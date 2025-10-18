Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

EAST
Providence 5, RPI 1
Ohio St. 4, UConn 2
Quinnipiac 4, Maine 0
Holy Cross 4, Mercyhurst 0
Stonehill 3, Sacred Heart 2
Penn St. 3, LIU Post 0
Merrimack 5, New Hampshire 1
W. Michigan 6, Mass.-Lowell 0
Michigan St. 4, Boston U. 3, OT
Colgate 5, Canisius 3
RIT 6, Clarkson 2
MIDWEST
Colorado College 5, N. Michigan 2
St. Cloud St. 4, Vermont 0
Augustana Vikings 5, Arizona St. 2
Minn. Duluth 5, Bemidji St. 1
Minnesota 5, North Dakota 1
