Sports on TV for Monday, Oct. 13

Monday, Oct. 13
CFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBSSN — Ottawa at Montreal
COLLEGE GOLF
9 a.m.
GOLF — The 2025 St Andrews Links Collegiate: First Round, St. Andrews Links, St. Andrews, United Kingdom
MLB BASEBALL
5 p.m.
FOX — A.L. Championship Series: Seattle at Toronto, Game 2
FS1 — A.L. Championship Series: Seattle at Toronto, Game 2
8:05 p.m.
TBS — N.L. Championship Series: L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, Game 1
TRUTV — N.L. Championship Series: L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, Game 1
NBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Miami at Atlanta
9 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Dallas at Utah
NFL FOOTBALL
7:15 p.m.
ESPN — Buffalo at Atlanta
8:15 p.m.
ABC — Chicago at Washington
NHL HOCKEY
1 p.m.
NHLN — Tampa Bay at Boston
SOCCER (MEN’S)
11:50 a.m.
FS2 — International Friendly: Montenegro vs. Liechtenstein, Podgorica, Montenegro
2:30 p.m.
FS2 — 2026 UEFA World Cup Qualifier Group Stage: Northern Ireland vs. Germany, Group A, Belfast, Northern Ireland
8 p.m.
CBSSN — 2026 CONCACAF World Cup Qualifier Group Stage: Honduras vs. Haiti, Group C, Tegucigalpa, Honduras
10 p.m.
CBSSN — 2026 CONCACAF World Cup Qualifier Group Stage: Costa Rica vs. Nicaragua, Group C, San Jose, Costa Rica
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Stockholm-ATP, Brussels-ATP, Almaty-ATP, Osaka-WTA & Ningbo-WTA Early Rounds
10:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Stockholm-ATP, Brussels-ATP, Almaty-ATP, Osaka-WTA & Ningbo-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS — Stockholm-ATP, Brussels-ATP, Almaty-ATP, Osaka-WTA & Ningbo-WTA Early Rounds
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Hoffman vs. Team Hentz, Ralston, Neb.
9 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Valentin-Anderson vs. Team Thompson, Ralston, Neb.
