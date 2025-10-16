Sharks take 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Mammoth

San Jose Sharks (0-1-2, in the Pacific Division) vs. Utah Mammoth (2-2, in the Central Division) Salt Lake City; Friday,…

San Jose Sharks (0-1-2, in the Pacific Division) vs. Utah Mammoth (2-2, in the Central Division)

Salt Lake City; Friday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks aim to stop their three-game losing streak with a win over the Utah Mammoth.

Utah had a 38-31-13 record overall and an 18-15-8 record at home last season. The Mammoth committed 314 total penalties last season, averaging 3.8 per game and serving 9.6 penalty minutes per game.

San Jose went 20-50-12 overall and 8-23-10 on the road last season. The Sharks scored 208 total goals last season (42 power-play goals and five shorthanded goals).

INJURIES: Mammoth: None listed.

Sharks: None listed.

___

