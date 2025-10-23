All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|1
|Huntsville
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|2
|Evansville
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Fayetteville
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|Pensacola
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|Birmingham
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Macon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Knoxville
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Roanoke
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Quad City
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Roanoke at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.
Macon at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Evansville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Fayetteville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Huntsville at Macon, 6 p.m.
Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Quad City at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
