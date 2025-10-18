Saturday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Crossroads Conference Tournament=
Play-in=
Dorchester def. East Butler, 25-22, 25-21
Meridian def. McCool Junction, 25-2, 25-10
Nebraska Lutheran def. Twin River, 26-24, 20-25, 25-20
First Round=
Nebraska Lutheran def. BDS, 25-23, 13-25, 25-14
Shelby-Rising City def. High Plains Community, 20-25, 25-6, 25-21
GNAC Conference Tournament=
Semifinal=
Elkhorn Valley def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-13, 25-11, 25-9
Goldenrod Conference Tournament=
Semifinal=
Central Valley def. Archangels, 25-21, 25-14, 25-11
Lewis and Clark Conference Tournament=
First Round=
Osmond def. Randolph, 25-18, 32-30
Lincoln Christian Invitational=
Lincoln Lutheran def. Lincoln Christian, 25-16, 25-12
Lincoln Lutheran def. Thayer Central, 25-19, 25-17a
Lincoln Lutheran def. Wahoo, 25-15, 25-16
Minuteman Activities Conference=
Bayard def. Banner County, 25-13, 25-21
Garden County def. Creek Valley, 25-9, 25-10
Potter-Dix def. South Platte, 24-26, 25-15, 25-21
MNAC Conference Tournament=
Consolation=
Anselmo-Merna def. Twin Loup, 25-20, 25-21
South Loup def. Sandhills Valley, 26-24, 25-12
Semifinal=
Sandhills-Thedford def. Arthur County, 25-15, 25-13
Omaha South Invitational=
Bellevue East def. Omaha South, 25-15, 25-18
Omaha Benson def. Omaha Central, 10-25, 27-25, 25-19
Omaha Northwest def. Omaha North, 25-27, 25-14, 25-14
Omaha Roncalli def. Omaha Bryan, 25-7, 25-5
Losers Bracket=
Semifinal=
Omaha Central def. Omaha North, 25-14, 25-12
Omaha South def. Omaha Bryan, 25-22, 15-25, 25-19
Winners Bracket=
Semifinal=
Omaha Northwest def. Omaha Benson, 25-22, 25-16
Omaha Roncalli def. Bellevue East, 25-22, 25-17
Seventh Place=
Omaha Bryan def. Omaha North, 25-23, 25-22
Fifth Place=
Omaha Central def. Omaha South, 25-18, 25-17
Championship=
Omaha Northwest def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-22, 10-25, 26-24
Panhandle Conference Tournament=
Hay Springs def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-15, 25-10
Hemingford def. Edgemont, S.D., 25-22, 22-25, 25-22
Pioneer Conference Tournament=
Third Place=
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Pawnee City, 29-27, 25-18, 25-15
SPVA Conference Tournament=
Perkins County def. Kimball, 25-17, 25-22
Standing Bear Triangular=
Elkhorn def. Hastings, 25-18, 25-13
Elkhorn def. Lincoln Standing Bear, 25-22, 25-20
Lincoln Standing Bear def. Hastings, 25-9, 25-21
TVC Conference Tournament=
Play-in=
Blue Hill def. Lawrence-Nelson, 16-25, 25-21, 25-21
Deshler def. Harvard, 25-10, 25-7
Quarterfinal=
Deshler def. Red Cloud, 25-20, 25-20
Kenesaw def. Franklin, 25-23, 25-11
Shelton def. Blue Hill, 25-21, 25-16
Silver Lake def. Giltner, 25-20, 25-23
Semifinal=
Kenesaw def. Deshler, 25-17, 23-25, 25-21
Shelton def. Silver Lake, 25-22, 25-12
Westside Tournament=
First Round=
Elkhorn North def. Papillion-LaVista, 25-13, 25-18
Lincoln Southwest def. Omaha Westview, 21-25, 25-16, 25-18
Omaha Westside def. Millard North, 14-25, 25-13, 25-21
Westview Invitational=
Losers Bracket=
Semifinal=
Millard North def. Omaha Westview, 25-27, 25-16, 25-18
Papillion-LaVista def. Fremont, 25-18, 19-25, 25-20
Winners Bracket=
Semifinal=
Elkhorn North def. Lincoln Pius X, 25-16, 25-19
Omaha Westside def. Lincoln Southwest, 25-20, 21-25, 25-18
Seventh Place=
Fremont def. Omaha Westview, 18-25, 25-22, 25-22
Championship=
Elkhorn North def. Omaha Westside, 25-17, 25-23
