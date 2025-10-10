Sports on TV for Oct. 13 – 19

Adv11-12
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, Oct. 13
COLLEGE GOLF
9 a.m.
GOLF — The 2025 St Andrews Links Collegiate: First Round, St. Andrews Links, St. Andrews, United Kingdom
NBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Miami at Atlanta
9 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Dallas at Utah
NFL FOOTBALL
7:15 p.m.
ESPN — Buffalo at Atlanta
8:15 p.m.
ABC — Chicago at Washington
NHL HOCKEY
1 p.m.
NHLN — Tampa Bay at Boston
SOCCER (MEN’S)
11:50 a.m.
FS2 — International Friendly: Montenegro vs. Liechtenstein, Podgorica, Montenegro
2:30 p.m.
FS2 — 2026 UEFA World Cup Qualifier Group Stage: Northern Ireland vs. Germany, Group A, Belfast, Northern Ireland
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Hoffman vs. Team Hentz, Ralston, Neb.
9 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Valentin-Anderson vs. Team Thompson, Ralston, Neb.
_____
Tuesday, Oct. 14
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
CBSSN — New Mexico St. at Liberty
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Arkansas St. at South Alabama
8 p.m.
ESPNU — FIU at W. Kentucky
COLLEGE GOLF
9 a.m.
GOLF — The 2025 St Andrews Links Collegiate: Second Round, St. Andrews Links, St. Andrews, United Kingdom
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Ohio St.
7 p.m.
ACCN — Denver at Pittsburgh
8 p.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Maryland
NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
PEACOCK — Preseason: Oklahoma City at Milwaukee
SOCCER (MEN’S)
11:50 a.m.
FS2 — 2026 UEFA World Cup Qualifier Group Stage: Estonia vs. Moldova, Group I, Belfast, Tallinn, Estonia
2:30 p.m.
FS2 — 2026 UEFA World Cup Qualifier Group Stage: Latvia vs. England, Group K, Riga, Latvia
_____
Wednesday, Oct. 15
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
CBSSN — UTEP at Sam Houston St.
ESPN2 — Delaware at Jacksonville
COLLEGE GOLF
9 a.m.
GOLF — The 2025 St Andrews Links Collegiate: Final Round, St. Andrews Links, St. Andrews, United Kingdom
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at Virginia Tech
BTN — Rutgers at Maryland
SECN — Florida at Tennessee
GOLF
10 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, First Round, Pine Beach Golf Links, Haenam, South Korea
3 a.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The DP World India Championship, First Round, Delhi GC, New Delhi, India
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Toronto at Boston
10:30 p.m.
ESPN — Preseason: Dallas at L.A. Lakers
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Pittsburgh at Cincinnati
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
TNT — Florida at Detroit
TRUTV — Florida at Detroit
9:30 p.m.
TNT — Chicago at St. Louis
TRUTV — Chicago at St. Louis
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3:45 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: TBD, Semifinal, Valparaiso, Chile
6:45 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: TBD, Semifinal, Nunoa, Chile
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN — WNBA Finals: Las Vegas at Phoenix, Game 6 (If Necessary)
_____
Thursday, Oct. 16
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)
4 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 AFL: Hawthorn at Port Adelaide
6 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — AFL: Geelong at West Coast
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Tulsa at East Carolina
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
ACCN — Wake Forest at Clemson
SECN — LSU at Mississippi
11 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Washington
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
BTN — Purdue at Indiana
9 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Northwestern
GOLF
3 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The DP World India Championship, First Round, Delhi GC, New Delhi, India
10 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, Second Round, Pine Beach Golf Links, Haenam, South Korea
3 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The DP World India Championship, Second Round, Delhi GC, New Delhi, India
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Preseason: Huston at Atlanta
_____
Friday, Oct. 17
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)
4 a.m.
FS2 AFL: Hawthorn at Port Adelaide
6 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Geelong at West Coast
10 p.m.
FS2 — AF: Sydney at Melbourne
Midnight
FS2 — AFL: Adelaide at North Melbourne
4 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL: St. Kilda at Carlton
AUTO RACING
1:25 p.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit of the Americas, Del Valle, Texas
4 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The Love’s RV Stop 225, Playoffs – Round of 8, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
5:25 p.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit of the Americas, Del Valle, Texas
11:55 p.m.
FS1 — FIM MotoGP: The Australia Grand Prix – Sprint Race, Victoria, Australia
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
4 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Rutgers
6:30 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at Boston College
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Louisville at Miami
8 p.m.
FOX — Nebraska at Minnesota
9 p.m.
CBSSN — San Jose St. at Utah St.
10:30 p.m.
ESPN — North Carolina at California
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Michigan St. at Boston U.
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
BTN — UCLA at Michigan
8 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at Clemson
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
SECN — Alabama at Georgia
8 p.m.
BTN — UCLA at Wisconsin
9 p.m.
ESPNU — Hawaii at Long Beach St.
