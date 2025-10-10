Skip Schumaker takes over as Texas Rangers manager after getting year to learn entire organization

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Skip Schumaker is taking over as manager of the Texas Rangers after nearly a year in…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Skip Schumaker is taking over as manager of the Texas Rangers after nearly a year in an advisory role that allowed him to watch, be around and learn everything about the team.

“The unique opportunity to really learn an organization for a full year just doesn’t happen,” Schumaker said Friday. “I’m very grateful for that. … You usually get an interview or two during this process, and you’re trying to figure out if it’s just the right place for you. Immediately, I knew that we aligned in what we think.”

Schumaker’s formal introduction came a week after the Rangers not surprisingly named the 2023 National League Manager of the Year as Bruce Bochy’s replacement. He got a four-year contract through the 2029 season.

Texas was the first of the eight major league teams with a managerial vacancy to fill its opening. The Rangers didn’t go far or take long to do so, never going outside the organization to interview anyone else.

The 45-year-old Schumaker joined Texas as a senior advisor in baseball operations last November after he had managed Miami for two seasons. He had previously been on San Diego’s staff from 2018-21 and was the bench coach for St. Louis in 2022.

Chris Young, the Rangers’ president of baseball operations, said he and others in the organization quickly developed a relationship with Schumaker through baseball discussions and understanding how each viewed the game.

“Throughout those conversations, it became very evident to us that Skip is the perfect person to lead us forward,” Young said. “He has tremendous standards. He’s got the same belief and alignment in terms of culture. He has an infectious energy and personality and care for people, and a great way about him in terms of communication.”

Managing the Marlins

Schumaker was a rookie manager when leading the Marlins to an 84-78 record and playoff spot in 2023. That was the same season he was the NL’s top manager, and the Rangers won their only World Series title in Bochy’s debut with them.

Miami slipped to 62-100 in 2024 after changes in the front office and with a roster decimated by trades and injuries. Schumaker had before that season requested the voiding of his 2025 club option.

Connecting with Bochy

Soon after Schumaker took the advisory role with the Rangers last year, he got an encouraging call from Bochy, a four-time World Series champion in his 28 seasons as a manager with San Francisco, San Diego and Texas.

“That just broke the ice and made me feel comfortable,” Schumaker said. “He let me come in to meetings, we were texting throughout the season every now and then. So I’m very grateful for how he went about this and allowed me to learn from him.”

The 70-year-old Bochy was at the end of his three-year contract with the Rangers after an 81-81 season, the first .500 record in the franchise’s 65 seasons. It was the second non-winning season in a row since their World Series title, and he and Young reached a mutual decision Sept. 29, the day after the regular season, to end his managerial stint with the team.

Before Schumaker and Bochy, the previous three Rangers managers over a 16-season period were all hired with no previous big league managerial experience: Ron Washington (2007-14), who led them to their first two World Series, Jeff Banister (2015-18) and Chris Woodward (2019-22).

World Series against Texas

As a big league second baseman and outfielder, Schumaker hit .278 in 1,149 games over 11 seasons with St. Louis (2005-12), the Los Angeles Dodgers (2013) and Cincinnati (2014-15). He was part of the Cardinals team that beat Texas in a seven-game World Series in 2011.

“That was a special moment for our family, probably not special here for the Texas Rangers,” Schumaker said.

It was also something he has often reminded Michael Young and Ian Kinsler, both former Rangers players on that team that are now special assistants in the organization.

“I don’t think I can say that any more though now that I’m a Texas Ranger,” Schumaker said. “I understand that I have to switch my mind and not wear them out too much about that anymore now that I’m on this side.”

And try to win another World Series for Texas.

