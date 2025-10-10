Sports on TV for Oct. 11 – 12

(All times Eastern)
Saturday, Oct. 11
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)
4 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: North Melbourne at Richmond
AUTO RACING
Noon
NBC — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Motul Petit le Mans, Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, Braselton, Ga.
4:30 p.m.
TRUTV — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
5:40 p.m.
TRUTV — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
7:30 p.m.
CW — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Focused Health 302, Playoffs – Round of 8, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon
ABC — Alabama at Missouri
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Florida St. (Command Center)
BTN — UCLA at Michigan St.
CBSSN — Charlotte at Army
CW — Stanford at SMU
ESPN — Pittsburgh at Florida St.
ESPN2 — Louisiana-Lafayette at James Madison
ESPNU — Toledo at Bowling Green
FOX — Ohio St. at Illinois
FS1 — UCF at Cincinnati
TNT — Houston at Oklahoma St.
TRUTV — Houston at Oklahoma St.
12:45 p.m.
SECN — Washington St. at Mississippi
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Oklahoma at Texas
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech
BTN — Nebraska at Maryland
CBS — Indiana at Oregon
CBSSN — Air Force at UNLV
CW — Wake Forest at Oregon St.
ESPN — Iowa St. at Colorado
ESPNU — Alabama St. at Jackson St.
FOX — TCU at Kansas St.
FS1 — Northwestern at Penn St.
PEACOCK — NC State at Notre Dame
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Navy at Temple
4:15 p.m.
SECN — Arkansas at Tennessee
7 p.m.
CBSSN — San Jose St. at Wyoming
ESPN — Florida at Texas A&M
FS1 — Iowa at Wisconsin
7:30 p.m.
ABC — Georgia at Auburn
ACCN — Clemson at Boston College
BTN — Purdue at Minnesota
ESPNU — Rice at UTSA
FOX — Kansas at Texas Tech
NBC — Michigan at Southern Cal
7:45 p.m.
SECN — South Carolina at LSU
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — BYU at Arizona
9:45 p.m.
FS1 — New Mexico at Boise St.
10:15 p.m.
ESPN — Arizona St. at Utah
10:30 p.m.
CBSSN — San Diego St. at Nevada
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
3 p.m.
NBC — Southern Cal at UCLA
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Open de Espana presented by Madrid, Third Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid
3 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, Third Round, French Lick Golf Resort – Pete Dye Course, French Lick, Ind.
7 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Second Round, Prestonwood CC, Cary, N.C. (Taped)
9 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Buick LPGA Shanghai, Third Round, Qizhong Garden Golf Club, Shanghai (Taped)
11 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Baycurrent Classic, Final Round, Yokohama Country Club, Yokohama, Japan
6:30 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Open de Espana presented by Madrid, Final Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid
HORSE RACING
Noon
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
4:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
8:05 p.m.
TBS — N.L. Division Series: Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, Game 5
TRUTV — N.L. Division Series: Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, Game 5
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Oklahoma City at Indiana
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NHLN — Montreal at Chicago
RODEO
1:30 p.m.
CBS — PBR: Camping World Team Series, Glendale, Ariz. (Taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
8:50 a.m.
FS2 — 2026 UEFA World Cup Qualifier Group Stage: Latvia vs. Andorra, Group K, Riga, Latvia
9:55 a.m.
CBSSN — English League One: Wycombe Wanderers at Wigan
2:30 p.m.
FS2 — 2026 UEFA World Cup Qualifier Group Stage: Spain vs. Georgia, Group E, Elche, Spain
6:45 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: Mexico vs. Argentina, Quarterfinal, Nunoa, Chile
9 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: Spain vs. Colombia, Quarterfinal, Talca, Maule, Chile (Taped)
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.
ION — NWSL: NJ/NY at Kansas City
7:30 p.m.
ION — NWSL: Washington at North Carolina
TENNIS
4:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP Semifinal 1
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP Semifinal 1
7 a.m.
TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP Semifinal 2
2 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP Doubles Final
4:30 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP & Wuhan-WTA Finals
6 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP & Wuhan-WTA Finals
Sunday, Oct. 12
AUTO RACING
10 a.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Texas Motorplex, Ennis, Texas (Taped)
4:30 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: NHRA: The Texas NHRA FallNationals, Texas Motorplex, Ennis, Texas (Taped)
5:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The South Point 400, Playoffs – Round of 8, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Noon
ACCN — Louisville at North Carolina
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
Noon
BTN — Indiana at Michigan
1 p.m.
ESPNU — North Carolina at Duke
3 p.m.
ESPNU — Harvard at Yale
3:30 p.m.
ACCN — SMU at Notre Dame
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
ESPN — Kentucky at LSU
1:30 p.m.
ACCN — SMU at Miami
2 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Maryland
3 p.m.
ESPN — Pittsburgh at Florida St.
4 p.m.
BTN — Washington at Oregon
GOLF
6:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Open de Espana presented by Madrid, Final Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid
3 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, Final Round, French Lick Golf Resort – Pete Dye Course, French Lick, Ind.
7 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Final Round, Prestonwood CC, Cary, N.C. (Taped)
9 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Buick LPGA Shanghai, Final Round, Qizhong Garden Golf Club, Shanghai (Taped)
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.
FOX — A.L. Championship Series: TBD at Toronto, Game 1
NBA BASKETBALL
7 a.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Brooklyn vs. Phoenix, Macau, China
3 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Toronto at Washington
7 p.m.
ESPN — Preseason: Cleveland at Boston
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Preseason: Denver at L.A. Clippers
NFL FOOTBALL
9:30 a.m.
NFLN — Denver vs. N.Y. Jets, London
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: L.A. Chargers at Miami, New England at New Orleans, Cleveland at Pittsburgh
FOX — Regional Coverage: Arizona at Indianapolis, Dallas at Carolina, Seattle at Jacksonville, L.A. Rams at Baltimore
4:05 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Tennessee at Las Vegas
4:25 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at Green Bay OR San Francisco at Tampa Bay
8:20 p.m.
NBC — Detroit at Kansas City
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NHLN — Washington at N.Y. Rangers
RODEO
4 p.m.
CW — PBR: Camping World Team Series – Day 3, Glendale, Ariz.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
8:50 a.m.
FS2 — 2026 UEFA World Cup Qualifier Group Stage: San Marino vs. Cyprus, Group H, Serravalle, San Marino
11:50 a.m.
FS2 — 2026 UEFA World Cup Qualifier Group Stage: Scotland vs. Belarus, Group C, Glasgow, Scotland
11:55 a.m.
FS1 — 2026 UEFA World Cup Qualifier Group Stage: Netherlands vs. Finland, Group G, Amsterdam
2:30 p.m.
FS1 — 2026 UEFA World Cup Qualifier Group Stage: Lithuania vs. Poland, Group G, Kaunas, Lithuania
6:55 p.m.
FS1 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: Norway vs. France, Quarterfinal, Valparaiso, Chile
9 p.m.
FS1 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: U.S. vs. Morocco, Quarterfinal, Rancagua, Chile (Taped)
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Super League: Tottenham Hotspur at Chelsea
Noon
CBSSN — Serie A: Sassuolo at Parma
5 p.m.
ESPN — NWSL: Houston at Angel City
SPEEDSKATING
1:30 p.m.
CNBC — ISU: Short Track World Tour, Montreal (Taped)
SWIMMING
3 p.m.
NBC — 2025 World Aquatics: Swimming World Cup, Carmel, Ind.
TENNIS
4:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP & Wuhan-WTA Finals
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP & Wuhan-WTA Finals
10:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Stockholm-ATP, Brussels-ATP, Almaty-ATP, Osaka-WTA & Ningbo-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Stockholm-ATP, Brussels-ATP, Almaty-ATP, Osaka-WTA & Ningbo-WTA Early Rounds
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Hentz vs. Team Thompson, Ralston, Neb.
WNBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
ABC — WNBA Finals: Phoenix at Las Vegas, Game 5 (If Necessary)
YOUTH SOCCER (BOY’S)
10 a.m.
ESPNU — LALIGA FC Futures U-12: TBD, Final
