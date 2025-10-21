Scheifele and Toews rally the Jets over the slumping Flames 2-1

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Mark Scheifele and Jonathan Toews scored in the third period, and the Winnipeg Jets beat the…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Mark Scheifele and Jonathan Toews scored in the third period, and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Calgary Flames 2-1 on Monday night for their fifth consecutive victory.

Scheifele extended his goal streak to five games when he made it 2-1 with 4:54 left. Toews’ tying power-play goal at 2:41 was his first since April 13, 2023, after sitting out the past two seasons due to health issues.

Connor Hellebucyk had 32 stops for the Jets.

Rasmus Andersson scored for Calgary in its sixth consecutive loss. Dustin Wolf had 26 saves.

Scoreless through the halfway point in the game, the Flames jumped in front at 13:22 of the second when Andersson’s shot from the blue line eluded Hellebuyck, who was being screened by Ryan Lomberg.

Scheifele’s seventh goal and 10th point of the season came on a perfect setup from Kyle Connor. Scheifele and Connor extended run their season-opening point streaks to six games each.

The Jets host the Seattle Kraken on Thursday night in the opener of a three-game homestand. The Flames host the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday night.

