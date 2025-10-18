Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

EAST Providence 5, RPI 1 Ohio St. 4, UConn 2 Quinnipiac 4, Maine 0 Holy Cross 4, Mercyhurst 0 Stonehill…

EAST

Providence 5, RPI 1

Ohio St. 4, UConn 2

Quinnipiac 4, Maine 0

Holy Cross 4, Mercyhurst 0

Stonehill 3, Sacred Heart 2

Penn St. 3, LIU Post 0

Merrimack 5, New Hampshire 1

W. Michigan 6, Mass.-Lowell 0

Michigan St. 4, Boston U. 3, OT

Colgate 5, Canisius 3

RIT 6, Clarkson 2

MIDWEST

Colorado College 5, N. Michigan 2

St. Cloud St. 4, Vermont 0

Augustana Vikings 5, Arizona St. 2

Minn. Duluth 5, Bemidji St. 1

Minnesota 5, North Dakota 1

