houston St.

ESPN2 — Delaware at Jacksonville

COLLEGE GOLF

9 a.m.

GOLF — The 2025 St Andrews Links Collegiate: Final Round, St. Andrews Links, St. Andrews, United Kingdom

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Virginia Tech

BTN — Rutgers at Maryland

SECN — Florida at Tennessee

GOLF

10 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, First Round, Pine Beach Golf Links, Haenam, South Korea

3 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The DP World India Championship, First Round, Delhi GC, New Delhi, India

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Toronto at Boston

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Preseason: Dallas at L.A. Lakers

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Pittsburgh at Cincinnati

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

TNT — Florida at Detroit

TRUTV — Florida at Detroit

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Chicago at St. Louis

TRUTV — Chicago at St. Louis

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3:45 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: TBD, Semifinal, Valparaiso, Chile

6:45 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: TBD, Semifinal, Nunoa, Chile

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN — WNBA Finals: Las Vegas at Phoenix, Game 6 (If Necessary)

_____

Thursday, Oct. 16

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)

4 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 AFL: Hawthorn at Port Adelaide

6 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — AFL: Geelong at West Coast

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Tulsa at East Carolina

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ACCN — Wake Forest at Clemson

SECN — LSU at Mississippi

11 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Washington

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

BTN — Purdue at Indiana

9 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Northwestern

GOLF

3 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The DP World India Championship, First Round, Delhi GC, New Delhi, India

10 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, Second Round, Pine Beach Golf Links, Haenam, South Korea

3 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The DP World India Championship, Second Round, Delhi GC, New Delhi, India

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Preseason: Huston at Atlanta

_____

Friday, Oct. 17

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)

4 a.m.

FS2 AFL: Hawthorn at Port Adelaide

6 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Geelong at West Coast

10 p.m.

FS2 — AF: Sydney at Melbourne

Midnight

FS2 — AFL: Adelaide at North Melbourne

4 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: St. Kilda at Carlton

AUTO RACING

1:25 p.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit of the Americas, Del Valle, Texas

4 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The Love’s RV Stop 225, Playoffs – Round of 8, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

5:25 p.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit of the Americas, Del Valle, Texas

11:55 p.m.

FS1 — FIM MotoGP: The Australia Grand Prix – Sprint Race, Victoria, Australia

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

4 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Rutgers

6:30 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at Boston College

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Louisville at Miami

8 p.m.

FOX — Nebraska at Minnesota

9 p.m.

CBSSN — San Jose St. at Utah St.

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — North Carolina at California

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Michigan St. at Boston U.

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

BTN — UCLA at Michigan

8 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at Clemson

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

SECN — Alabama at Georgia

8 p.m.

BTN — UCLA at Wisconsin

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Hawaii at Long Beach St.

10 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Washington

GOLF

3 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The DP World India Championship, Second Round, Delhi GC, New Delhi, India

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, First Round, The Country Club of Virginia, Richmond, Va.

10 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, Third Round, Pine Beach Golf Links, Haenam, South Korea

3 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The DP World India Championship, Third Round, Delhi GC, New Delhi, India

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

1 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — The Everest: From Randwick Racecourse, Sydney

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Denver at Oklahoma City

10:30 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Sacramento at L.A. Lakers

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN — WNBA Finals: Phoenix at Las Vegas, Game 7 (If Necessary)

_____

Saturday, Oct. 18

AUTO RACING

12:55 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Sprint Race, Circuit of the Americas, Del Valle, Texas

4 p.m.

CW — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The United Rentals 250, Playoffs – Round of 8, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

4:55 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit of the Americas, Del Valle, Texas

11:55 p.m.

FS1 — FIM MotoGP: The Australia Grand Prix, Victoria, Australia

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)

4 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: St. Kilda at Carlton

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon

ABC — TBA

ACCN — UConn at Boston College

CBSSN — Cent. Michigan at Bowling Green

ESPN — Georgia Tech at Duke

ESPN2 — Baylor at TCU

ESPNU — Army at Tulane

FOX — Washington at Michigan

FS1 — Arizona at Houston

12:45 p.m.

SECN — TBA

1 p.m.

TNT — West Virginia at UCF

TRUTV — West Virginia at UCF

3 p.m.

BTN — Purdue at Northwestern

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Mississippi at Georgia

ACCN — SMU at Clemson

CBS — Ohio St. at Wisconsin

CBSSN — Wyoming at Air Force

ESPN — Texas A&M at Arkansas

ESPNU — Old Dominion at James Madison

FS1 — UNLV at Boise St.

PEACOCK — Michigan St. at Indiana

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Memphis at UAB

FOX — Texas Tech at Arizona St.

4:15 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi St. at Florida

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Oregon at Rutgers

CW — Washington St. at Virginia

7 p.m.

FS1 — Maryland at UCLA

PEACOCK — Penn St. at Iowa

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Tennessee at Alabama

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Syracuse

NBC — Southern Cal at Notre Dame

PEACOCK — Southern Cal at Notre Dame

7:45 p.m.

SECN — TBA

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Cincinnati at Oklahoma St.

FOX — Utah at BYU

9:45 p.m.

FS1 — Nevada at New Mexico

10 p.m.

CW — Lafayette at Oregon St.

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Florida St. at Stanford

FIGURE SKATING

3:30 p.m.

NBC — 2025 ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating: The Grand Prix de France, Angers, France

GOLF

3 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The DP World India Championship, Third Round, Delhi GC, New Delhi, India

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Second Round, The Country Club of Virginia, Richmond, Va.

11 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, Final Round, Pine Beach Golf Links, Haenam, South Korea

3 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The DP World India Championship, Final Round, Delhi GC, New Delhi, India

HORSE RACING

Noon

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NHL HOCKEY

3 p.m.

NHLN — Florida at Buffalo

7 p.m.

NHLN — Seattle at Toronto

SOCCER (MEN’S)

USA — English Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Chelsea

10 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Newcastle United

12:30 p.m.

NBC — English Premier League: Fulham at Arsenal

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

12:30 p.m.

CBS — NWSL: Orlando at Washington

7:30 p.m.

ION — NWSL: Kansas City at Houston

_____

Sunday, Oct. 19

AUTO RACING

2 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The YellaWood 500, Playoffs – Round of 8, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

3 p.m.

ABC — Formula 1: The MSC Cruises United States Grand Prix, Circuit of the Americas, Del Valle, Texas

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

5 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at North Carolina

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ACCN — Stanford at Miami

3 p.m.

ESPNU — Texas Tech at Arizona

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Tennessee at Vanderbilt

SECN — Auburn at Georgia

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

ESPN — Pittsburgh at Louisville

SECN — Alabama at Georgia

2 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Syracuse

3 p.m.

ESPN — Florida at Kentucky

SECN — LSU at Missouri

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — Oklahoma at Texas

GOLF

3 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The DP World India Championship, Final Round, Delhi GC, New Delhi, India

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Final Round, The Country Club of Virginia, Richmond, Va.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NFL FOOTBALL

9:30 a.m.

NFLN — L.A. Rams vs. Jacksonville, London

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Miami at Cleveland, New England at Tennessee, Las Vegas at Kansas City

FOX — Regional Coverage: New Orleans at Chicago, Philadelphia at Minnesota, Carolina at N.Y. Jets

4:05 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Giants at Denver OR Indianapolis at L.A Chargers

4:25 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Washington at Dallas OR Green Bay at Arizona

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Atlanta at San Francisco

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur

11:30 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Manchester United at Liverpool

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPN — NWSL: Portland at Angel City

_____

