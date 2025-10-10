Shanghai Masters a family affair as Rinderknech joins cousin Vacherot in semifinals

SHANGHAI (AP) — The semifinals of the Shanghai Masters will be a family affair. The 30-year-old Arthur Rinderknech eased past…

The 30-year-old Arthur Rinderknech eased past Felix Auger-Aliassime on Friday for the biggest win of the Frenchman’s career and followed his cousin Valentin Vacherot into the final four of the tournament.

It will be a first Masters 1000 semifinal for either of them with the cousins potentially meeting in the final. No. 204-ranked qualifier Vacherot faces Novak Djokovic next, and Rinderknech plays 16th-seeded Daniil Medvedev.

Vacherot, who had stunned 10th-seeded Holger Rune the day earlier, was watching courtside as Rinderknech showed little sign of nerves in his first Masters 1000 quarterfinal, securing a dominant 6-3, 6-4 victory over World No. 13 Auger-Aliassime after 87 minutes.

“It is huge. First of all, I followed my cousin,” said the 54th-ranked Rinderknech. “He was going through the emotions on Thursday and I am trying to follow and battle and do the same as him. It has been incredible since the start of the tournament.

“The whole family is following from home. We are in our own little world here. It has been incredible and today was a good performance from myself and I am happy it was straight sets, so I am not too tired for tomorrow.”

It was a third straight win over a top-20 player for Rinderknech, after defeating World No. 3 Alexander Zverev and World No. 19 Jiri Lehecka.

Medvedev beat seventh-seeded Alex de Minaur in a physical encounter that he eventually won 6-4, 6-4.

The 29-year-old Medvedev sealed the match with an ace to reach his second semifinal of the season and keep him on track for what would be a first tour-level title in more than two years.

