All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 1 Huntsville 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 2 Evansville 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 2 Fayetteville 1 1 0 0 0 2 2 1 Pensacola 1 1 0 0 0 2 2 1 Birmingham 1 0 0 0 1 1 2 3 Macon 1 0 0 0 1 1 1 2 Knoxville 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 2 Roanoke 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 4 Quad City 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 5

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Roanoke at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.

Macon at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Evansville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Fayetteville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Huntsville at Macon, 6 p.m.

Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Quad City at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

