Schauffele and Greyserman atop the leaderboard after three rounds of Japan PGA tournament

YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) — Max Greyserman and Xander Schauffele shared the top of the leaderboard after Saturday’s third round of the Baycurrent Classic in Japan.

Playing on a rainy day, Greyserman finished with an even-par 71 with Schauffele carding a 67 at the Yokohama Country Club. Both are on 12-under 201.

Greyserman is after his first PGA Tour title — he was second in this event a year ago.

It’s a different story from Schauffele, who could add to his long resume on Sunday. This includes two major championships, a gold medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and numerous other PGA Tour titles.

Schauffele’s mother was born in Taiwan but grew up in Japan. Winning, of course, would be a dream.

“It would be special obviously, my grandparents here, my mom growing up here with her brother as well,” he said. “That’s far away from now, but yeah, to think into the future, it would be an incredible feeling.”

Greyserman, who has shared or held the lead outright since the first round, described just holding on.

“Obviously I think me and Xander are tied — so I would have liked to push my lead further, play better today and all that stuff, but you’re not going to play great for 72 straight holes,” he said. “The conditions were tough and I didn’t really adapt to the elements that well, but it’s a new day tomorrow.”

Five players were three strokes back going into the final round including defending champion Nico Echavarria (69), Michael Thorbjornsen (66), Byeong Hun An (66), Garrick Higgo (68), and Si Woo Kim (69).

“With these conditions, I’m very proud of the way I fought today to give myself a chance,” Echavarria said, referring to the all-day rain.

It is the only PGA Tour tournament in Japan. The event was moved this year to Yokohama after being played east of Tokyo. It premiered in 2019 and was won by Tiger Woods.

