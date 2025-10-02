Sports on TV for Friday, Oct. 3

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, Oct. 3
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)
5 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Essendon at Melbourne
1 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL: Sydney at North Melbourne
3 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL: Brisbane at Gold Coast
5 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL: Western at Port Adelaide
AUTO RACING
5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore
8:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore
11:05 a.m.
FS2 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Practice, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, N.C.
12:10 p.m.
FS2 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Qualifying, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, N.C.
3:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Playoff Race at Charlotte ROVAL, Playoffs – Round of 8, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, N.C.
2:55 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — FIM MotoGP: The Indonesia Grand Prix – Sprint Race, Tenggara, Indonesia
5:25 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
3 p.m.
BTN — Maryland at Ohio St.
6:30 p.m.
ACCN — Wake Forest at Louisville
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
CBSSN — W. Kentucky at Delaware
ESPN2 — Charlotte at South Florida
7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Columbia at Princeton
10 p.m.
FS1 — New Mexico at San Jose St.
10:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Colorado St. at San Diego St.
ESPN — West Virginia at BYU
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
8 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Duke
BTN — Maryland at UCLA
10 p.m.
BTN — Indiana at Washington
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
SECN — Kentucky at Mississippi
8 p.m.
FOX — Nebraska at Penn St.
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Second Round, The Old Course at St. Andrews, Fife, Scotland
Noon
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Compliance Solutions Championship, Second Round, The Patriot Golf Club, Owasso, Okla.
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS, First Round, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Fla.
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Second Round, The Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.
7 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship presented by Hoakalei, Third Round, Hoakalei Country Club, Oahu, Hawaii
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)
7:30 p.m.
NBATV — The Border League: Dynamic Prep (Texas) vs. St. John Bosco (Calif.), Las Vegas
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
NBA BASKETBALL
5:30 a.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Melbourne United vs. New Orleans, Melbourne, Australia
10 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Phoenix at L.A. Lakers
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Buffalo at Pittsburgh
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
USA — English Premier League: Fulham at AFC Bournemouth
6:45 p.m.
FS2 — 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: New Zealand vs. Japan, Group A, Valparaiso, Chile
6:55 p.m.
FS1 — 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: Egypt vs. Chile, Group A, Nunoa, Chile
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Beijing-WTA Quarterfinal 3 & 4; Shanghai-ATP 2nd Round
12:30 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — Beijing-WTA Semifinals; Shanghai-ATP 2nd Round
6 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — Beijing-WTA Semifinals; Shanghai-ATP 2nd Round
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN — WNBA Finals: Phoenix at Las Vegas, Game 1
