All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 3 3 0 0 0 6 13 6 Peoria 3 3 0 0 0 6 10 3 Evansville 3 2 1 0 0 4 9 8 Pensacola 3 2 1 0 0 4 7 9 Macon 3 1 1 0 1 3 7 8 Fayetteville 3 1 1 1 0 3 4 6 Roanoke 3 1 2 0 0 2 10 8 Birmingham 3 0 1 0 2 2 7 10 Quad City 3 1 2 0 0 2 7 11 Knoxville 3 1 2 0 0 2 5 10

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Huntsville 3, Macon 2

Knoxville 4, Roanoke 3

Quad City 5, Evansville 1

Pensacola 3, Birmingham 2

Peoria 2, Fayetteville 1

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Huntsville at Evansville, 11 a.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

