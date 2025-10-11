Saturday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Eden Valley-Watkins, 25-15, 25-22, 25-14
Cochrane-Fountain City, Wis. def. St. Charles
Lyle-Pacelli def. Clarksville, Iowa, 21-5, 21-9
Riceville, Iowa def. Glenville-Emmons, 21-16, 22-20
Southland def. Clarksville, Iowa, 21-17, 21-9
Southland def. Postville, Iowa, 21-9, 21-15
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction, Iowa def. Glenville-Emmons, 21-16, 21-10
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction, Iowa def. Lyle-Pacelli, 25-23, 21-11
Westby, Wis. def. Plainview-Elgin-Millville, 24-26, 25-17, 17-15
Apple Valley Tournament=
Championship=
Centennial def. Chanhassen, 25-21, 22-25, 15-11
Third Place=
Stewartville def. Apple Valley, 21-25, 25-21, 17-15
Semifinal=
Centennial def. Apple Valley, 32-30, 22-25, 15-3
Chanhassen def. Stewartville, 25-12, 25-13
Brown=
Lewiston-Altura def. Minneapolis Southwest, 25-21, 25-20
Lewiston-Altura def. St. Peter, 25-20, 25-22
St. Peter def. Minneapolis Southwest, 19-25, 25-14, 15-11
Gold=
Anoka def. Farmington, 25-23, 25-22
Anoka def. Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 25-18, 25-22
Zumbrota-Mazeppa def. Farmington, 25-12, 25-22
White=
Albert Lea def. Tracy-Milroy-Balaton, 25-11, 22-25, 15-8
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Winona, 25-21, 25-13
Winona def. Albert Lea, 25-20, 25-11
Benilde-St. Margaret’s Tournament=
Benilde-St Margaret’s def. Hutchinson, 25-18, 25-14
Benilde-St Margaret’s def. St. Cloud Cathedral, 25-13, 25-19
Benilde-St Margaret’s def. White Bear Lake, 25-15, 25-16
Holy Family Catholic def. Minneapolis Camden, 25-6, 25-8
Hutchinson def. St. Cloud Cathedral, 25-22, 25-15
Mahtomedi def. Holy Family Catholic, 25-18, 25-21
Mahtomedi def. Hutchinson, 25-18, 26-28
New Life def. Holy Family Catholic, 25-16, 25-21
New Life def. Mahtomedi, 25-21, 22-25, 15-2
New Life def. White Bear Lake, 25-18, 25-19
St. Cloud Cathedral def. Holy Family Catholic, 23-25, 26-24, 15-11
St. Cloud Cathedral def. Minneapolis Camden, 25-8, 25-15
St. Paul Highland Park def. Hutchinson, 25-23, 25-22
St. Paul Highland Park def. Mahtomedi, 25-21, 19-25, 15-9
St. Paul Highland Park def. Minneapolis Camden, 25-8, 25-11
White Bear Lake def. Minneapolis Camden, 25-1, 25-7
White Bear Lake def. St. Paul Highland Park, 25-20, 25-18
Bloomington Jefferson Tournament=
Big Lake def. Concordia Academy, 25-20, 27-29
Concordia Academy def. Sibley East, 25-7, 25-13
Dover-Eyota def. Concordia Academy, 24-26, 25-18
Forest Lake def. Bloomington Jefferson, 25-12, 25-18, 23-25
Forest Lake def. Concordia Academy, 25-23, 25-18
Forest Lake def. Park (Cottage Grove), 23-25, 25-18, 25-13
Edina Tournament=
Edina def. Minneapolis Roosevelt, 25-23, 23-25, 16-14
Minnetonka def. Fridley, 25-10, 25-12
Minnetonka def. Orono, 28-26, 25-15
Minnetonka def. Rochester Marshall, 25-15, 25-13
Minnetonka def. Rosemount, 25-23, 25-23
Minnetonka def. Waconia, 25-11, 20-25, 17-15
Orono def. Rochester Marshall, 25-13, 26-24
Rochester Marshall def. Fridley, 25-13, 25-13
Rosemount def. Fridley, 25-9, 25-8
Rosemount def. Orono, 25-22, 25-9
Rosemount def. Rochester Marshall, 25-22, 25-11
Waconia def. Edina, 25-13, 22-25, 15-9
Waconia def. Minneapolis Roosevelt, 25-22, 25-11
Waconia def. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, 25-23, 25-23
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown def. Edina, 25-16, 25-12
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown def. Minneapolis Roosevelt, 25-20, 23-25, 15-13
Goodhue Tournament=
Cleveland def. Goodhue, 25-22, 25-18
Cleveland def. Le Roy-Ostrander, 26-24, 25-13
Cleveland def. Spring Grove, 27-25, 25-21
Goodhue def. La Crescent, 25-21, 25-23
Goodhue def. Le Roy-Ostrander, 25-12, 25-19
Goodhue def. Rushford-Peterson, 25-23, 12-25
Rushford-Peterson def. Goodhue, 25-18, 25-14
Rushford-Peterson def. La Crescent, 25-19, 25-14
Spring Grove def. Le Roy-Ostrander, 25-18, 25-14
Spring Grove def. Rushford-Peterson, 22-25, 25-22, 15-11
Goodridge-Grygla Tournament=
Gold=
Championship=
Red Lake Falls def. BGMR, 25-23, 25-22
Semifinal=
BGMR def. Fertile-Beltrami, 25-17, 25-19
Red Lake Falls def. Clearbrook-Gonvick, 25-20, 25-10
Silver=
