Slafkovsky scores in the 3rd period as the Canadiens beat the Sabres 4-2

MONTREAL (AP) — Lane Hutson, Juraj Slafkovsky and Jake Evans scored in the third period, helping the Montreal Canadiens beat…

MONTREAL (AP) — Lane Hutson, Juraj Slafkovsky and Jake Evans scored in the third period, helping the Montreal Canadiens beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-2 on Monday night.

Oliver Kapanen also scored for Montreal in fifth win in six games. Nick Suzuki and Alex Newhook each had two assists, and Jakub Dobes stopped 30 shots.

Slafkovsky gave the Canadiens a 2-1 lead when he knocked in his third of the season off a slick feed by defenseman Noah Dobson.

Hutson made it 3-1 with his first of the year at 11:38, and Evans closed it out with an empty-netter with 31 seconds left. Hutson has nine points in five career games against Buffalo.

Jiri Kulich and Tyler Kozak scored for the Sabres, who had won two in a row. Alex Lyon made 27 saves.

Kapanen opened the scoring with his fourth goal 8:29 into the first after a rush from Ivan Demidov. Kapanen leads all NHL rookies in goals, while Demidov is tied for the rookie points lead.

Kulich tied the score 6:51 into the second. Zach Benson picked up an assist, giving him six assists in three games after an injury kept him out to start the season.

Up next

Both teams play again Wednesday night. The Sabres host the Detroit Red Wings, and the Canadiens visit the Calgary Flames for the opener of a four-game trip.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.