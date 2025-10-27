Skating body investigates after toy missile seen with Chinese ice dancers at Grand Prix event

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The International Skating Union is investigating after two Chinese ice dancers were shown with what appeared…

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The International Skating Union is investigating after two Chinese ice dancers were shown with what appeared to be a toy ballistic missile during a Grand Prix figure skating event.

TV footage showed Ren Junfei and Xing Jianing sitting with a large toy in the shape of a missile labeled “DF-61” as they were waiting for their scores in the “kiss and cry” area at the Cup of China on Saturday. The toy was briefly held up by Ren, Xing and a coach, then placed across Xing’s lap.

The DF-61 is a new Chinese-made, land-based intercontinental ballistic missile capable of carrying nuclear weapons which was unveiled at a military parade last month.

“The ISU is aware that an inappropriate soft toy seems to have been among those thrown onto the ice by spectators following a performance at the ISU Figure Skating Grand Prix Cup of China event on 25 October,” the ISU told The Associated Press in an e-mailed statement late Sunday.

“The soft toy was subsequently held by the skaters who had just performed. The ISU regrets the incident and will investigate further.”

Ren and Xing placed eighth of 10 pairs in the ice dance event, which was won by Madison Chock and Evan Bates of the United States.

