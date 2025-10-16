Senators’ Brady Tkachuk is out 6-8 weeks after right thumb surgery

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk is expected to be out 6-8 weeks after undergoing surgery to…

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk is expected to be out 6-8 weeks after undergoing surgery to repair an injury to his right thumb, the team announced Thursday.

Owner Michael Andlauer said Wednesday in New York that Tkachuk was getting a second opinion to determine whether surgery would be necessary.

Tkachuk was injured when he was cross-checked into the boards by Nashville’s Roman Josi five minutes into Monday night’s game between the teams.

The 26-year-old American winger stayed in before leaving midway through the third period.

Having the operation now means Tkachuk can return in late November or early December and long before the Milan Olympics in February. He and brother Matthew of the Florida Panthers, who’s also injured and expected to be out until December, have already been named to the U.S. roster.

