Simmons Bank Championship Tour Scores

Sunday At Pleasant Valley Little Rock, Ark. Purse: $2.3 million Yardage: 7,101; Par: 72 Final Round Steven Alker 61-66-69—196 Richard…

Sunday

At Pleasant Valley

Little Rock, Ark.

Purse: $2.3 million

Yardage: 7,101; Par: 72

Final Round

Steven Alker 61-66-69—196 Richard Green 69-68-66—203 Tag Ridings 66-66-71—203 Stewart Cink 66-70-69—205 Darren Clarke 68-71-67—206 Fredrik Jacobson 69-71-66—206 Justin Leonard 66-68-72—206 Cameron Percy 67-69-70—206 Thomas Bjorn 69-69-69—207 Charlie Wi 68-70-69—207 K.J. Choi 69-69-70—208 Y.E. Yang 71-69-68—208 Doug Barron 70-71-68—209 Greg Chalmers 66-70-73—209 Retief Goosen 71-67-71—209 Miguel Angel Jimenez 73-70-66—209 Heath Slocum 70-69-70—209 Angel Cabrera 69-71-70—210 Tommy Gainey 69-73-68—210 Rod Pampling 71-67-72—210 Jason Caron 69-70-72—211 Vijay Singh 71-70-70—211 Stephen Ames 70-73-69—212 Alex Cejka 71-70-71—212 Ernie Els 71-69-72—212 Jerry Kelly 74-69-69—212 Timothy O’Neal 70-69-73—212 Scott Parel 72-70-70—212 Mario Tiziani 71-71-70—212 Matt Gogel 69-72-72—213 Soren Kjeldsen 71-72-70—213 Dicky Pride 70-72-71—213 Michael Wright 73-70-70—213 David Duval 75-72-67—214 Padraig Harrington 70-74-70—214 Paul Stankowski 74-71-69—214 Boo Weekley 74-72-68—214 Stuart Appleby 70-72-73—215 Joe Durant 72-71-72—215 Harrison Frazar 71-73-71—215 Billy Andrade 67-76-73—216 Ricardo Gonzalez 75-73-68—216 Thongchai Jaidee 70-74-72—216 Brett Quigley 73-72-71—216 Ken Tanigawa 73-72-71—216 Mark Hensby 75-68-74—217 Tim Petrovic 75-72-71—218 Paul Goydos 75-75-69—219 Shane Bertsch 74-75-71—220 Steve Flesch 73-77-71—221 Steve Allan 74-74-74—222 Robert Karlsson 79-72-76—227

