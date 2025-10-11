Saturday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL= Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Eden Valley-Watkins, 25-15, 25-22, 25-14 Cochrane-Fountain City, Wis. def. St. Charles Lyle-Pacelli def. Clarksville, Iowa, 21-5,…

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Eden Valley-Watkins, 25-15, 25-22, 25-14

Cochrane-Fountain City, Wis. def. St. Charles

Lyle-Pacelli def. Clarksville, Iowa, 21-5, 21-9

Riceville, Iowa def. Glenville-Emmons, 21-16, 22-20

Southland def. Clarksville, Iowa, 21-17, 21-9

Southland def. Postville, Iowa, 21-9, 21-15

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction, Iowa def. Glenville-Emmons, 21-16, 21-10

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction, Iowa def. Lyle-Pacelli, 25-23, 21-11

Westby, Wis. def. Plainview-Elgin-Millville, 24-26, 25-17, 17-15

Apple Valley Tournament=

Championship=

Centennial def. Chanhassen, 25-21, 22-25, 15-11

Third Place=

Stewartville def. Apple Valley, 21-25, 25-21, 17-15

Semifinal=

Centennial def. Apple Valley, 32-30, 22-25, 15-3

Chanhassen def. Stewartville, 25-12, 25-13

Brown=

Lewiston-Altura def. Minneapolis Southwest, 25-21, 25-20

Lewiston-Altura def. St. Peter, 25-20, 25-22

St. Peter def. Minneapolis Southwest, 19-25, 25-14, 15-11

Gold=

Anoka def. Farmington, 25-23, 25-22

Anoka def. Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 25-18, 25-22

Zumbrota-Mazeppa def. Farmington, 25-12, 25-22

White=

Albert Lea def. Tracy-Milroy-Balaton, 25-11, 22-25, 15-8

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Winona, 25-21, 25-13

Winona def. Albert Lea, 25-20, 25-11

Benilde-St. Margaret’s Tournament=

Benilde-St Margaret’s def. Hutchinson, 25-18, 25-14

Benilde-St Margaret’s def. St. Cloud Cathedral, 25-13, 25-19

Benilde-St Margaret’s def. White Bear Lake, 25-15, 25-16

Holy Family Catholic def. Minneapolis Camden, 25-6, 25-8

Hutchinson def. St. Cloud Cathedral, 25-22, 25-15

Mahtomedi def. Holy Family Catholic, 25-18, 25-21

Mahtomedi def. Hutchinson, 25-18, 26-28

New Life def. Holy Family Catholic, 25-16, 25-21

New Life def. Mahtomedi, 25-21, 22-25, 15-2

New Life def. White Bear Lake, 25-18, 25-19

St. Cloud Cathedral def. Holy Family Catholic, 23-25, 26-24, 15-11

St. Cloud Cathedral def. Minneapolis Camden, 25-8, 25-15

St. Paul Highland Park def. Hutchinson, 25-23, 25-22

St. Paul Highland Park def. Mahtomedi, 25-21, 19-25, 15-9

St. Paul Highland Park def. Minneapolis Camden, 25-8, 25-11