10 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Washington
GOLF
3 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The DP World India Championship, Second Round, Delhi GC, New Delhi, India
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, First Round, The Country Club of Virginia, Richmond, Va.
10 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, Third Round, Pine Beach Golf Links, Haenam, South Korea
3 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The DP World India Championship, Third Round, Delhi GC, New Delhi, India
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
1 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — The Everest: From Randwick Racecourse, Sydney
NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Denver at Oklahoma City
10:30 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Sacramento at L.A. Lakers
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN — WNBA Finals: Phoenix at Las Vegas, Game 7 (If Necessary)
_____
Saturday, Oct. 18
AUTO RACING
12:55 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Sprint Race, Circuit of the Americas, Del Valle, Texas
4 p.m.
CW — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The United Rentals 250, Playoffs – Round of 8, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
4:55 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit of the Americas, Del Valle, Texas
11:55 p.m.
FS1 — FIM MotoGP: The Australia Grand Prix, Victoria, Australia
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)
4 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: St. Kilda at Carlton
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon
ABC — TBA
ACCN — UConn at Boston College
CBSSN — Cent. Michigan at Bowling Green
ESPN — Georgia Tech at Duke
ESPN2 — Baylor at TCU
ESPNU — Army at Tulane
FOX — Washington at Michigan
FS1 — Arizona at Houston
12:45 p.m.
SECN — TBA
1 p.m.
TNT — West Virginia at UCF
TRUTV — West Virginia at UCF
3 p.m.
BTN — Purdue at Northwestern
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Mississippi at Georgia
ACCN — SMU at Clemson
CBS — Ohio St. at Wisconsin
CBSSN — Wyoming at Air Force
ESPN — Texas A&M at Arkansas
ESPNU — Old Dominion at James Madison
FS1 — UNLV at Boise St.
PEACOCK — Michigan St. at Indiana
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Memphis at UAB
FOX — Texas Tech at Arizona St.
4:15 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi St. at Florida
6:30 p.m.
BTN — Oregon at Rutgers
CW — Washington St. at Virginia
7 p.m.
FS1 — Maryland at UCLA
PEACOCK — Penn St. at Iowa
7:30 p.m.
ABC — Tennessee at Alabama
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Syracuse
NBC — Southern Cal at Notre Dame
PEACOCK — Southern Cal at Notre Dame
7:45 p.m.
SECN — TBA
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Cincinnati at Oklahoma St.
FOX — Utah at BYU
9:45 p.m.
FS1 — Nevada at New Mexico
10 p.m.
CW — Lafayette at Oregon St.
10:30 p.m.
ESPN — Florida St. at Stanford
FIGURE SKATING
3:30 p.m.
NBC — 2025 ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating: The Grand Prix de France, Angers, France
GOLF
3 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The DP World India Championship, Third Round, Delhi GC, New Delhi, India
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Second Round, The Country Club of Virginia, Richmond, Va.
11 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, Final Round, Pine Beach Golf Links, Haenam, South Korea
3 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The DP World India Championship, Final Round, Delhi GC, New Delhi, India
HORSE RACING
Noon
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
NHL HOCKEY
3 p.m.
NHLN — Florida at Buffalo
7 p.m.
NHLN — Seattle at Toronto
SOCCER (MEN’S)
USA — English Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Chelsea
10 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Newcastle United
12:30 p.m.
NBC — English Premier League: Fulham at Arsenal
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
12:30 p.m.
CBS — NWSL: Orlando at Washington
7:30 p.m.
ION — NWSL: Kansas City at Houston
_____
Sunday, Oct. 19
AUTO RACING
2 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The YellaWood 500, Playoffs – Round of 8, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
3 p.m.
ABC — Formula 1: The MSC Cruises United States Grand Prix, Circuit of the Americas, Del Valle, Texas
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
5 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at North Carolina
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
Noon
ACCN — Stanford at Miami
3 p.m.
ESPNU — Texas Tech at Arizona
5 p.m.
ESPNU — Tennessee at Vanderbilt
SECN — Auburn at Georgia
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
ESPN — Pittsburgh at Louisville
SECN — Alabama at Georgia
2 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Syracuse
3 p.m.
ESPN — Florida at Kentucky
SECN — LSU at Missouri
8:30 p.m.
ESPN — Oklahoma at Texas
GOLF
3 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The DP World India Championship, Final Round, Delhi GC, New Delhi, India
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Final Round, The Country Club of Virginia, Richmond, Va.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
NFL FOOTBALL
9:30 a.m.
NFLN — L.A. Rams vs. Jacksonville, London
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Miami at Cleveland, New England at Tennessee, Las Vegas at Kansas City
FOX — Regional Coverage: New Orleans at Chicago, Philadelphia at Minnesota, Carolina at N.Y. Jets
4:05 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Giants at Denver OR Indianapolis at L.A Chargers
4:25 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Washington at Dallas OR Green Bay at Arizona
8:20 p.m.
NBC — Atlanta at San Francisco
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur
11:30 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Manchester United at Liverpool
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.
ESPN — NWSL: Portland at Angel City
_____
