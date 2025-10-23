Sidney Crosby’s two goals and an assist lead Penguins to 5-3 win over Panthers

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sidney Crosby had two goals and an assist for his fourth multipoint game of the season,…

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sidney Crosby had two goals and an assist for his fourth multipoint game of the season, Erik Karlsson and Evgeni Malkin each added two assists and the Pittsburgh Penguins topped the Florida Panthers 5-3 on Thursday night for their fourth consecutive win.

Crosby now has five goals in a four-game goal-scoring streak, his longest since a four-game stretch late in the 2021-22 season. Ben Kindel, Rickard Rakell and Connor Dewar also had goals for the Penguins, who improved to 6-2-0 and are off to their best start since 2019-20.

Brad Marchand had two goals and Sam Reinhart also scored for Florida, which got two-assist nights from Seth Jones and Mackie Samoskevich.

It was the first time that Crosby and Marchand both had two or more goals in the same game. Crosby is now two points away from joining Detroit’s Gordie Howe and Steve Yzerman, along with fellow Penguins legend Mario Lemieux, as the only players with at least 1,700 career points for one franchise.

Both of Crosby’s goals were on the power play. It was his first two power-play goal game since Oct. 13, 2023 and the 11th such regular-season game of his career; the Penguins are 11-0-0 in those contests.

Tristan Jarry made 34 saves for Pittsburgh. Sergei Bobrovsky gave up five goals on just 16 shots in the Florida net.

The game marked just the second time that the Jones brothers — Pittsburgh’s Caleb and Florida’s Seth — went head-to-head in a regular-season game. Caleb Jones is now 2-0-0 in those games; he was with Colorado for a 5-0 win over Chicago, when Seth Jones played there, in 2024.

Florida outshot Pittsburgh 31-9 in the final 40 minutes — but the Penguins outscored the Panthers 4-3 in that span.

