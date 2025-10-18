Saturday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL= Brandon Valley def. Rapid City Stevens, 25-17, 25-19, 25-22 Lead-Deadwood def. Bison, 25-23, 16-25, 25-17, 25-23 Sioux Falls…

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Brandon Valley def. Rapid City Stevens, 25-17, 25-19, 25-22

Lead-Deadwood def. Bison, 25-23, 16-25, 25-17, 25-23

Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Rapid City Central, 25-12, 25-8, 25-17

Spearfish def. Mahpíya Lúta Red Cloud, 25-17, 25-9, 25-14

Dak XII Tournament=

Dakota Valley def. Dell Rapids, 25-15, 18-25, 25-17

Dell Rapids def. Sioux Falls Christian, 25-17, 20-25, 26-24

Dell Rapids def. Tri-Valley, 25-15, 25-13

Dakota Valley Conference Tournament=

Arlington def. Deubrook, 25-20, 25-22

Arlington def. Elkton-Lake Benton, 25-17, 25-12

Arlington def. Iroquois-Lake Preston, 25-23, 25-15

Arlington def. Oldham-Ramona-Rutland, 25-21, 25-8

Deubrook def. Iroquois-Lake Preston, 25-20, 25-17

Deubrook def. Oldham-Ramona-Rutland, 25-13, 25-19

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Deubrook, 24-26, 29-27, 25-21

Iroquois-Lake Preston def. Elkton-Lake Benton, 25-21, 25-22

Iroquois-Lake Preston def. Oldham-Ramona-Rutland, 25-22, 25-18

Oldham-Ramona-Rutland def. Elkton-Lake Benton, 25-20, 17-25, 25-17

Douglas Tournament=

Bracket Play=

Jones County def. Faith, 25-20, 25-15

Semifinal=

Lemmon High School def. Jones County, 19-25, 25-22, 25-23

Pool Play=

Jones County def. Douglas, 25-21, 26-24

DVC Tournament=

Castlewood def. Colman-Egan, 25-19, 24-26, 25-23

Castlewood def. DeSmet, 25-15, 25-21

Castlewood def. Dell Rapids St Mary’s, 25-15, 25-19

Colman-Egan def. DeSmet, 25-8, 25-21

Colman-Egan def. Dell Rapids St Mary’s, 19-25, 25-12, 25-22

DeSmet def. Estelline-Hendricks, 25-14, 22-25, 28-26

Dell Rapids St Mary’s def. DeSmet, 25-16, 25-15

Estelline-Hendricks def. Castlewood, 25-17, 25-23

Estelline-Hendricks def. Colman-Egan, 29-27, 23-25, 25-19

Estelline-Hendricks def. Dell Rapids St Mary’s, 25-14, 20-25, 25-23

Millbank Tournament=

Groton def. Beresford, 25-18, 25-16

Groton def. Great Plains Lutheran, 25-8, 25-22

Groton def. Sioux Valley, 25-18, 25-18

Groton def. Sisseton, 25-19, 25-10

Milbank def. Wilmot, 25-15, 25-17

Mobridge-Pollock def. Milbank, 25-13, 25-13

Mobridge-Pollock def. Wilmot, 25-21, 25-4

Sioux Valley def. Milbank, 25-14, 25-15

Sioux Valley def. Mobridge-Pollock, 25-21, 25-18

Sioux Valley def. Wilmot, 25-7, 25-10

Sisseton def. Wilmot, 25-14, 25-14

Miller Invite=

Miller def. Dupree, 25-9, 25-9

Miller def. Hot Springs, 25-16, 27-25

Miller def. Langford, 25-9, 25-17

Miller def. Philip, 25-15, 25-17

Miller def. Warner, 25-20, 25-16

Warner def. Dupree, 25-5, 25-8

Warner def. Hot Springs, 25-12, 25-18

Warner def. Langford, 25-16, 25-10

Warner def. Redfield, 25-17, 25-14

Panhandle Conference Tournament=

Crawford, Neb. def. Edgemont, 25-21, 19-25, 25-15

Hemingford, Neb. def. Edgemont, 25-22, 22-25, 25-22

SC Heelan Classic=

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City, Iowa def. Sioux Falls Jefferson, 21-18, 21-16

S.C. East, Iowa def. Sioux Falls Jefferson, 21-14, 21-19

Sioux Falls Jefferson def. Cherokee, Iowa, 21-11, 19-21, 16-14

Sioux Falls Jefferson def. Western Christian, Iowa, 20-22, 22-20, 15-11

Sioux Falls Washington def. Le Mars, Iowa, 21-11, 21-9

Sioux Falls Washington def. Sioux Center, Iowa, 11-21, 21-8, 15-10

Sioux Falls Washington def. Sioux City, North, Iowa, 20-22, 21-10, 15-5

Unity Christian, Iowa def. Sioux Falls Washington, 21-18, 21-16

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.