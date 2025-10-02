Sports on TV for Friday, Oct. 3

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, Oct. 3 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S) 5 a.m. FS2 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, Oct. 3

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)

5 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Essendon at Melbourne

1 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Sydney at North Melbourne

3 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Brisbane at Gold Coast

5 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Western at Port Adelaide

AUTO RACING

5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore

11:05 a.m.

FS2 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Practice, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, N.C.

12:10 p.m.

FS2 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Qualifying, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, N.C.

3:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Playoff Race at Charlotte ROVAL, Playoffs – Round of 8, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, N.C.

2:55 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — FIM MotoGP: The Indonesia Grand Prix – Sprint Race, Tenggara, Indonesia

5:25 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

3 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Ohio St.

6:30 p.m.

ACCN — Wake Forest at Louisville

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — W. Kentucky at Delaware

ESPN2 — Charlotte at South Florida

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Columbia at Princeton

10 p.m.

FS1 — New Mexico at San Jose St.

10:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Colorado St. at San Diego St.

ESPN — West Virginia at BYU

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Duke

BTN — Maryland at UCLA

10 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Washington

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

SECN — Kentucky at Mississippi

8 p.m.

FOX — Nebraska at Penn St.

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Second Round, The Old Course at St. Andrews, Fife, Scotland

Noon

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Compliance Solutions Championship, Second Round, The Patriot Golf Club, Owasso, Okla.

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS, First Round, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Fla.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Second Round, The Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.

7 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship presented by Hoakalei, Third Round, Hoakalei Country Club, Oahu, Hawaii

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)

7:30 p.m.

NBATV — The Border League: Dynamic Prep (Texas) vs. St. John Bosco (Calif.), Las Vegas

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL

5:30 a.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Melbourne United vs. New Orleans, Melbourne, Australia

10 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Phoenix at L.A. Lakers

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Buffalo at Pittsburgh

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — English Premier League: Fulham at AFC Bournemouth

6:45 p.m.

FS2 — 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: New Zealand vs. Japan, Group A, Valparaiso, Chile

6:55 p.m.

FS1 — 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: Egypt vs. Chile, Group A, Nunoa, Chile

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Beijing-WTA Quarterfinal 3 & 4; Shanghai-ATP 2nd Round

12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Beijing-WTA Semifinals; Shanghai-ATP 2nd Round

6 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Beijing-WTA Semifinals; Shanghai-ATP 2nd Round

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN — WNBA Finals: Phoenix at Las Vegas, Game 1

