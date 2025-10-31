Sports on TV for Nov. 1 – 2

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, Nov. 1
AUTO RACING
5 p.m.
TRUTV — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ari.
7:30 p.m.
CW — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship, Playoffs- Championship 4, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ari.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon
ABC — Vanderbilt at Texas
ACCN — Duke at Clemson
CBS — Army at Air Force
CBSSN — UAB at UConn
ESPN — Miami at SMU
ESPN2 — Navy at North Texas
ESPNU — UCF at Baylor
FOX — Penn St. at Ohio St.
FS1 — West Virginia at Houston
NBC — Rutgers at Illinois
SECN — Vanderbilt at Texas (SkyCast)
1 p.m.
TNT — Arizona St. at Iowa St.
TRUTV — Arizona St. at Iowa St.
3 p.m.
CW — Louisville at Virginia Tech
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Georgia vs. Florida, Jacksonville, Fla.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Stanford
CBS — Indiana at Maryland
CBSSN — Delaware at Liberty
BTN — Michigan St. at Minnesota
ESPN — Notre Dame at Boston College
FOX — Texas Tech at Kansas St.
FS1 — Fresno St. at Boise St.
3:45 p.m.
ESPN2 — Virginia at California
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Cent. Michigan at W. Michigan
SECN — Mississippi St. at Arkansas
7 p.m.
BTN — Purdue at Michigan
CBSSN — Wyoming at San Diego St.
ESPN — South Carolina at Mississippi
FS1 — Arizona at Colorado
7:30 p.m.
ABC — Oklahoma at Tennessee
ACCN — Wake Forest at Florida St.
CBS — Washington St. at Oregon St.
ESPN2 — Georgia Tech at NC State
NBC — Southern Cal at Nebraska
SECN — Kentucky at Auburn
8 p.m.
ESPNU — Arkansas St. at Troy
10:15 p.m.
ESPN — Cincinnati at Utah
10:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Hawaii at San Jose St.
11 p.m.
ESPNU — Jackson St. at Florida A&M (Taped)
GERMAN LEAGUE BASKETBALL
1:30 p.m.
NBATV — Skyliners at Ratiopharm Ulm
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Rolex Grand Final supported by The R&A, Third Round, Club de Golf Alcanada, Port d’Alcúdia, Mallorca, Spain
9:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Maybank Championship, Final Round, Kuala Lumpur Golf & Country Club (West Course), Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
5:30 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Rolex Grand Final supported by The R&A, Final Round, Club de Golf Alcanada, Port d’Alcúdia, Mallorca, Spain
HORSE RACING
Noon
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
2 p.m.
USA — Breeders’ Cup 2025: World Championships, Del Mar Racetrack, Del Mar, Calif.
3:30 p.m.
NBC — Breeders’ Cup 2025: Classic, Del Mar Racetrack, Del Mar, Calif.
7 p.m.
USA — Breeders’ Cup 2025: World Championships, Del Mar Racetrack, Del Mar, Calif.
8 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.
FOX — World Series: L.A. Dodgers at Toronto, Game 7 (If Necessary)
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
NBATV — Golden State at Indiana
10 p.m.
PEACOCK — Dallas at Detroit
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NHLN — Toronto at Philadelphia
RUGBY (MEN’S)
4 p.m.
CNBC — International Union Gallagher Cup: Ireland vs. New Zealand, Chicago
1 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — Pacific Cup: New Zealand vs. Tonga, Third Round, Eden Park, Auckland
SOCCER (MEN’S)
8:25 a.m.
CBSSN — English League Championship: Blackburn at Leicester City
11 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Arsenal at Burnley
4 p.m.
USA — English Premier League: Aston Villa at Liverpool
6:30 a.m. (Sunday)
CBSSN — Serie A: Inter Milan at Hellas Verona
TENNIS
8:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Paris-ATP Semifinals & WTA Finals: Round Robin
2:30 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — Jiujiang-WTA Singles Final
Sunday, Nov. 2
AUTO RACING
3 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas (Taped)
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The NASCAR Cup Series Championship, Playoffs- Championship 4, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ari.
5 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The Dodge NHRA Nevada Nationals powered by Direct Connection, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
12:30 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Alabama vs. South Carolina, First Round, Pensacola, Fla.
3 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Florida vs. Kentucky, First Round, Pensacola, Fla.
5:30 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Oklahoma vs. Mississippi St., First Round, Pensacola, Fla.
6 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Louisville at Duke, First Round
8 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Virginia at Florida St., First Round
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Auburn vs. LSU, First Round, Pensacola, Fla.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
Noon
BTN — Wisconsin at Ohio St.
ESPNU — Princeton at Brown
1 p.m.
ESPN — Kentucky at Texas
1:30 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at North Carolina
2 p.m.
BTN — Oregon at Nebraska
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Texas A&M at Tennessee
4 p.m.
BTN — Indiana at Penn St.
FIGURE SKATING
Noon
NBC — 2025 ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating: The Skate Canada International, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan
GOLF
5:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Rolex Grand Final supported by The R&A, Final Round, Club de Golf Alcanada, Port d’Alcúdia, Mallorca, Spain
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
3 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MARATHON
8 a.m.
ESPN2 — The TCS New York City Marathon: From New York
3 p.m.
ABC — The TCS New York City Marathon: From New York (Taped)
MLB BASEBALL
8:30 p.m.
ESPN — 2025 Rawlings Gold Glove Awards
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Chicago at Cincinnati, L.A. Chargers at Tennessee, Atlanta at New England, San Francisco at N.Y. Giants, Indianapolis at Pittsburgh
FOX — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Detroit, Carolina at Green Bay, Denver at Houston
4:05 p.m.
FOX: Regional Coverage: Jacksonville at Las Vegas OR New Orleans at L.A. Rams
4:25 p.m.
CBS — Kansas City at Buffalo
8:20 p.m.
NBC — Seattle at Washington
NHL HOCKEY
3:30 p.m.
NHLN — Tampa Bay at Utah
7 p.m.
NHLN — Calgary at Philadelphia
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6:30 a.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Inter Milan at Hellas Verona
8:55 a.m.
CBSSN — Scottish Premier League Cup: Rangers at Celtic, Semifinal
9 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Newcastle United at West Ham United
11:30 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: AFC Bournemouth at Manchester City
2 p.m.
CBSSN — USL Championship Group A Conference Playoff: Rhode Island at Charleston, Quarterfinal
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS Western Conference Playoff: Los Angeles FC at Austin FC, First Round – Game 2
9 p.m.
CBSSN — USL Championship Group B Conference Playoff: Orange County at Sacramento, Quarterfinal
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
10:15 a.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup: France vs. Netherlands, Quarterfinal, Rabat, Morocco
3 p.m.
ESPN — NWSL: San Diego at Kansas City
5 p.m.
ESPN — NJ/NY at North Carolina
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Ternana at Juventus (Taped)
TENNIS
7 a.m.
TENNIS — Paris-ATP Finals, WTA Finals: Round Robin; Athens-ATP & Metz-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — WTA Finals: Round Robin; Paris-ATP, Jiujiang-WTA, Hong Kong-WTA & Chennai-WTA Finals
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Hentz vs. Team Drews, Madison, Wis.
6:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Cooper vs. Team Thompson, Madison, Wis.
