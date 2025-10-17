Spirit’s Trinity Rodman has MCL sprain, no timetable for her return

Washington Spirit and U.S. national team forward Trinity Rodman has a Grade 1 MCL sprain in her right knee with…

Washington Spirit and U.S. national team forward Trinity Rodman has a Grade 1 MCL sprain in her right knee with no timeline for her return.

Spirit coach Adrián González announced Rodman’s diagnosis on Friday ahead of the team’s match Saturday at home against the Orlando Pride.

“Right now, we need to focus on day by day, try to help her to recover, to heal as best as possible, and let’s see how she’s progressing every day,” González said.

Rodman was injured Wednesday in a CONCACAF W Champions Cup game against Mexican club Monterrey. Earlier in the day, she was named to the U.S. roster for a trio of upcoming matches against Portugal and New Zealand. The United States had not yet announced her withdrawal from training camp.

Rodman was helped off the field in tears after an attempted tackle in the 37th minute and later reappeared on crutches with a brace on her right leg.

While there were fears the injury was serious, González said scans performed Thursday showed “the best-case scenario.” Typically, recovery time for Grade 1 MCL sprains is one to three weeks.

Rodman returned to the Spirit in August after a back issue that kept her sidelined for most of the summer. She was named the National Women’s Soccer League player of the month for September after contributing to five of the team’s eight goals that month.

The Spirit have clinched second place in the seedings for the postseason behind league leaders the Kansas City Current. The playoffs start Nov. 7.

Because of her back issues, Rodman has made just one appearance for the United States since the team won the gold medal at the 2024 Olympics. She scored early in a 2-0 victory over Brazil in Los Angeles in April.

Rodman was key to the U.S. team’s Olympic success, part of a formidable trio with Sophia Wilson and Mallory Swanson that was dubbed Triple Espresso.

The United States will play Portugal on Oct. 23 in Chester, Pennsylvania, and on Oct. 26 in East Hartford, Connecticut. The Americans will face New Zealand in Kansas City, Missouri, on Oct. 29.

U.S. coach Emma Hayes said the team is now gearing up for next year’s qualification for the 2027 World Cup in Brazil.

