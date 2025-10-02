Seattle Kraken hope offseason additions will help avoid 3rd straight losing season

Seattle Kraken Last season: 35-41-6, missed playoffs. COACH: Lane Lambert, hired May 29. SEASON OPENER: Oct. 9 vs. Anaheim. DEPARTURES:…

Seattle Kraken

Last season: 35-41-6, missed playoffs.

COACH: Lane Lambert, hired May 29.

SEASON OPENER: Oct. 9 vs. Anaheim.

DEPARTURES: F Tucker Robertson, D Gustav Olofsson, coach Dan Bylsma, C Mikey Eyssimont, G Ales Stezka,

ADDITIONS: Lambert, F Mason Marchment, C Frederick Gaudreau, D Ryan Lindgren, G Matt Murray

GOALIES: Joey Daccord (27-23-5, 2.75 goals-against average, .906 save percentage), Phillipp Grubauer (8-17-1, 3.49, .875), Murray (1-1-0, 3.54, .879 save percentage)

BETMGM STANLEY CUP ODDS: 200-1.

What to expect

The Kraken have been in a spiral since making the 2023 playoffs and even pushing the Dallas Stars to seven games in the second round. Dan Bylsma lasted just one year as coach, and now Lambert faces the task of trying to get the Kraken back into the postseason. Lambert will have a foundational goalie to turn to in Daccord, who is coming off a second straight solid season, as well as four different 20-goal scorers. However, Seattle had its challenges in its own end, whether it be at 5-on-5 play or the penalty kill. The Kraken finished in seventh in the Pacific Division last season, and will be hard-pressed to do much better this year. Odds are the playoff drought will continue under their third coach in as many years.

Strengths and weaknesses

The good: The offseason addition of forward Mason Marchment, acquired from the Stars for a fourth-round pick, figures to aid an offense that averaged less than three goals per game. Fellow newcomer Frederick Gaudreau, who has tallied double-digit goals in three of the last four seasons, should aid that cause as well.

The not-so-good: Outside of Daccord, the Kraken goalie depth is a bit light. Grubauer had his worst season in Seattle last year, and Murray has appeared in only two NHL games since the 2022-23 campaign. Forward Kaapo Kakko will miss the first six weeks of the season due to a broken hand and he has company: 23-year-old defenseman Ryker Evans will be out for 6-8 weeks with an upper-body injury.

Players to watch

Marchment will look to make it three straight seasons with at least 22 goals while fellow forward Jared McCann could very well make it five consecutive years with 20 or more goals. Defenseman Brandon Montour set a career high with 18 goals a season ago, and center Jaden Schwartz came two goals shy of matching his career high in 2024-25.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.