Sports on TV for Friday, Oct. 10

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, Oct. 10 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S) 4 a.m. FS2 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, Oct. 10

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)

4 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Essendon at Western

10 p.m.

FS2 — AFL: West Coast at Adelaide

Midnight

FS2 — AFL: Gold Coast at Hawthorn

2 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Brisbane

4 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: North Melbourne at Richmond

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

2 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Iowa

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Cornell at Harvard

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — South Florida at North Texas

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Fresno St. at Colorado St.

FS1 — Rutgers at Washington

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at NC State

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Penn St.

SECN — Mississippi at Mississippi St.

9 p.m.

BTN — Washington at Nebraska

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Open de Espana presented by Madrid, Second Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid

3 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, Second Round, French Lick Golf Resort – Pete Dye Course, French Lick, Ind.

7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, First Round, Prestonwood CC, Cary, N.C. (Taped)

9 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Buick LPGA Shanghai, Second Round, Qizhong Garden Golf Club, Shanghai (Taped)

11 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Baycurrent Classic, Third Round, Yokohama Country Club, Yokohama, Japan

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

4:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

7 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

9 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

8:05 p.m.

FOX — A.L. Division Series: Detroit at Seattle, Game 5

NBA BASKETBALL

8 a.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Phoenix vs. Brooklyn, Macau, China

7 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Orlando at Philadelphia

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9:50 a.m.

FS2 — 2026 UEFA World Cup Qualifier Group Stage: Kazakhstan vs. Liechtenstein, Group J, Astana, Kazakhstan

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — 2026 UEFA World Cup Qualifier Group Stage: France vs. Azerbaijan, Group D, Paris

5 p.m.

CBSSN — 2026 CONCACAF World Cup Qualifier Group Stage: Suriname vs. Guatemala, Group A, Paramaribo, Suriname

8:30 p.m.

TNT — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Ecuador, Austin, Texas

TRUTV — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Ecuador, Austin, Texas

TENNIS

6:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP Quarterfinal 4

4:30 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP Semifinal 1

6 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP Semifinal 1

TRACK AND FIELD

7 p.m.

ION — The Athlos NYC 2025: From New York

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN — WNBA Finals: Las Vegas at Phoenix, Game 4

_____

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.