Sports on TV for Monday, Oct. 6

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, Oct. 6 MLB BASEBALL 6:05 p.m. TBS — N.L. Division…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, Oct. 6

MLB BASEBALL

6:05 p.m.

TBS — N.L. Division Series: L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, Game 2

TRUTV — N.L. Division Series: L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, Game 2

9:05 p.m.

TBS — N.L. Division Series: Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, Game 2

TRUTV — N.L. Division Series: Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, Game 2

NBA BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Oklahoma City at Dallas

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

ABC — Kansas City at Jacksonville

ESPN — Kansas City at Jacksonville

ESPN2 — Kansas City at Jacksonville (MNF with Peyton and Eli)

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

10:30 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL: Kansas City at Angel City

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP 3rd Round; Wuhan-WTA 1st Round

11 p.m.

TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP Round of 16; Wuhan-WTA 1st Round

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP Round of 16; Wuhan-WTA 1st Round

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Hentz vs. Team Kingdon Rishel, Mesa, Ariz.

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team De La Cruz-Mejia vs. Team Abercrombie, Mesa, Ariz.

_____

