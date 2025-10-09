Shesterkin stops 37 shots, Sullivan gets 1st win as Rangers’ coach in 4-0 victory over Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Igor Shesterkin stopped 37 shots and Alex Lafreniere’s first-period goal stood up as the winner in…

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Igor Shesterkin stopped 37 shots and Alex Lafreniere’s first-period goal stood up as the winner in the New York Rangers’ 4-0 victory over the Sabres in Buffalo’s season-opener Thursday night.

Mike Sullivan earned his first win as Rangers coach, and the 480th of his career. Fired after 10 seasons in Pittsburgh last spring, the two-time Stanley Cup-winner took over in New York after Peter Laviolette was fired in April.

Newly named captain J.T. Miller and defensemen Carson Soucy and Adam Fox sealed the win by scoring a goal each over the final 5:14.

Shesterkin’s shutout was the 22nd of his career, and followed a 28-save outing, in which he allowed just one goal in a season-opening 3-0 loss to Pittsburgh on Tuesday night.

Buffalo’s Alex Lyon finished with 29 saves. The offseason free-agent addition got the start with Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen on IR due to a lower body injury.

The Sabres were shut out in their season-opener for just the fifth time in 55 seasons, and only second time at home.

Lafreniere, the No. 1 pick in the 2021 draft, now counts four career game-winning goals against Buffalo.

He opened the scoring 11:43 in by being set up at the right post, where he slipped the puck into the crease. Lafreniere then out-muscled defenseman Jacob Bryson and used his long reach to sweep the puck into the open side.

Sabres center Josh Norris did not return after sustaining an upper-body injury during a faceoff with under five minutes left. Norris has a history of shoulder issues, and closed last season with an oblique injury after being acquired by Buffalo in a trade with Ottawa.

Buffalo was also without defensemen Owen Power (illness) and Michael Kesserling and forward Zach Benson, who took a puck off the cheek in practice on Wednesday.

Rangers forward Vincent Trochek did not return after sustaining an upper-body injury in the second period.

