Saturday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Cornerstone def. Omaha Buena Vista, 25-21, 25-21, 25-17
Millard North def. Lincoln North Star, 20-25, 25-20, 25-23, 25-20
Anselmo-Merna Tournament=
Anselmo-Merna def. Bertrand, 25-15, 25-19
Hay Springs def. Sandhills Valley, 25-10, 25-13
Mullen def. Ainsworth, 13-25, 25-19, 25-18
St Mary’s def. Medicine Valley, 25-12, 25-13
Losers Bracket=
Ainsworth def. Sandhills Valley, 25-15, 25-21
Bertrand def. Medicine Valley, 25-21, 25-20
Winners Bracket=
Mullen def. Hay Springs, 18-25, 25-5, 25-18
St Mary’s def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-19, 25-15
Seventh Place=
Sandhills Valley def. Medicine Valley, 23-25, 25-16, 25-15
Fifth Place=
Bertrand def. Ainsworth, 25-19, 25-19
Third Place=
Hay Springs def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-18, 25-23
Championship=
Mullen def. St Mary’s, 25-16, 25-21
Arcadia-Loup City Tournament=
Arcadia-Loup City def. Ravenna, 25-13, 24-26, 25-21
Centura def. Fullerton, 25-12, 25-12
Sandhills-Thedford def. Gibbon, 25-7, 25-7
Losers Bracket=
Ravenna def. Gibbon, 25-13, 29-27
Winners Bracket=
Centura def. West Holt, 25-22, 12-25, 25-18
Sandhills-Thedford def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-8, 25-18
Fifth Place=
Ravenna def. Fullerton, 25-23, 25-17
Third Place=
West Holt def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-18, 25-16
Championship=
Centura def. Sandhills-Thedford, 25-18, 25-18
Centennial Conference Tournament=
Pool A=
Bishop Neumann def. Kearney Catholic, 25-16, 23-25, 25-20
Bishop Neumann def. Lincoln Christian, 25-21, 25-17
Columbus Scotus def. Lincoln Christian, 24-26, 25-20, 25-17
Lincoln Lutheran def. Columbus Scotus, 25-15, 25-18
Lincoln Lutheran def. Kearney Catholic, 25-18, 25-19
Pool B=
Bergan def. Grand Island Central Catholic, 25-14, 25-18
Hastings St Cecilia def. Aquinas, 25-12, 25-16
Hastings St Cecilia def. Bergan, 25-23, 25-17
Omaha Concordia def. Aquinas, 25-16, 25-16
Omaha Concordia def. Grand Island Central Catholic, 25-17, 25-17
Dakota Oyate Challenge=
Pool B=
Omaha Nation def. Dupree, S.D., 25-19, 25-6
Omaha Nation def. Marty, S.D., 25-13, 25-11
Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament=
Play-in=
Elkhorn def. Hastings, 25-14, 25-21
Norris def. Gretna East, 25-22, 25-13
First Round=
Waverly def. Bennington, 25-13, 21-25, 25-23
Falls City Round Robin=
Falls City def. Nodaway-Holt, Mo., 25-17, 22-25, 25-15
Falls City def. Pawnee City, 25-9, 25-17
Falls City def. Sterling, 25-6, 25-6
Nodaway-Holt, Mo. def. Pawnee City, 25-14, 22-25, 25-15
Nodaway-Holt, Mo. def. Sterling, 25-3, 25-6
Pawnee City def. Sterling, 25-17, 25-9
Hartington-Newcastle Tournament=
Pool A=
Hartington-Newcastle def. Wausa, 23-25, 25-16, 25-17
Tri County Northeast def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-17, 25-18
Tri County Northeast def. Wausa, 25-16, 18-25, 25-18
Pool B=
Bloomfield def. Madison, 25-16, 25-19
Bloomfield def. Winside, 25-22, 25-18
Madison def. Winside, 11-25, 25-22, 25-21
Fifth Place=
Wausa def. Winside, 25-15, 25-20
Third Place=
Madison def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-21, 25-19
Championship=
Tri County Northeast def. Bloomfield, 25-21, 25-19
Hershey Triangular=
Hershey def. Maxwell, 25-23, 22-25, 25-17
Maxwell def. North Platte St. Patrick’s, 19-25, 25-8, 25-17
Mead Raider Invitational=
Pool A=
Auburn def. Boys Town, 25-10, 25-6
Auburn def. Conestoga, 19-25, 25-23, 25-19
Auburn def. Osceola, 25-9, 25-12
Conestoga def. Boys Town, 25-11, 25-8
Conestoga def. Osceola, 25-11, 28-26
Osceola def. Boys Town, 25-15, 25-9
Pool B=
