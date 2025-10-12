Senators play the Predators following Pinto’s 2-goal showing

Nashville Predators (1-0-1, in the Central Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (1-1, in the Atlantic Division) Ottawa, Ontario; Monday, 1 p.m.…

Nashville Predators (1-0-1, in the Central Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (1-1, in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Monday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators host the Nashville Predators after Shane Pinto scored two goals in the Senators’ 6-2 loss to the Florida Panthers.

Ottawa went 45-30-7 overall and 28-12-4 in home games a season ago. The Senators averaged 3.0 goals on 29.3 shots per game last season.

Nashville went 30-44-8 overall and 10-26-5 on the road a season ago. The Predators committed 318 total penalties last season, averaging 3.9 per game and serving 9.6 penalty minutes per game.

INJURIES: Senators: None listed.

Predators: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

