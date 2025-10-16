Sports on TV for Friday, Oct. 17

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, Oct. 17 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S) 4 a.m. FS2 AFL:…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, Oct. 17

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)

4 a.m.

FS2 AFL: Hawthorn at Port Adelaide

6 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Geelong at West Coast

10 p.m.

FS2 — AF: Sydney at Melbourne

Midnight

FS2 — AFL: Adelaide at North Melbourne

4 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: St. Kilda at Carlton

AUTO RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Qualifying, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

1:25 p.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit of the Americas, Del Valle, Texas

4 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The Love’s RV Stop 225, Playoffs – Round of 8, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

5:25 p.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying, Circuit of the Americas, Del Valle, Texas

11:55 p.m.

FS1 — FIM MotoGP: The Australia Grand Prix – Sprint Race, Victoria, Australia

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

4 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Rutgers

6:30 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at Boston College

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — Louisville at Miami

8 p.m.

FOX — Nebraska at Minnesota

9 p.m.

CBSSN — San Jose St. at Utah St.

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — North Carolina at California

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Michigan St. at Boston U.

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

BTN — UCLA at Michigan

8 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at Clemson

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

SECN — Alabama at Georgia

8 p.m.

BTN — UCLA at Wisconsin

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Hawaii at Long Beach St.

10 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Washington

GOLF

3 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The DP World India Championship, Second Round, Delhi GC, New Delhi, India

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, First Round, The Country Club of Virginia, Richmond, Va.

11 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, Third Round, Pine Beach Golf Links, Haenam, South Korea

3 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The DP World India Championship, Third Round, Delhi GC, New Delhi, India

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

1 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — The Everest: From Randwick Racecourse, Sydney

MLB BASEBALL

6:05 p.m.

FS1 — A.L. Championship Series: Toronto at Seattle, Game 5

8:35 p.m.

TBS — N.L. Championship Series: Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, Game 4

TRUTV — N.L. Championship Series: Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, Game 4

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Denver at Oklahoma City

10:30 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Sacramento at L.A. Lakers

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:55 p.m.

CBSSN — English League Championship: Ipswich Town at Middlesbrough

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Stockholm-ATP, Brussels-ATP, Almaty-ATP, Osaka-WTA & Ningbo-WTA Quarterfinals

11 p.m.

TENNIS — Osaka-WTA Semifinals

6 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Almaty-ATP Semifinal 1

_____

