Saturday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL= Cornerstone def. Omaha Buena Vista, 25-21, 25-21, 25-17 Millard North def. Lincoln North Star, 20-25, 25-20, 25-23, 25-20…

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Cornerstone def. Omaha Buena Vista, 25-21, 25-21, 25-17

Millard North def. Lincoln North Star, 20-25, 25-20, 25-23, 25-20

Anselmo-Merna Tournament=

Anselmo-Merna def. Bertrand, 25-15, 25-19

Hay Springs def. Sandhills Valley, 25-10, 25-13

Mullen def. Ainsworth, 13-25, 25-19, 25-18

St Mary’s def. Medicine Valley, 25-12, 25-13

Losers Bracket=

Ainsworth def. Sandhills Valley, 25-15, 25-21

Bertrand def. Medicine Valley, 25-21, 25-20

Winners Bracket=

Mullen def. Hay Springs, 18-25, 25-5, 25-18

St Mary’s def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-19, 25-15

Seventh Place=

Sandhills Valley def. Medicine Valley, 23-25, 25-16, 25-15

Fifth Place=

Bertrand def. Ainsworth, 25-19, 25-19

Third Place=

Hay Springs def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-18, 25-23

Championship=

Mullen def. St Mary’s, 25-16, 25-21

Arcadia-Loup City Tournament=

Arcadia-Loup City def. Ravenna, 25-13, 24-26, 25-21

Centura def. Fullerton, 25-12, 25-12

Sandhills-Thedford def. Gibbon, 25-7, 25-7

Losers Bracket=

Ravenna def. Gibbon, 25-13, 29-27

Winners Bracket=

Centura def. West Holt, 25-22, 12-25, 25-18

Sandhills-Thedford def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-8, 25-18

Fifth Place=

Ravenna def. Fullerton, 25-23, 25-17

Third Place=

West Holt def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-18, 25-16

Championship=

Centura def. Sandhills-Thedford, 25-18, 25-18

Centennial Conference Tournament=

Pool A=

Bishop Neumann def. Kearney Catholic, 25-16, 23-25, 25-20

Bishop Neumann def. Lincoln Christian, 25-21, 25-17

Columbus Scotus def. Lincoln Christian, 24-26, 25-20, 25-17

Lincoln Lutheran def. Columbus Scotus, 25-15, 25-18

Lincoln Lutheran def. Kearney Catholic, 25-18, 25-19

Pool B=

Bergan def. Grand Island Central Catholic, 25-14, 25-18

Hastings St Cecilia def. Aquinas, 25-12, 25-16

Hastings St Cecilia def. Bergan, 25-23, 25-17

Omaha Concordia def. Aquinas, 25-16, 25-16

Omaha Concordia def. Grand Island Central Catholic, 25-17, 25-17

Dakota Oyate Challenge=

Pool B=

Omaha Nation def. Dupree, S.D., 25-19, 25-6

Omaha Nation def. Marty, S.D., 25-13, 25-11

Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament=

Play-in=

Elkhorn def. Hastings, 25-14, 25-21

Norris def. Gretna East, 25-22, 25-13

First Round=

Waverly def. Bennington, 25-13, 21-25, 25-23

Falls City Round Robin=

Falls City def. Nodaway-Holt, Mo., 25-17, 22-25, 25-15

Falls City def. Pawnee City, 25-9, 25-17

Falls City def. Sterling, 25-6, 25-6

Nodaway-Holt, Mo. def. Pawnee City, 25-14, 22-25, 25-15

Nodaway-Holt, Mo. def. Sterling, 25-3, 25-6

Pawnee City def. Sterling, 25-17, 25-9

Hartington-Newcastle Tournament=

Pool A=

Hartington-Newcastle def. Wausa, 23-25, 25-16, 25-17

Tri County Northeast def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-17, 25-18

Tri County Northeast def. Wausa, 25-16, 18-25, 25-18

Pool B=

Bloomfield def. Madison, 25-16, 25-19

Bloomfield def. Winside, 25-22, 25-18

Madison def. Winside, 11-25, 25-22, 25-21

Fifth Place=

Wausa def. Winside, 25-15, 25-20

Third Place=

Madison def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-21, 25-19

Championship=

Tri County Northeast def. Bloomfield, 25-21, 25-19

Hershey Triangular=

Hershey def. Maxwell, 25-23, 22-25, 25-17

Maxwell def. North Platte St. Patrick’s, 19-25, 25-8, 25-17

Mead Raider Invitational=

Pool A=

Auburn def. Boys Town, 25-10, 25-6

Auburn def. Conestoga, 19-25, 25-23, 25-19

Auburn def. Osceola, 25-9, 25-12

Conestoga def. Boys Town, 25-11, 25-8

Conestoga def. Osceola, 25-11, 28-26

Osceola def. Boys Town, 25-15, 25-9

Pool B=

BDS def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 23-25, 25-13, 25-16

BDS def. Mead, 25-17, 25-14

BDS def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 25-16, 25-27, 25-21

Mead def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-18, 21-25, 25-21

Omaha Brownell-Talbot def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-22, 25-21

