Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

EAST
Holy Cross 5, Army 1
Boston U. 3, UConn 1
Mass.-Lowell 4, Mercyhurst 3
RIT 7, Air Force 3
Bentley 3, Canisius 0
Penn St. 4, Stonehill 2
LIU Post 5, Merrimack 2
Quinnipiac 2, New Hampshire 0
North Dakota 1, Clarkson 0
Maine 3, Colgate 2, OT
Northeastern 1, Denver 0
MIDWEST
Ohio St. 3, Sacred Heart 0
Robert Morris 2, Notre Dame 2, 2OT
Bowling Green 3, Lake Superior St. 2
Michigan St. 6, N. Michigan 2
Michigan Tech 4, Ferris St. 2
St. Cloud St. 5, Alaska-Anchorage 1
Wisconsin 4, Alaska-Fairbanks 1
Bemidji St. 3, Augustana Vikings 2
Minnesota St. (Mankato) 2, RPI 1
Omaha 5, UMass 2
Minn. Duluth 4, Minnesota 1
Providence 7, St. Thomas (Minn.) 4
Miami (Ohio) 5, Lindenwood (Mo.) 4, OT
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.