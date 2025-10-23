Sports on TV for Friday, Oct. 24

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, Oct. 24 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S) 4:30 a.m. FS2 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, Oct. 24

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)

4:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Adelaide

Midnight

FS2 — AFL: Hawthorn at Essendon

2 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Richmond at Fremantle

4 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — Melbourne at Brisbane

AUTO RACING

2:05 p.m.

FS2 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Practice, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

2:25 p.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City

3:10 p.m.

FS2 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Qualifying, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

5:55 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City

6 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The Slim Jim 200, Playoffs – Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

2:55 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — FIM MotoGP: The Malaysia Grand Prix – Sprint Race, Sepang International Circuit, Sepang, Malaysia

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

SECN — Exhibition: Purdue at Kentucky

7:30 p.m.

ACCN — Exhibition: Kansas at Louisville

10 p.m.

SECN — Exhibition: Kansas St. at Missouri

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

4 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Northwestern

6 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at Boston College

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Columbia at Dartmouth

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — North Texas at Charlotte

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — California at Virginia Tech

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Boise St. at Nevada

10:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Montana at Sacramento St.

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Maryland

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Indiana

8 p.m.

SECN — Texas at Mississippi

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Kansas St. at Kansas

10 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Washington

GOLF

5 a.m.

ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: Second Round, Emirates Golf Club’s Majlis Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

6 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Genesis Championship, Second Round, Woo Jeong Hills CC, Cheonan, South Korea (Taped)

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Simmons Bank Championship, First Round, Pleasant Valley Coluntry Club, Little Rock, Ark.

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Bank of Utah Championship, Second Round, Black Desert Resort, Ivins, Utah

10 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown, Third Round, New Korea Country Club, Goyang-si, Gyeonggi-do, Korea

4 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: Third Round, Emirates Golf Club’s Majlis Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

5 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Genesis Championship, Third Round, Woo Jeong Hills CC, Cheonan, South Korea (Taped)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

4 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

8 p.m.

FS2 — Breeders Crown: From Woodbine Mohawk Park, Ontario, Canada

MLB BASEBALL

8 p.m.

FOX — World Series: L.A. Dodgers at Toronto, Game 1

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Boston at New York

10 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Minnesota at L.A. Lakers

NBL BASKETBALL

4:30 a.m.

NBATV — Cairns at Melbourne

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — English Premier League: West Ham United at Leeds United

8 p.m.

FS1 — MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: Nashville at Inter Miami, First Round – Game 1

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

8:45 a.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: Norway vs. U.S., Group C, Sale, Morocco

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Basel-ATP, Vienna-ATP, Tokyo-WTA & Guangzhou-WTA Quarterfinals

11 p.m.

TENNIS — Tokyo-WTA Semifinals

4:30 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Guangzhou-WTA Semifinals

6 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Guangzhou-WTA Semifinals

_____

