Sports on TV for Monday, Oct. 13

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, Oct. 13 CFL FOOTBALL 1 p.m. CBSSN — Ottawa at…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, Oct. 13

CFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBSSN — Ottawa at Montreal

COLLEGE GOLF

9 a.m.

GOLF — The 2025 St Andrews Links Collegiate: First Round, St. Andrews Links, St. Andrews, United Kingdom

MLB BASEBALL

5 p.m.

FOX — A.L. Championship Series: Seattle at Toronto, Game 2

FS1 — A.L. Championship Series: Seattle at Toronto, Game 2

8:05 p.m.

TBS — N.L. Championship Series: L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, Game 1

TRUTV — N.L. Championship Series: L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, Game 1

NBA BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Miami at Atlanta

9 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Dallas at Utah

NFL FOOTBALL

7:15 p.m.

ESPN — Buffalo at Atlanta

8:15 p.m.

ABC — Chicago at Washington

NHL HOCKEY

1 p.m.

NHLN — Tampa Bay at Boston

SOCCER (MEN’S)

11:50 a.m.

FS2 — International Friendly: Montenegro vs. Liechtenstein, Podgorica, Montenegro

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — 2026 UEFA World Cup Qualifier Group Stage: Northern Ireland vs. Germany, Group A, Belfast, Northern Ireland

8 p.m.

CBSSN — 2026 CONCACAF World Cup Qualifier Group Stage: Honduras vs. Haiti, Group C, Tegucigalpa, Honduras

10 p.m.

CBSSN — 2026 CONCACAF World Cup Qualifier Group Stage: Costa Rica vs. Nicaragua, Group C, San Jose, Costa Rica

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Stockholm-ATP, Brussels-ATP, Almaty-ATP, Osaka-WTA & Ningbo-WTA Early Rounds

10:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Stockholm-ATP, Brussels-ATP, Almaty-ATP, Osaka-WTA & Ningbo-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Stockholm-ATP, Brussels-ATP, Almaty-ATP, Osaka-WTA & Ningbo-WTA Early Rounds

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Hoffman vs. Team Hentz, Ralston, Neb.

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Valentin-Anderson vs. Team Thompson, Ralston, Neb.

_____

