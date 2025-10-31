Sports on TV for Nov. 1 – 2

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Saturday, Nov. 1 AUTO RACING 5 p.m. TRUTV — NASCAR Cup…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, Nov. 1

AUTO RACING

5 p.m.

TRUTV — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ari.

7:30 p.m.

CW — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship, Playoffs- Championship 4, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ari.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon

ABC — Vanderbilt at Texas

ACCN — Duke at Clemson

CBS — Army at Air Force

CBSSN — UAB at UConn

ESPN — Miami at SMU

ESPN2 — Navy at North Texas

ESPNU — UCF at Baylor

FOX — Penn St. at Ohio St.

FS1 — West Virginia at Houston

NBC — Rutgers at Illinois

SECN — Vanderbilt at Texas (SkyCast)

1 p.m.

TNT — Arizona St. at Iowa St.

TRUTV — Arizona St. at Iowa St.

3 p.m.

CW — Louisville at Virginia Tech

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Georgia vs. Florida, Jacksonville, Fla.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Stanford

CBS — Indiana at Maryland

CBSSN — Delaware at Liberty

BTN — Michigan St. at Minnesota

ESPN — Notre Dame at Boston College

FOX — Texas Tech at Kansas St.

FS1 — Fresno St. at Boise St.

3:45 p.m.

ESPN2 — Virginia at California

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Cent. Michigan at W. Michigan

SECN — Mississippi St. at Arkansas

7 p.m.

BTN — Purdue at Michigan

CBSSN — Wyoming at San Diego St.

ESPN — South Carolina at Mississippi

FS1 — Arizona at Colorado

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Oklahoma at Tennessee

ACCN — Wake Forest at Florida St.

CBS — Washington St. at Oregon St.

ESPN2 — Georgia Tech at NC State

NBC — Southern Cal at Nebraska

SECN — Kentucky at Auburn

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Arkansas St. at Troy

10:15 p.m.

ESPN — Cincinnati at Utah

10:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Hawaii at San Jose St.

11 p.m.

ESPNU — Jackson St. at Florida A&M (Taped)

GERMAN LEAGUE BASKETBALL

1:30 p.m.

NBATV — Skyliners at Ratiopharm Ulm

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Rolex Grand Final supported by The R&A, Third Round, Club de Golf Alcanada, Port d’Alcúdia, Mallorca, Spain

9:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Maybank Championship, Final Round, Kuala Lumpur Golf & Country Club (West Course), Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

5:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Rolex Grand Final supported by The R&A, Final Round, Club de Golf Alcanada, Port d’Alcúdia, Mallorca, Spain

HORSE RACING

Noon

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

2 p.m.

USA — Breeders’ Cup 2025: World Championships, Del Mar Racetrack, Del Mar, Calif.

3:30 p.m.

NBC — Breeders’ Cup 2025: Classic, Del Mar Racetrack, Del Mar, Calif.

7 p.m.

USA — Breeders’ Cup 2025: World Championships, Del Mar Racetrack, Del Mar, Calif.

8 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

8 p.m.

FOX — World Series: L.A. Dodgers at Toronto, Game 7 (If Necessary)

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — Golden State at Indiana

10 p.m.

PEACOCK — Dallas at Detroit

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Toronto at Philadelphia

RUGBY (MEN’S)

4 p.m.

CNBC — International Union Gallagher Cup: Ireland vs. New Zealand, Chicago

1 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — Pacific Cup: New Zealand vs. Tonga, Third Round, Eden Park, Auckland

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8:25 a.m.

CBSSN — English League Championship: Blackburn at Leicester City

11 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Arsenal at Burnley

4 p.m.

USA — English Premier League: Aston Villa at Liverpool

6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

CBSSN — Serie A: Inter Milan at Hellas Verona

TENNIS

8:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Paris-ATP Semifinals & WTA Finals: Round Robin

2:30 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — Jiujiang-WTA Singles Final

Sunday, Nov. 2

AUTO RACING

3 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas (Taped)

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The NASCAR Cup Series Championship, Playoffs- Championship 4, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ari.

5 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The Dodge NHRA Nevada Nationals powered by Direct Connection, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

12:30 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Alabama vs. South Carolina, First Round, Pensacola, Fla.

3 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Florida vs. Kentucky, First Round, Pensacola, Fla.

5:30 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Oklahoma vs. Mississippi St., First Round, Pensacola, Fla.

6 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Louisville at Duke, First Round

8 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Virginia at Florida St., First Round

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Auburn vs. LSU, First Round, Pensacola, Fla.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

Noon

BTN — Wisconsin at Ohio St.

ESPNU — Princeton at Brown

1 p.m.

ESPN — Kentucky at Texas

1:30 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at North Carolina

2 p.m.

BTN — Oregon at Nebraska

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Texas A&M at Tennessee

4 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Penn St.

FIGURE SKATING

Noon

NBC — 2025 ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating: The Skate Canada International, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

GOLF

5:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Rolex Grand Final supported by The R&A, Final Round, Club de Golf Alcanada, Port d’Alcúdia, Mallorca, Spain

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MARATHON

8 a.m.

ESPN2 — The TCS New York City Marathon: From New York

3 p.m.

ABC — The TCS New York City Marathon: From New York (Taped)

MLB BASEBALL

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — 2025 Rawlings Gold Glove Awards

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Chicago at Cincinnati, L.A. Chargers at Tennessee, Atlanta at New England, San Francisco at N.Y. Giants, Indianapolis at Pittsburgh

FOX — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Detroit, Carolina at Green Bay, Denver at Houston

4:05 p.m.

FOX: Regional Coverage: Jacksonville at Las Vegas OR New Orleans at L.A. Rams

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Kansas City at Buffalo

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Seattle at Washington

NHL HOCKEY

3:30 p.m.

NHLN — Tampa Bay at Utah

7 p.m.

NHLN — Calgary at Philadelphia

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:30 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Inter Milan at Hellas Verona

8:55 a.m.

CBSSN — Scottish Premier League Cup: Rangers at Celtic, Semifinal

9 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Newcastle United at West Ham United

11:30 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: AFC Bournemouth at Manchester City

2 p.m.

CBSSN — USL Championship Group A Conference Playoff: Rhode Island at Charleston, Quarterfinal

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS Western Conference Playoff: Los Angeles FC at Austin FC, First Round – Game 2

9 p.m.

CBSSN — USL Championship Group B Conference Playoff: Orange County at Sacramento, Quarterfinal

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

10:15 a.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup: France vs. Netherlands, Quarterfinal, Rabat, Morocco

3 p.m.

ESPN — NWSL: San Diego at Kansas City

5 p.m.

ESPN — NJ/NY at North Carolina

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Ternana at Juventus (Taped)

TENNIS

7 a.m.

TENNIS — Paris-ATP Finals, WTA Finals: Round Robin; Athens-ATP & Metz-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — WTA Finals: Round Robin; Paris-ATP, Jiujiang-WTA, Hong Kong-WTA & Chennai-WTA Finals

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Hentz vs. Team Drews, Madison, Wis.

6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Cooper vs. Team Thompson, Madison, Wis.

