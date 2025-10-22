Sharks enter matchup against the Rangers on losing streak

San Jose Sharks (0-4-2, in the Pacific Division) vs. New York Rangers (3-4-1, in the Metropolitan Division) New York; Thursday,…

San Jose Sharks (0-4-2, in the Pacific Division) vs. New York Rangers (3-4-1, in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks are looking to stop a six-game losing streak with a victory against the New York Rangers.

New York is 3-4-1 overall and 0-4-0 at home. The Rangers have a +one scoring differential, with 16 total goals scored and 15 allowed.

San Jose has a 0-4-2 record overall and a 0-2-0 record in road games. The Sharks have allowed 29 goals while scoring 16 for a -13 scoring differential.

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Rangers: None listed.

Sharks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.