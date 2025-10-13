Seattle visits Montreal after shootout win

Seattle Kraken (2-0, in the Pacific Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (2-1, in the Atlantic Division) Montreal, Quebec; Tuesday, 7 p.m.…

Seattle Kraken (2-0, in the Pacific Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (2-1, in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal, Quebec; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens host the Seattle Kraken after the Kraken knocked off the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 in overtime.

Montreal had a 40-31-11 record overall and a 24-13-6 record at home last season. The Canadiens scored 47 power-play goals last season on 234 chances for a 20.1% success rate.

Seattle had a 35-41-6 record overall and a 17-23-1 record in road games last season. The Kraken averaged 3.0 goals on 27.3 shots per game last season.

INJURIES: Canadiens: None listed.

Kraken: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

