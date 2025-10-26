Simmons Bank Championship Tour Scores

Sunday
At Pleasant Valley
Little Rock, Ark.
Purse: $2.3 million
Yardage: 7,101; Par: 72
Final Round
|Steven Alker
|61-66-69—196
|Richard Green
|69-68-66—203
|Tag Ridings
|66-66-71—203
|Stewart Cink
|66-70-69—205
|Darren Clarke
|68-71-67—206
|Fredrik Jacobson
|69-71-66—206
|Justin Leonard
|66-68-72—206
|Cameron Percy
|67-69-70—206
|Thomas Bjorn
|69-69-69—207
|Charlie Wi
|68-70-69—207
|K.J. Choi
|69-69-70—208
|Y.E. Yang
|71-69-68—208
|Doug Barron
|70-71-68—209
|Greg Chalmers
|66-70-73—209
|Retief Goosen
|71-67-71—209
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|73-70-66—209
|Heath Slocum
|70-69-70—209
|Angel Cabrera
|69-71-70—210
|Tommy Gainey
|69-73-68—210
|Rod Pampling
|71-67-72—210
|Jason Caron
|69-70-72—211
|Vijay Singh
|71-70-70—211
|Stephen Ames
|70-73-69—212
|Alex Cejka
|71-70-71—212
|Ernie Els
|71-69-72—212
|Jerry Kelly
|74-69-69—212
|Timothy O’Neal
|70-69-73—212
|Scott Parel
|72-70-70—212
|Mario Tiziani
|71-71-70—212
|Matt Gogel
|69-72-72—213
|Soren Kjeldsen
|71-72-70—213
|Dicky Pride
|70-72-71—213
|Michael Wright
|73-70-70—213
|David Duval
|75-72-67—214
|Padraig Harrington
|70-74-70—214
|Paul Stankowski
|74-71-69—214
|Boo Weekley
|74-72-68—214
|Stuart Appleby
|70-72-73—215
|Joe Durant
|72-71-72—215
|Harrison Frazar
|71-73-71—215
|Billy Andrade
|67-76-73—216
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|75-73-68—216
|Thongchai Jaidee
|70-74-72—216
|Brett Quigley
|73-72-71—216
|Ken Tanigawa
|73-72-71—216
|Mark Hensby
|75-68-74—217
|Tim Petrovic
|75-72-71—218
|Paul Goydos
|75-75-69—219
|Shane Bertsch
|74-75-71—220
|Steve Flesch
|73-77-71—221
|Steve Allan
|74-74-74—222
|Robert Karlsson
|79-72-76—227
