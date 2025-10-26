Live Radio
Simmons Bank Championship Tour Scores

The Associated Press

October 26, 2025, 5:30 PM

Sunday

At Pleasant Valley

Little Rock, Ark.

Purse: $2.3 million

Yardage: 7,101; Par: 72

Final Round

Steven Alker 61-66-69—196
Richard Green 69-68-66—203
Tag Ridings 66-66-71—203
Stewart Cink 66-70-69—205
Darren Clarke 68-71-67—206
Fredrik Jacobson 69-71-66—206
Justin Leonard 66-68-72—206
Cameron Percy 67-69-70—206
Thomas Bjorn 69-69-69—207
Charlie Wi 68-70-69—207
K.J. Choi 69-69-70—208
Y.E. Yang 71-69-68—208
Doug Barron 70-71-68—209
Greg Chalmers 66-70-73—209
Retief Goosen 71-67-71—209
Miguel Angel Jimenez 73-70-66—209
Heath Slocum 70-69-70—209
Angel Cabrera 69-71-70—210
Tommy Gainey 69-73-68—210
Rod Pampling 71-67-72—210
Jason Caron 69-70-72—211
Vijay Singh 71-70-70—211
Stephen Ames 70-73-69—212
Alex Cejka 71-70-71—212
Ernie Els 71-69-72—212
Jerry Kelly 74-69-69—212
Timothy O’Neal 70-69-73—212
Scott Parel 72-70-70—212
Mario Tiziani 71-71-70—212
Matt Gogel 69-72-72—213
Soren Kjeldsen 71-72-70—213
Dicky Pride 70-72-71—213
Michael Wright 73-70-70—213
David Duval 75-72-67—214
Padraig Harrington 70-74-70—214
Paul Stankowski 74-71-69—214
Boo Weekley 74-72-68—214
Stuart Appleby 70-72-73—215
Joe Durant 72-71-72—215
Harrison Frazar 71-73-71—215
Billy Andrade 67-76-73—216
Ricardo Gonzalez 75-73-68—216
Thongchai Jaidee 70-74-72—216
Brett Quigley 73-72-71—216
Ken Tanigawa 73-72-71—216
Mark Hensby 75-68-74—217
Tim Petrovic 75-72-71—218
Paul Goydos 75-75-69—219
Shane Bertsch 74-75-71—220
Steve Flesch 73-77-71—221
Steve Allan 74-74-74—222
Robert Karlsson 79-72-76—227

