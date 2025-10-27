All Times EDT GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 3 3 0 0 0 6 13 6…

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 3 3 0 0 0 6 13 6 Peoria 3 3 0 0 0 6 10 3 Evansville 3 2 1 0 0 4 9 8 Pensacola 3 2 1 0 0 4 7 9 Macon 3 1 1 0 1 3 7 8 Fayetteville 3 1 1 1 0 3 4 6 Roanoke 3 1 2 0 0 2 10 8 Birmingham 3 0 1 0 2 2 7 10 Quad City 3 1 2 0 0 2 7 11 Knoxville 3 1 2 0 0 2 5 10

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Huntsville at Evansville, 11 a.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Pensacola at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

