Senators take losing streak into game against the Kraken

Seattle Kraken (2-0-1, in the Pacific Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (1-3, in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Senators -149, Kraken +125; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators take on the Seattle Kraken as losers of three straight games.

Ottawa had a 45-30-7 record overall and a 28-12-4 record in home games last season. The Senators scored 64 power-play goals last season on 270 chances for a 23.7% success rate.

Seattle went 35-41-6 overall and 17-23-1 in road games last season. The Kraken gave up 3.2 goals per game while scoring 3.0 last season.

INJURIES: Senators: None listed.

Kraken: None listed.