Championship=
Northern def. Red Lake County Central, 25-15, 25-20
Semifinal=
Northern def. Stephen-Argyle, 25-21, 25-23
Red Lake County Central def. Clearbrook-Gonvick, 25-15, 25-18
Pool A=
Fertile-Beltrami def. Northern, 27-25, 27-20
Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke def. Fertile-Beltrami, 25-23, 12-25
Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke def. Northern, 25-17, 25-19
Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke def. Red Lake County Central, 25-17, 25-19
Red Lake County Central def. Fertile-Beltrami, 25-23, 9-25
Red Lake County Central def. Northern, 25-21, 25-22
Pool B=
BGMR def. Clearbrook-Gonvick, 25-11, 25-8
BGMR def. Stephen-Argyle, 25-9, 25-22
Red Lake Falls def. BGMR, 18-25, 25-23
Red Lake Falls def. Clearbrook-Gonvick, 25-12, 25-7
Red Lake Falls def. Stephen-Argyle, 25-23, 25-9
Stephen-Argyle def. Clearbrook-Gonvick, 25-20, 32-30
Lakeville North Tournament=
Caledonia def. Moorhead, 25-19, 25-16
Caledonia def. Rochester Mayo, 25-7, 17-25, 15-9
Champlin Park def. Northfield, 25-13, 25-13
Champlin Park def. Prior Lake, 25-23, 25-16
Eagan def. Champlin Park, 25-20, 22-25, 15-11
Eagan def. Lakeville South, 25-19, 25-22
Eagan def. Marshall, 25-16, 25-19
East Ridge def. Lakeville North, 25-17, 26-24, 14-25
Jackson County Central def. Eden Prairie, 22-25, 25-17, 15-13
Lakeville South def. Caledonia, 25-23, 25-12
Lakeville South def. East Ridge, 25-21, 25-6
Marshall def. East Ridge, 26-24, 25-20
Marshall def. Prior Lake, 25-13, 25-23
Minneota def. Eden Prairie, 25-15, 25-13
Minneota def. Rochester Mayo, 25-12, 25-11
Moorhead def. Rochester Mayo, 25-13, 25-15
New Prague def. Jackson County Central, 25-22, 25-13
New Prague def. Minneota, 25-14, 15-25, 16-14
New Prague def. Moorhead, 25-17, 25-20
Prior Lake def. Lakeville North, 27-25, 28-30, 15-10
Logan Tournament=
Winona Cotter def. Independence, Wis., 25-23, 25-18
Winona Cotter def. La Crosse Logan, Wis., 25-17, 25-19
Winona Cotter def. Mauston, Wis., 0-0
Winona Cotter def. North Crawford, Wis., 25-13, 25-9
Winona Cotter def. St. Charles, 25-18, 25-17
St. Michael-Albertville Classic=
Annandale def. Grand Rapids, 25-18, 25-17
Annandale def. Sartell-St. Stephen, 25-23, 23-25, 15-12
Barron, Wis. def. St Michael-Albertville, 25-13, 25-22
Bemidji def. North St Paul, 26-24, 25-23
Buffalo def. Legacy Christian, 22-25, 25-23, 15-12
Buffalo def. Robbinsdale Armstrong, 25-22, 19-25, 15-10
Byron def. Grand Rapids, 25-23, 25-20
Byron def. Princeton, 20-25, 25-14, 15-10
Canby def. Bemidji, 25-20, 25-9
Canby def. Elk River, 25-23, 25-20
Canby def. Southwest Christian (Chaska), 25-22, 25-17
Delano def. River Falls, Wis., 25-17, 20-25, 15-10
Delano def. Rogers, 25-21, 25-21
Elk River def. Rockford, 25-23, 25-18
Grand Rapids def. Pequot Lakes, 25-18, 23-25, 15-13
Hermantown def. North St Paul, 25-19, 22-25, 15-12
Hermantown def. Rockford, 25-19, 25-18
Legacy Christian def. Kimball, 25-15, 25-22
Maple Grove def. Barron, Wis., 25-14, 25-23
Maple Grove def. Delano, 25-22, 25-23
Maple Grove def. Monticello, 25-16, 16-25, 15-8
Monticello def. St Michael-Albertville, 25-19, 25-20
Mounds View def. Elk River, 25-21, 25-17
Mounds View def. Hermantown, 25-19, 25-16
North Branch def. Buffalo, 25-20, 26-24
North Branch def. Providence Academy, 25-21, 25-22
North Branch def. Willmar, 25-23, 21-25, 15-9
Princeton def. Pequot Lakes, 25-22, 20-25, 15-11
Providence Academy def. Robbinsdale Armstrong, 27-25, 25-19
River Falls, Wis. def. Wayzata, 25-22, 25-17
Robbinsdale Armstrong def. Kimball, 23-25, 25-19, 15-8
Rockford def. Bemidji, 21-25, 25-17, 15-12
Rocori def. Kimball, 25-21, 25-21
Rocori def. Providence Academy, 25-23, 25-18
Rogers def. St Michael-Albertville, 25-16, 25-16
Sartell-St. Stephen def. Princeton, 25-20, 23-25, 15-12
Sauk Rapids-Rice def. Annandale, 25-21, 25-17
Sauk Rapids-Rice def. Pequot Lakes, 25-18, 25-18
Sauk Rapids-Rice def. Stillwater, 25-22, 25-17
Southwest Christian (Chaska) def. Mounds View, 25-22, 26-24
Southwest Christian (Chaska) def. North St Paul, 25-5, 25-18
Stillwater def. Byron, 25-23, 26-24
Stillwater def. Sartell-St. Stephen, 25-19, 25-17
Wayzata def. Monticello, 25-23, 25-15
Wayzata def. Rogers, 26-24, 25-15
Willmar def. Legacy Christian, 25-19, 25-14
Willmar def. Rocori, 24-26, 25-20, 15-11
