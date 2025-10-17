Sei Young Kim maintains her lead after two rounds of the LPGA tournament in South Korea

HAENAM, South Korea (AP) — Sei Young Kim followed up her opening 10-under 62 with a 66 Friday to take…

HAENAM, South Korea (AP) — Sei Young Kim followed up her opening 10-under 62 with a 66 Friday to take a one-stroke lead into the weekend at the BMW Ladies Championship.

Kim had a two-round total of 16-under 128 on the Pine Beach Golf Links. She had a bogey and seven birdies, including three in a row on the front nine.

“There’s a lot of pressure on the third and fourth day, but it’s not just me. Everyone will have the same pressure,” Kim said Friday. “But I just want to accept the fact and enjoy the rest of the tournament.”

American Brooke Matthews was in second place after a 64, the low round of the day. Hyo Joo Kim had a 68 and was tied for third with Rio Takeda (66), three behind Kim.

The bogey-free round by Matthews, a former University of Arkansas player, included birdies on her opening two holes and on 17 and 18.

“It’s kind of funny, I didn’t feel very comfortable coming into this week, playing China last week, didn’t really have my best stuff,” Matthews said. “But (it) made me go out there and play it shot-by-shot, lower expectations and I feel like I just managed it really well. Just kind of stayed in the moment, and ended up making some putts and racking up some good scores.”

Australia’s Minjee Lee shot 66 and was tied for sixth, six strokes behind Kim. Canadian Brooke Henderson shot 68 and was seven off the lead while defending champion Hannah Green had a 69 and was nine strokes behind Kim.

This is the first of consecutive LPGA tournaments in South Korea, with the International Crown team event scheduled for next week.

Jeeno Thitikul last week became the first multiple winner on the LPGA this season with a five-hole playoff win in Shanghai over Minami Katsu. Thitikul is not playing this week but will be part of Thailand’s team in the International Crown next week.

After the International Crown, two more LPGA events are scheduled on the five-event Asian swing — at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and in Japan.

