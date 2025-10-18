Saturday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL= Crossroads Conference Tournament= Play-in= Dorchester def. East Butler, 25-22, 25-21 Meridian def. McCool Junction, 25-2, 25-10 Nebraska Lutheran…

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Crossroads Conference Tournament=

Play-in=

Dorchester def. East Butler, 25-22, 25-21

Meridian def. McCool Junction, 25-2, 25-10

Nebraska Lutheran def. Twin River, 26-24, 20-25, 25-20

First Round=

Nebraska Lutheran def. BDS, 25-23, 13-25, 25-14

Shelby-Rising City def. High Plains Community, 20-25, 25-6, 25-21

GNAC Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Elkhorn Valley def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-13, 25-11, 25-9

Goldenrod Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Central Valley def. Archangels, 25-21, 25-14, 25-11

Lewis and Clark Conference Tournament=

First Round=

Osmond def. Randolph, 25-18, 32-30

Lincoln Christian Invitational=

Lincoln Lutheran def. Lincoln Christian, 25-16, 25-12

Lincoln Lutheran def. Thayer Central, 25-19, 25-17a

Lincoln Lutheran def. Wahoo, 25-15, 25-16

Minuteman Activities Conference=

Bayard def. Banner County, 25-13, 25-21

Garden County def. Creek Valley, 25-9, 25-10

Potter-Dix def. South Platte, 24-26, 25-15, 25-21

MNAC Conference Tournament=

Consolation=

Anselmo-Merna def. Twin Loup, 25-20, 25-21

South Loup def. Sandhills Valley, 26-24, 25-12

Semifinal=

Sandhills-Thedford def. Arthur County, 25-15, 25-13

Omaha South Invitational=

Bellevue East def. Omaha South, 25-15, 25-18

Omaha Benson def. Omaha Central, 10-25, 27-25, 25-19

Omaha Northwest def. Omaha North, 25-27, 25-14, 25-14

Omaha Roncalli def. Omaha Bryan, 25-7, 25-5

Losers Bracket=

Semifinal=

Omaha Central def. Omaha North, 25-14, 25-12

Omaha South def. Omaha Bryan, 25-22, 15-25, 25-19

Winners Bracket=

Semifinal=

Omaha Northwest def. Omaha Benson, 25-22, 25-16

Omaha Roncalli def. Bellevue East, 25-22, 25-17

Seventh Place=

Omaha Bryan def. Omaha North, 25-23, 25-22

Fifth Place=

Omaha Central def. Omaha South, 25-18, 25-17

Championship=

Omaha Northwest def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-22, 10-25, 26-24

Panhandle Conference Tournament=

Hay Springs def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-15, 25-10

Hemingford def. Edgemont, S.D., 25-22, 22-25, 25-22

Pioneer Conference Tournament=

Third Place=

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Pawnee City, 29-27, 25-18, 25-15

SPVA Conference Tournament=

Perkins County def. Kimball, 25-17, 25-22

Standing Bear Triangular=

Elkhorn def. Hastings, 25-18, 25-13

Elkhorn def. Lincoln Standing Bear, 25-22, 25-20

Lincoln Standing Bear def. Hastings, 25-9, 25-21

TVC Conference Tournament=

Play-in=

Blue Hill def. Lawrence-Nelson, 16-25, 25-21, 25-21

Deshler def. Harvard, 25-10, 25-7

Quarterfinal=

Deshler def. Red Cloud, 25-20, 25-20

Kenesaw def. Franklin, 25-23, 25-11

Shelton def. Blue Hill, 25-21, 25-16

Silver Lake def. Giltner, 25-20, 25-23

Semifinal=

Kenesaw def. Deshler, 25-17, 23-25, 25-21

Shelton def. Silver Lake, 25-22, 25-12

Westside Tournament=

First Round=

Elkhorn North def. Papillion-LaVista, 25-13, 25-18

Lincoln Southwest def. Omaha Westview, 21-25, 25-16, 25-18

Omaha Westside def. Millard North, 14-25, 25-13, 25-21

Westview Invitational=

Losers Bracket=

Semifinal=

Millard North def. Omaha Westview, 25-27, 25-16, 25-18

Papillion-LaVista def. Fremont, 25-18, 19-25, 25-20

Winners Bracket=

Semifinal=

Elkhorn North def. Lincoln Pius X, 25-16, 25-19

Omaha Westside def. Lincoln Southwest, 25-20, 21-25, 25-18

Seventh Place=

Fremont def. Omaha Westview, 18-25, 25-22, 25-22

Championship=

Elkhorn North def. Omaha Westside, 25-17, 25-23

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.