All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 4 4 0 0 0 8 19 8 Peoria 3 3 0 0 0 6 10 3 Pensacola 3 2 1 0 0 4 7 9 Evansville 4 2 2 0 0 4 11 14 Macon 3 1 1 0 1 3 7 8 Fayetteville 3 1 1 1 0 3 4 6 Roanoke 3 1 2 0 0 2 10 8 Birmingham 3 0 1 0 2 2 7 10 Quad City 3 1 2 0 0 2 7 11 Knoxville 3 1 2 0 0 2 5 10

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

Huntsville 6, Evansville 2

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Pensacola at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Roanoke at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.

Peoria at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Roanoke at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Knoxville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Peoria at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Macon at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Huntsville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

