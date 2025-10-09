Spain delays trip to Elche for World Cup qualifier due to bad weather

MADRID (AP) — Spain delayed its trip to Elche for Saturday’s World Cup qualifier against Georgia because of bad weather,…

MADRID (AP) — Spain delayed its trip to Elche for Saturday’s World Cup qualifier against Georgia because of bad weather, the country’s soccer federation said Thursday.

The team planned to travel early Friday but changed plans after a weather alert was issued for southeastern Spain for the threat of heavy rain and flooding.

The federation said it asked authorization from UEFA to carry out all the pre-match activities, including the news conferences, at the team’s training center in Madrid.

The team is expected to travel to Elche on Saturday.

The federation said it also suspended the board meeting and other activities scheduled for Saturday in Elche because of authorities’ recommendations to limit travel except for essential reasons.

It said it will remain in contact with local authorities and “provide timely updates regarding the operational arrangements” for the match against Georgia.

Spain will host Bulgaria in Valladolid on Tuesday.

