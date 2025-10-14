Senators captain Brady Tkachuk will be out a ‘significant’ amount of time, coach Travis Green says

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Ottawa Senators coach Travis Green said Tuesday that captain Brady Tkachuk will miss a “significant” amount…

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Ottawa Senators coach Travis Green said Tuesday that captain Brady Tkachuk will miss a “significant” amount of time with an upper-body injury.

Tkachuk was hurt in a 4-1 home loss to Nashville on Monday night when he was cross-checked by Predators defenseman Roman Josi early in the first period and went awkwardly into the boards.

The 26-year-old American winger stayed in the game before leaving for the final half of the third period.

Green estimated Tkachuk would be out four weeks but said the injury will undergo further diagnosis and did not rule out surgery.

Tkachuk contributed 29 goals and 26 assists across 72 regular-season games for the Senators last season, then added seven points (four goals, three assists) in six playoff games.

Brady’s brother, Matthew, a back-to-back Stanley Cup champion with the Florida Panthers, is also out with injury. The team expects Matthew to be sidelined until December.

