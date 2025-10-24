Sharks play the Devils following Celebrini’s hat trick

San Jose Sharks (1-4-2, in the Pacific Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (6-1, in the Metropolitan Division) Newark, New Jersey;…

San Jose Sharks (1-4-2, in the Pacific Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (6-1, in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Devils -355, Sharks +280; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks visit the New Jersey Devils after Macklin Celebrini recorded a hat trick in the Sharks’ 6-5 overtime win over the New York Rangers.

New Jersey is 3-0-0 in home games and 6-1 overall. The Devils rank fourth in the league with 28 total goals (averaging four per game).

San Jose is 1-4-2 overall and 1-2-0 in road games. The Sharks have a 1-2-2 record when scoring three or more goals.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

INJURIES: Devils: None listed.

Sharks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.