Omaha Brownell-Talbot def. Mead, 25-18, 25-17

Fourth Place=

Osceola def. Mead, 25-20, 25-5

Third Place=

Lyons-Decatur Northeast def. Boys Town, 25-12, 25-10

Second Place=

Conestoga def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 16-25, 25-14, 25-7

Championship=

Auburn def. BDS, 9-25, 25-16, 25-20

Millard South Invitational=

Pool A=

Bellevue West def. Grand Island, 26-24, 25-23

Millard South def. Bellevue West, 25-14, 25-16

Millard South def. Grand Island, 25-13, 25-12

Pool B=

Papillion-LaVista def. Lincoln High, 25-10, 25-21

Papillion-LaVista def. Norfolk, 28-26, 25-20

Omaha Skutt Invitational=

Harrisburg, S.D. def. Omaha Skutt, 26-24, 25-21

Harrisburg, S.D. def. Papillion-LaVista South, 25-22, 25-19

Olathe West, Kan. def. Papillion-LaVista South, 22-25, 25-19, 25-23

Omaha Skutt def. Olathe West, Kan., 25-23, 18-25, 25-20

Omaha Skutt def. Papillion-LaVista South, 25-21, 25-23

St. Thomas Aquinas, Kan. def. Omaha Skutt, 25-17, 26-24

St. Thomas Aquinas, Kan. def. Papillion-LaVista South, 25-21, 20-25, 25-18

Palmer Invitational=

Giltner def. Elba, 25-23, 25-18

Giltner def. Palmer, 25-19, 25-22

Grand Island Lutheran def. Elba, 17-25, 25-22, 25-12

Grand Island Lutheran def. Giltner, 25-22, 25-10

Grand Island Lutheran def. Palmer, 25-12, 25-14

Palmer def. Elba, 25-19, 25-21

Stanton Quad=

Bancroft-Rosalie def. Randolph, 28-26, 25-19

Plainview def. Bancroft-Rosalie, 25-23, 25-14

Plainview def. Randolph, 25-21, 25-18

Stanton def. Bancroft-Rosalie, 25-22, 25-9

Stanton def. Plainview, 25-20, 25-16

Stanton def. Randolph, 25-6, 25-11

Thayer Central Tournament=

Central Valley def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-18, 19-25, 25-20

Milford def. Central Valley, 25-13, 25-18

Milford def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-7, 25-21

Milford def. Thayer Central, 25-15, 25-23

Thayer Central def. Central Valley, 25-20, 25-15

Thayer Central def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-14, 25-23

Trailblazer Conference Tournament=

Third Place=

Ashland-Greenwood def. Wahoo, 25-14, 25-12, 25-14

Championship=

Malcolm def. Platteview, 25-18, 19-25, 26-24, 25-19

Valentine Invitational=

Cozad def. Gordon/Rushville, 25-15, 25-17

Cozad def. Hemingford, 25-10, 25-14

Cozad def. Hyannis, 25-12, 25-10

Cozad def. Valentine, 25-23, 25-18

Gordon/Rushville def. Hemingford, 25-21, 19-25, 25-20

Hemingford def. Hyannis, 26-24, 24-26, 25-22

Hyannis def. Gordon/Rushville, 26-24, 25-19

Valentine def. Hyannis, 25-15, 25-12

Wisner-Pilger October Classic=

Norfolk Catholic def. Winnebago, 25-7, 25-9

St Paul def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-13, 25-21

Wynot def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-6, 25-21

Losers Bracket=

Douglas County West def. Winnebago, 25-6, 25-13

Wisner-Pilger def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-11, 25-17

Winners Bracket=

Norfolk Catholic def. O’Neill, 25-15, 24-26, 25-19

St Paul def. Wynot, 25-19, 25-17

Seventh Place=

Neligh-Oakdale def. Winnebago, 25-20, 25-23

Fifth Place=

Douglas County West def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-23, 25-13

Third Place=

Wynot def. O’Neill, 27-25, 25-21

Championship=

Norfolk Catholic def. St Paul, 25-21, 25-23

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.