Sports on TV for Friday, Oct. 24

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, Oct. 24
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)
4:30 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Adelaide
Midnight
FS2 — AFL: Hawthorn at Essendon
2 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL: Richmond at Fremantle
4 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — Melbourne at Brisbane
AUTO RACING
2:05 p.m.
FS2 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Practice, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.
2:25 p.m.
ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City
3:10 p.m.
FS2 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Qualifying, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.
5:55 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City
6 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The Slim Jim 200, Playoffs – Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.
2:55 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — FIM MotoGP: The Malaysia Grand Prix – Sprint Race, Sepang International Circuit, Sepang, Malaysia
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
SECN — Exhibition: Purdue at Kentucky
7:30 p.m.
ACCN — Exhibition: Kansas at Louisville
10 p.m.
SECN — Exhibition: Kansas St. at Missouri
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
4 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Northwestern
6 p.m.
ACCN — Syracuse at Boston College
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6 p.m.
ESPNU — Columbia at Dartmouth
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — North Texas at Charlotte
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — California at Virginia Tech
10 p.m.
CBSSN — Boise St. at Nevada
10:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Montana at Sacramento St.
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
8 p.m.
BTN — Indiana at Maryland
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Indiana
8 p.m.
SECN — Texas at Mississippi
9 p.m.
ESPNU — Kansas St. at Kansas
10 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Washington
GOLF
5 a.m.
ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: Second Round, Emirates Golf Club’s Majlis Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
6 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Genesis Championship, Second Round, Woo Jeong Hills CC, Cheonan, South Korea (Taped)
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Simmons Bank Championship, First Round, Pleasant Valley Coluntry Club, Little Rock, Ark.
5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Bank of Utah Championship, Second Round, Black Desert Resort, Ivins, Utah
10 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown, Third Round, New Korea Country Club, Goyang-si, Gyeonggi-do, Korea
4 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: Third Round, Emirates Golf Club’s Majlis Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
5 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Genesis Championship, Third Round, Woo Jeong Hills CC, Cheonan, South Korea (Taped)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
4 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
8 p.m.
FS2 — Breeders Crown: From Woodbine Mohawk Park, Ontario, Canada
MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.
FOX — World Series: L.A. Dodgers at Toronto, Game 1
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Boston at New York
10 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Minnesota at L.A. Lakers
NBL BASKETBALL
4:30 a.m.
NBATV — Cairns at Melbourne
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
USA — English Premier League: West Ham United at Leeds United
8 p.m.
FS1 — MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: Nashville at Inter Miami, First Round – Game 1
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
8:45 a.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: Norway vs. U.S., Group C, Sale, Morocco
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Basel-ATP, Vienna-ATP, Tokyo-WTA & Guangzhou-WTA Quarterfinals
11 p.m.
TENNIS — Tokyo-WTA Semifinals
4:30 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — Guangzhou-WTA Semifinals
6 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — Guangzhou-WTA Semifinals
_____