White Bear Lake def. Minneapolis Camden, 25-1, 25-7

White Bear Lake def. St. Paul Highland Park, 25-20, 25-18

Bloomington Jefferson Tournament=

Big Lake def. Concordia Academy, 25-20, 27-29

Concordia Academy def. Sibley East, 25-7, 25-13

Dover-Eyota def. Concordia Academy, 24-26, 25-18

Forest Lake def. Bloomington Jefferson, 25-12, 25-18, 23-25

Forest Lake def. Concordia Academy, 25-23, 25-18

Forest Lake def. Park (Cottage Grove), 23-25, 25-18, 25-13

Edina Tournament=

Edina def. Minneapolis Roosevelt, 25-23, 23-25, 16-14

Minnetonka def. Fridley, 25-10, 25-12

Minnetonka def. Orono, 28-26, 25-15

Minnetonka def. Rochester Marshall, 25-15, 25-13

Minnetonka def. Rosemount, 25-23, 25-23

Minnetonka def. Waconia, 25-11, 20-25, 17-15

Orono def. Rochester Marshall, 25-13, 26-24

Rochester Marshall def. Fridley, 25-13, 25-13

Rosemount def. Fridley, 25-9, 25-8

Rosemount def. Orono, 25-22, 25-9

Rosemount def. Rochester Marshall, 25-22, 25-11

Waconia def. Edina, 25-13, 22-25, 15-9

Waconia def. Minneapolis Roosevelt, 25-22, 25-11

Waconia def. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, 25-23, 25-23

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown def. Edina, 25-16, 25-12

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown def. Minneapolis Roosevelt, 25-20, 23-25, 15-13

Goodhue Tournament=

Cleveland def. Goodhue, 25-22, 25-18

Cleveland def. Le Roy-Ostrander, 26-24, 25-13

Cleveland def. Spring Grove, 27-25, 25-21

Goodhue def. La Crescent, 25-21, 25-23

Goodhue def. Le Roy-Ostrander, 25-12, 25-19

Goodhue def. Rushford-Peterson, 25-23, 12-25

Rushford-Peterson def. Goodhue, 25-18, 25-14

Rushford-Peterson def. La Crescent, 25-19, 25-14

Spring Grove def. Le Roy-Ostrander, 25-18, 25-14

Spring Grove def. Rushford-Peterson, 22-25, 25-22, 15-11

Goodridge-Grygla Tournament=

Gold=

Championship=

Red Lake Falls def. BGMR, 25-23, 25-22

Semifinal=

BGMR def. Fertile-Beltrami, 25-17, 25-19

Red Lake Falls def. Clearbrook-Gonvick, 25-20, 25-10

Silver=

Championship=

Northern def. Red Lake County Central, 25-15, 25-20

Semifinal=

Northern def. Stephen-Argyle, 25-21, 25-23

Red Lake County Central def. Clearbrook-Gonvick, 25-15, 25-18

Pool A=

Fertile-Beltrami def. Northern, 27-25, 27-20

Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke def. Fertile-Beltrami, 25-23, 12-25

Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke def. Northern, 25-17, 25-19

Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke def. Red Lake County Central, 25-17, 25-19

