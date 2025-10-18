Saturday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Brandon Valley def. Rapid City Stevens, 25-17, 25-19, 25-22
Lead-Deadwood def. Bison, 25-23, 16-25, 25-17, 25-23
Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Rapid City Central, 25-12, 25-8, 25-17
Spearfish def. Mahpíya Lúta Red Cloud, 25-17, 25-9, 25-14
Dak XII Tournament=
Dakota Valley def. Dell Rapids, 25-15, 18-25, 25-17
Dell Rapids def. Sioux Falls Christian, 25-17, 20-25, 26-24
Dell Rapids def. Tri-Valley, 25-15, 25-13
Dakota Valley Conference Tournament=
Arlington def. Deubrook, 25-20, 25-22
Arlington def. Elkton-Lake Benton, 25-17, 25-12
Arlington def. Iroquois-Lake Preston, 25-23, 25-15
Arlington def. Oldham-Ramona-Rutland, 25-21, 25-8
Deubrook def. Iroquois-Lake Preston, 25-20, 25-17
Deubrook def. Oldham-Ramona-Rutland, 25-13, 25-19
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Deubrook, 24-26, 29-27, 25-21
Iroquois-Lake Preston def. Elkton-Lake Benton, 25-21, 25-22
Iroquois-Lake Preston def. Oldham-Ramona-Rutland, 25-22, 25-18
Oldham-Ramona-Rutland def. Elkton-Lake Benton, 25-20, 17-25, 25-17
Douglas Tournament=
Bracket Play=
Jones County def. Faith, 25-20, 25-15
Semifinal=
Lemmon High School def. Jones County, 19-25, 25-22, 25-23
Pool Play=
Jones County def. Douglas, 25-21, 26-24
DVC Tournament=
Castlewood def. Colman-Egan, 25-19, 24-26, 25-23
Castlewood def. DeSmet, 25-15, 25-21
Castlewood def. Dell Rapids St Mary’s, 25-15, 25-19
Colman-Egan def. DeSmet, 25-8, 25-21
Colman-Egan def. Dell Rapids St Mary’s, 19-25, 25-12, 25-22
DeSmet def. Estelline-Hendricks, 25-14, 22-25, 28-26
Dell Rapids St Mary’s def. DeSmet, 25-16, 25-15
Estelline-Hendricks def. Castlewood, 25-17, 25-23
Estelline-Hendricks def. Colman-Egan, 29-27, 23-25, 25-19
Estelline-Hendricks def. Dell Rapids St Mary’s, 25-14, 20-25, 25-23
Millbank Tournament=
Groton def. Beresford, 25-18, 25-16
Groton def. Great Plains Lutheran, 25-8, 25-22
Groton def. Sioux Valley, 25-18, 25-18
Groton def. Sisseton, 25-19, 25-10
Milbank def. Wilmot, 25-15, 25-17
Mobridge-Pollock def. Milbank, 25-13, 25-13
Mobridge-Pollock def. Wilmot, 25-21, 25-4
Sioux Valley def. Milbank, 25-14, 25-15
Sioux Valley def. Mobridge-Pollock, 25-21, 25-18
Sioux Valley def. Wilmot, 25-7, 25-10
Sisseton def. Wilmot, 25-14, 25-14
Miller Invite=
Miller def. Dupree, 25-9, 25-9
Miller def. Hot Springs, 25-16, 27-25
Miller def. Langford, 25-9, 25-17
Miller def. Philip, 25-15, 25-17
Miller def. Warner, 25-20, 25-16
Warner def. Dupree, 25-5, 25-8
Warner def. Hot Springs, 25-12, 25-18
Warner def. Langford, 25-16, 25-10
Warner def. Redfield, 25-17, 25-14
Panhandle Conference Tournament=
Crawford, Neb. def. Edgemont, 25-21, 19-25, 25-15
Hemingford, Neb. def. Edgemont, 25-22, 22-25, 25-22
SC Heelan Classic=
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City, Iowa def. Sioux Falls Jefferson, 21-18, 21-16
S.C. East, Iowa def. Sioux Falls Jefferson, 21-14, 21-19
Sioux Falls Jefferson def. Cherokee, Iowa, 21-11, 19-21, 16-14
Sioux Falls Jefferson def. Western Christian, Iowa, 20-22, 22-20, 15-11
Sioux Falls Washington def. Le Mars, Iowa, 21-11, 21-9
Sioux Falls Washington def. Sioux Center, Iowa, 11-21, 21-8, 15-10
Sioux Falls Washington def. Sioux City, North, Iowa, 20-22, 21-10, 15-5
Unity Christian, Iowa def. Sioux Falls Washington, 21-18, 21-16
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.