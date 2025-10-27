Sherwood gets 2nd goal of game in OT as Canucks beat Oilers 4-3

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Kiefer Sherwood scored his second goal of the game 1:42 into overtime and the Vancouver…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Kiefer Sherwood scored his second goal of the game 1:42 into overtime and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 on Sunday night.

Brock Boeser had a goal and two assists, and Elias Pettersson also scored and Connor Garland had two assists for the Canucks, who snapped a three-game losing streak. Thatcher Demko stopped 26 shots.

Leon Draisaitl scored twice and Jack Roslovic had a goal and an assist for Edmonton. Calvin Pickard finished with 23 saves.

In the extra period, Sherwood deflected Boeser’s pass past Pickard for his sixth of the season to give the Canucks the win.

The Oilers trailed 3-1 after two periods before Roslovic stole the puck from Vancouver’s Tyler Myers in the Canucks end, skated into the left circle and beat Demko at 1:21 of the third to make it a one-goal game.

With the Canucks clinging to the lead late in the third period, defenseman Marcus Pettersson was called for slashing. It took just 27 seconds for Connor McDavid to send a pass into the slot that Draisaitl — playing in his 800th game — one-timed past Demko to tie it with 5:03 left. It was his seventh of the season.

Vancouver played without captain Quinn Hughes. Canucks coach Adam Foote said the All-Star defensemen is “day-to-day” with a lower-body injury suffered in Saturday night’s loss to Montreal.

Boeser gave the Canucks the lead with 4:18 left in the first period, and Elias Pettersson made it 2-0 with a power-play goal at 2:22 of the second.

After Draisaitl got the Oilers on the scoreboard with 3:28 to go in the middle period, Sherwood restored the two-goal lead with 41 seconds remaining.

Up next

Oilers: Host Utah on Tuesday night.

Canucks: Host New York Rangers on Tuesday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.