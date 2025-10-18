Scheifele becomes Jets franchise points leader with a goal in 4-1 win over Predators

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Mark Scheifele scored a first-period power-play goal in the Winnipeg Jets’ 4-1 win over the Nashville…

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Mark Scheifele scored a first-period power-play goal in the Winnipeg Jets’ 4-1 win over the Nashville Predators on Saturday night to become the franchise’s career points leader.

Scheifele scored his sixth goal of the season 2:39 into the game for his 813th career point (342 goals, 471 assists), surpassing Blake Wheeler (812) for the most points in Jets/Atlanta Thrashers history.

Vladislav Namestnikov had a power-play goal for the Jets as well, and Logan Stanley and Nino Niederreiter also scored. Namestnikov and Niederreiter added assists and Jonathan Toews had two assists.

Connor Hellebuyck made 30 saves.

Michael Bunting scored for Nashville with 1:04 left in the game. Juuse Saros stopped 20 of 24 shots.

Namestnikov made it 4-0 on the power play when he converted a pass from Toews.

Stanley gave Winnipeg a 3-0 lead early in the third period when his blast from the point beat a screened Saros.

Niederreiter upped the score to 2-0 midway through the first. Namestnikov sent Niederreiter on a breakaway with a long pass from inside his own zone. The winger deked Saros and beat him on the backhand.

The Jets outshot Nashville 11-3 in the first and took a 2-0 lead into the second period. The Predators rebounded by dominating the middle frame, outshooting Winnipeg 17-4 but failing to beat Hellebuyck.

While leading 2-0, the Jets killed off a two-men short penalty for 44 seconds early in the second period to preserve that edge.

Up next

Predators: Host Anaheim on Tuesday night to open a five-game homestand.

Jets: At Calgary on Monday night.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.