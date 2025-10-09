Sports on TV for Friday, Oct. 10

(All times Eastern)
Friday, Oct. 10
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)
4 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Essendon at Western
10 p.m.
FS2 — AFL: West Coast at Adelaide
Midnight
FS2 — AFL: Gold Coast at Hawthorn
2 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Brisbane
4 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL: North Melbourne at Richmond
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
2 p.m.
BTN — Maryland at Iowa
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Cornell at Harvard
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — South Florida at North Texas
9 p.m.
CBSSN — Fresno St. at Colorado St.
FS1 — Rutgers at Washington
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
ACCN — Clemson at NC State
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Penn St.
SECN — Mississippi at Mississippi St.
9 p.m.
BTN — Washington at Nebraska
GOLF
8 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Open de Espana presented by Madrid, Second Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid
3 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, Second Round, French Lick Golf Resort – Pete Dye Course, French Lick, Ind.
7 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, First Round, Prestonwood CC, Cary, N.C. (Taped)
9 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Buick LPGA Shanghai, Second Round, Qizhong Garden Golf Club, Shanghai (Taped)
11 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Baycurrent Classic, Third Round, Yokohama Country Club, Yokohama, Japan
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
4:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
7 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
9 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
8:05 p.m.
FOX — A.L. Division Series: Detroit at Seattle, Game 5
NBA BASKETBALL
8 a.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Phoenix vs. Brooklyn, Macau, China
7 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Orlando at Philadelphia
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9:50 a.m.
FS2 — 2026 UEFA World Cup Qualifier Group Stage: Kazakhstan vs. Liechtenstein, Group J, Astana, Kazakhstan
2:30 p.m.
FS2 — 2026 UEFA World Cup Qualifier Group Stage: France vs. Azerbaijan, Group D, Paris
5 p.m.
CBSSN — 2026 CONCACAF World Cup Qualifier Group Stage: Suriname vs. Guatemala, Group A, Paramaribo, Suriname
8:30 p.m.
TNT — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Ecuador, Austin, Texas
TRUTV — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Ecuador, Austin, Texas
TENNIS
6:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP Quarterfinal 4
4:30 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP Semifinal 1
6 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP Semifinal 1
TRACK AND FIELD
7 p.m.
ION — The Athlos NYC 2025: From New York
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN — WNBA Finals: Las Vegas at Phoenix, Game 4
