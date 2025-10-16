Sports on TV for Friday, Oct. 17

(All times Eastern)
Friday, Oct. 17
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)
4 a.m.
FS2 AFL: Hawthorn at Port Adelaide
6 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Geelong at West Coast
10 p.m.
FS2 — AF: Sydney at Melbourne
Midnight
FS2 — AFL: Adelaide at North Melbourne
4 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL: St. Kilda at Carlton
AUTO RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Qualifying, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
1:25 p.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit of the Americas, Del Valle, Texas
4 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The Love’s RV Stop 225, Playoffs – Round of 8, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
5:25 p.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying, Circuit of the Americas, Del Valle, Texas
11:55 p.m.
FS1 — FIM MotoGP: The Australia Grand Prix – Sprint Race, Victoria, Australia
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
4 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Rutgers
6:30 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at Boston College
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — Louisville at Miami
8 p.m.
FOX — Nebraska at Minnesota
9 p.m.
CBSSN — San Jose St. at Utah St.
10:30 p.m.
ESPN — North Carolina at California
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Michigan St. at Boston U.
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
BTN — UCLA at Michigan
8 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at Clemson
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
SECN — Alabama at Georgia
8 p.m.
BTN — UCLA at Wisconsin
9 p.m.
ESPNU — Hawaii at Long Beach St.
10 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Washington
GOLF
3 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The DP World India Championship, Second Round, Delhi GC, New Delhi, India
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, First Round, The Country Club of Virginia, Richmond, Va.
11 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, Third Round, Pine Beach Golf Links, Haenam, South Korea
3 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The DP World India Championship, Third Round, Delhi GC, New Delhi, India
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
1 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — The Everest: From Randwick Racecourse, Sydney
MLB BASEBALL
6:05 p.m.
FS1 — A.L. Championship Series: Toronto at Seattle, Game 5
8:35 p.m.
TBS — N.L. Championship Series: Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, Game 4
TRUTV — N.L. Championship Series: Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, Game 4
NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Denver at Oklahoma City
10:30 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Sacramento at L.A. Lakers
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:55 p.m.
CBSSN — English League Championship: Ipswich Town at Middlesbrough
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Stockholm-ATP, Brussels-ATP, Almaty-ATP, Osaka-WTA & Ningbo-WTA Quarterfinals
11 p.m.
TENNIS — Osaka-WTA Semifinals
6 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — Almaty-ATP Semifinal 1
