Sports on TV for Friday, Oct. 31

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, Oct. 31 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S) 4 a.m. FS2 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, Oct. 31

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)

4 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: North Melbourne at Hawthorn

6 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Carlton at West Coast

10 p.m.

FS2 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Greater Western Sydney

AUTO RACING

3:35 p.m.

FS2 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Qualifying, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ari.

5:35 p.m.

TRUTV — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ari.

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Championship, Playoffs- Championship 4, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ari.

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

9:30 a.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Championships: From Louisville, Ky.

10 a.m.

SECN — Southeastern Championships: From Knoxville, Tenn.

10:30 a.m.

BTN — Big Ten Championships: From East Lansing, Mich.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Memphis at Rice

ESPNU — Brown at Penn

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — North Carolina at Syracuse

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Sam Houston St. at Louisiana Tech

10:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Idaho at N. Arizona

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at North Carolina

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

ACCN — SMU at North Carolina

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Michigan

7:30 a.m.

SECN — Texas at Texas A&M

9 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Wisconsin

11 p.m.

BTN — Oregon at Washington

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Rolex Grand Final supported by The R&A, Second Round, Club de Golf Alcanada, Port d’Alcúdia, Mallorca, Spain

9:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Maybank Championship, Third Round, Kuala Lumpur Golf & Country Club (West Course), Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

4 p.m.

USA — Breeders’ Cup: World Championship, Del Mar Racetrack, Del Mar, Calif.

4:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — Melbourne Cup Carnival: Derby Day, Flemington Racecourse, Melbourne, Australia

MLB BASEBALL

8 p.m.

FOX — World Series: L.A. Dodgers at Toronto, Game 6

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Boston at Philadelphia

9:30 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — L.A. Lakers at Memphis

NBL BASKETBALL

4:30 a.m.

NBATV — New Zealand at Illawarra

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — N.Y. Islanders at Washington

SOCCER (MEN’S)

10:35 a.m.

FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al Shabab at Al-Hilal

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Paris-ATP, Jiujiang-WTA, Hong Kong-WTA & Chennai-WTA Quarterfinals

2 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Jiujiang-WTA Semifinals

_____