BDS def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 23-25, 25-13, 25-16
BDS def. Mead, 25-17, 25-14
BDS def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 25-16, 25-27, 25-21
Mead def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-18, 21-25, 25-21
Omaha Brownell-Talbot def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-22, 25-21
Omaha Brownell-Talbot def. Mead, 25-18, 25-17
Fourth Place=
Osceola def. Mead, 25-20, 25-5
Third Place=
Lyons-Decatur Northeast def. Boys Town, 25-12, 25-10
Second Place=
Conestoga def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 16-25, 25-14, 25-7
Championship=
Auburn def. BDS, 9-25, 25-16, 25-20
Millard South Invitational=
Pool A=
Bellevue West def. Grand Island, 26-24, 25-23
Millard South def. Bellevue West, 25-14, 25-16
Millard South def. Grand Island, 25-13, 25-12
Pool B=
Papillion-LaVista def. Lincoln High, 25-10, 25-21
Papillion-LaVista def. Norfolk, 28-26, 25-20
Omaha Skutt Invitational=
Harrisburg, S.D. def. Omaha Skutt, 26-24, 25-21
Harrisburg, S.D. def. Papillion-LaVista South, 25-22, 25-19
Olathe West, Kan. def. Papillion-LaVista South, 22-25, 25-19, 25-23
Omaha Skutt def. Olathe West, Kan., 25-23, 18-25, 25-20
Omaha Skutt def. Papillion-LaVista South, 25-21, 25-23
St. Thomas Aquinas, Kan. def. Omaha Skutt, 25-17, 26-24
St. Thomas Aquinas, Kan. def. Papillion-LaVista South, 25-21, 20-25, 25-18
Palmer Invitational=
Giltner def. Elba, 25-23, 25-18
Giltner def. Palmer, 25-19, 25-22
Grand Island Lutheran def. Elba, 17-25, 25-22, 25-12
Grand Island Lutheran def. Giltner, 25-22, 25-10
Grand Island Lutheran def. Palmer, 25-12, 25-14
Palmer def. Elba, 25-19, 25-21
Stanton Quad=
Bancroft-Rosalie def. Randolph, 28-26, 25-19
Plainview def. Bancroft-Rosalie, 25-23, 25-14
Plainview def. Randolph, 25-21, 25-18
Stanton def. Bancroft-Rosalie, 25-22, 25-9
Stanton def. Plainview, 25-20, 25-16
Stanton def. Randolph, 25-6, 25-11
Thayer Central Tournament=
Central Valley def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-18, 19-25, 25-20
Milford def. Central Valley, 25-13, 25-18
Milford def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-7, 25-21
Milford def. Thayer Central, 25-15, 25-23
Thayer Central def. Central Valley, 25-20, 25-15
Thayer Central def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-14, 25-23
Trailblazer Conference Tournament=
Third Place=
Ashland-Greenwood def. Wahoo, 25-14, 25-12, 25-14
Championship=
Malcolm def. Platteview, 25-18, 19-25, 26-24, 25-19
Valentine Invitational=
Cozad def. Gordon/Rushville, 25-15, 25-17
Cozad def. Hemingford, 25-10, 25-14
Cozad def. Hyannis, 25-12, 25-10
Cozad def. Valentine, 25-23, 25-18
Gordon/Rushville def. Hemingford, 25-21, 19-25, 25-20
Hemingford def. Hyannis, 26-24, 24-26, 25-22
Hyannis def. Gordon/Rushville, 26-24, 25-19
Valentine def. Hyannis, 25-15, 25-12
Wisner-Pilger October Classic=
Norfolk Catholic def. Winnebago, 25-7, 25-9
St Paul def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-13, 25-21
Wynot def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-6, 25-21
Losers Bracket=
Douglas County West def. Winnebago, 25-6, 25-13
Wisner-Pilger def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-11, 25-17
Winners Bracket=
Norfolk Catholic def. O’Neill, 25-15, 24-26, 25-19
St Paul def. Wynot, 25-19, 25-17
Seventh Place=
Neligh-Oakdale def. Winnebago, 25-20, 25-23
Fifth Place=
Douglas County West def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-23, 25-13
Third Place=
Wynot def. O’Neill, 27-25, 25-21
Championship=
Norfolk Catholic def. St Paul, 25-21, 25-23
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.