Red Lake County Central def. Fertile-Beltrami, 25-23, 9-25

Red Lake County Central def. Northern, 25-21, 25-22

Pool B=

BGMR def. Clearbrook-Gonvick, 25-11, 25-8

BGMR def. Stephen-Argyle, 25-9, 25-22

Red Lake Falls def. BGMR, 18-25, 25-23

Red Lake Falls def. Clearbrook-Gonvick, 25-12, 25-7

Red Lake Falls def. Stephen-Argyle, 25-23, 25-9

Stephen-Argyle def. Clearbrook-Gonvick, 25-20, 32-30

Lakeville North Tournament=

Caledonia def. Moorhead, 25-19, 25-16

Caledonia def. Rochester Mayo, 25-7, 17-25, 15-9

Champlin Park def. Northfield, 25-13, 25-13

Champlin Park def. Prior Lake, 25-23, 25-16

Eagan def. Champlin Park, 25-20, 22-25, 15-11

Eagan def. Lakeville South, 25-19, 25-22

Eagan def. Marshall, 25-16, 25-19

East Ridge def. Lakeville North, 25-17, 26-24, 14-25

Jackson County Central def. Eden Prairie, 22-25, 25-17, 15-13

Lakeville South def. Caledonia, 25-23, 25-12

Lakeville South def. East Ridge, 25-21, 25-6

Marshall def. East Ridge, 26-24, 25-20

Marshall def. Prior Lake, 25-13, 25-23

Minneota def. Eden Prairie, 25-15, 25-13

Minneota def. Rochester Mayo, 25-12, 25-11

Moorhead def. Rochester Mayo, 25-13, 25-15

New Prague def. Jackson County Central, 25-22, 25-13

New Prague def. Minneota, 25-14, 15-25, 16-14

New Prague def. Moorhead, 25-17, 25-20

Prior Lake def. Lakeville North, 27-25, 28-30, 15-10

Logan Tournament=

Winona Cotter def. Independence, Wis., 25-23, 25-18

Winona Cotter def. La Crosse Logan, Wis., 25-17, 25-19

Winona Cotter def. Mauston, Wis., 0-0

Winona Cotter def. North Crawford, Wis., 25-13, 25-9

Winona Cotter def. St. Charles, 25-18, 25-17

St. Michael-Albertville Classic=

Annandale def. Grand Rapids, 25-18, 25-17

Annandale def. Sartell-St. Stephen, 25-23, 23-25, 15-12

Barron, Wis. def. St Michael-Albertville, 25-13, 25-22

Bemidji def. North St Paul, 26-24, 25-23

Buffalo def. Legacy Christian, 22-25, 25-23, 15-12

Buffalo def. Robbinsdale Armstrong, 25-22, 19-25, 15-10

Byron def. Grand Rapids, 25-23, 25-20

Byron def. Princeton, 20-25, 25-14, 15-10

Canby def. Bemidji, 25-20, 25-9

Canby def. Elk River, 25-23, 25-20

Canby def. Southwest Christian (Chaska), 25-22, 25-17

Delano def. River Falls, Wis., 25-17, 20-25, 15-10

Delano def. Rogers, 25-21, 25-21

Elk River def. Rockford, 25-23, 25-18

Grand Rapids def. Pequot Lakes, 25-18, 23-25, 15-13

Hermantown def. North St Paul, 25-19, 22-25, 15-12

Hermantown def. Rockford, 25-19, 25-18

Legacy Christian def. Kimball, 25-15, 25-22

Maple Grove def. Barron, Wis., 25-14, 25-23

Maple Grove def. Delano, 25-22, 25-23

Maple Grove def. Monticello, 25-16, 16-25, 15-8

Monticello def. St Michael-Albertville, 25-19, 25-20

Mounds View def. Elk River, 25-21, 25-17

Mounds View def. Hermantown, 25-19, 25-16

North Branch def. Buffalo, 25-20, 26-24

North Branch def. Providence Academy, 25-21, 25-22

North Branch def. Willmar, 25-23, 21-25, 15-9

Princeton def. Pequot Lakes, 25-22, 20-25, 15-11

Providence Academy def. Robbinsdale Armstrong, 27-25, 25-19

River Falls, Wis. def. Wayzata, 25-22, 25-17

Robbinsdale Armstrong def. Kimball, 23-25, 25-19, 15-8

Rockford def. Bemidji, 21-25, 25-17, 15-12

Rocori def. Kimball, 25-21, 25-21

Rocori def. Providence Academy, 25-23, 25-18

Rogers def. St Michael-Albertville, 25-16, 25-16

Sartell-St. Stephen def. Princeton, 25-20, 23-25, 15-12

Sauk Rapids-Rice def. Annandale, 25-21, 25-17

Sauk Rapids-Rice def. Pequot Lakes, 25-18, 25-18

Sauk Rapids-Rice def. Stillwater, 25-22, 25-17

Southwest Christian (Chaska) def. Mounds View, 25-22, 26-24

Southwest Christian (Chaska) def. North St Paul, 25-5, 25-18

Stillwater def. Byron, 25-23, 26-24

Stillwater def. Sartell-St. Stephen, 25-19, 25-17

Wayzata def. Monticello, 25-23, 25-15

Wayzata def. Rogers, 26-24, 25-15

Willmar def. Legacy Christian, 25-19, 25-14

Willmar def. Rocori, 24-26, 25-20, 15-11

